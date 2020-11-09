Sooo, Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Dark, Passionate Energy…

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, and welcome to your weekly horoscope for November 9-15, 2020! On Tuesday, Mercury (planet of communication) leaves diplomatic Libra for mysterious Scorpio, giving us one more round of dark, passionate energy. As you may remember, communication could become more intense, and what we say could cut to the bone. You have been warned.

But there is some good news this week! On Thursday, Jupiter (planet of abundance) conjoins Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn, bringing some work-related achievement on a larger scale. This could manifest as a promotion, raise, or even a reputation boost. This is the last time these planets will meet for the rest of the year, so enjoy!

On Friday, Mars (planet of passion) goes direct in Aries, finally ending the four-month retrograde. This brings a much-needed boost of energy and the courage to get things done!

Finally, the new moon in intense Scorpio on Saturday is a very powerful energy encouraging us to explore hidden desires and transform into who we are truly meant to be.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The end of the week is looking good for you, Aries! On Thursday, Jupiter conjoins Pluto in Capricorn, giving you a boost of good luck and opportunities in your work sector. This could be the start of a beautiful new career, or maybe you’re making big decisions or getting promoted.

On Friday, Mars goes direct in your sign after four months of retrograding. Mars is your ruling planet, so if you’ve felt fatigued or off during the past few months, don’t worry! Your high-energy should be returning to you soon. This is a good time to go after what you want with passion and vigor.

Finally, the new moon in Scorpio on Saturday wraps up the week, allowing you to sink into inner depths. This new moon is in your sector of intimacy, giving you the chance to explore the desires you’ve been keeping to yourself.

Taurus

A sense of déjà vu begins your week when Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year on Tuesday. Mercury moves back into your sector of partnerships, putting the spotlight back on your relationships. For the next couple weeks, conversations between you and your loved ones become more intense as you learn more about them. Don’t be afraid to go deep.

If you have an out-of-the-box idea on Thursday, give it a shot! Jupiter conjoins Pluto in Capricorn, breathing life into new ideas and beliefs. Even the wildest notions could turn out to be your biggest successes.

On Saturday, the new moon in Scorpio brings some extra romance to your life. The moon is in your house of partnerships, making it an ideal time to start a new relationship, get reconnected with others, or just get a little naughty with your partner.

Gemini

This week and for the next couple weeks, your words hold a lot of power as Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time. Mercury is in your sector of routine, putting some extra attention on productivity and self-discipline. While these are always good things, try not to get too focused on your habits this month or they could quickly morph into obsessions.

Energy gets intense in the best way when Jupiter in Capricorn conjoins Pluto in your sector of intimacy on Thursday. This is an excellent time to do some soul searching about your path in life. Or you might get “lucky” in some way. Why not both?

You’re in for some more intense energy on Saturday with the new moon in transformative Scorpio. Since the moon is in your routine sector, this is the perfect time to start making healthier lifestyle changes that will actually stick.

Cancer

The weeks begins on a good note for you as Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year. With the planet of communication in your pleasure sector, this is the perfect opportunity to practice self-expression. Do some creative activities, take up new hobbies, and just focus on what makes you feel good. It should be an interesting few weeks!

On Thursday, Jupiter conjoins Pluto in Capricorn. The planet of luck and the planet of transformation are in your sector of partnership, making it an ideal time to take any relationships to the next level.

Take things slowly when the new moon is in Scorpio on Saturday. The moon is in your pleasure sector, creating a wonderful atmosphere to focus on what brings you joy. Whether you’re looking for enjoyment in the physical sense or exploring new ways to express yourself, it will be a good night.

Leo

Your week gets a little stormy when Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year on Tuesday. Yes, back again for round two. Communication and thinking could be a little intense for the next few weeks, so try to keep your sharp tongue in check, especially since the planet of communication will be in your family sector. Be careful of a family feud right before the holidays.

Fortunately, things look up when Mars goes direct in Aries on Friday. Now that your fiery energy is restored, you can tackle problems head-on with renewed vigor and stamina. Mars is in your sector of philosophy, so this is an excellent time to explore new ideas and beliefs.

Take it easy on Saturday when the new moon in mysterious Scorpio brings an intense energy to your private affairs. Domestic relationships have the power to transform if you let them.

Virgo

Good news! Your ruling planet is finally back in the compatible sign of Scorpio. On Tuesday, Mercury enters the sign of the mysterious Scorpion for the second time and will be in your sector of communication for the next few weeks. This is the perfect time to get organized, check on siblings, or even take a short trip.

Check your financial situation when Mars goes direct in Aries on Friday. Now that you have the energy and drive, look into how you’re doing regarding money. It’s never too early to get a head start on tax season. If you lent someone money over the last four months, it might be time for a gentle reminder to pay you back.

The new moon in Scorpio on Saturday will have you playing meditator between co-workers or siblings. Try to straighten it out without punches being thrown or feelings being hurt.

Libra

Starting Tuesday, your words hold a great deal of value thanks to Mercury reentering Scorpio. Your words become extra precious but sharp. Choose what you say (and how you say it) with a great deal of thought.

Temptation may shift your focus when Mars goes direct in Aries on Friday. Mars is in your sector of partnerships, and now that the planet is moving forward it’s releasing extra energy, passion, and sex appeal. While you may be tempted to stray from an established relationship, career, or project, it wouldn’t be wise.

Keep a close eye on your finances as the new moon enters Scorpio on Saturday. This is a good time to start budgeting for your holiday shopping, making a list of things to get or just taking a close look at your spending and saving behavior. If you want to create some better money habits, now is the time.

Scorpio

Mercury is back in your sign once again on Tuesday, giving your words extra power. While you will be more seductive and magnetic for the next three weeks, it’s also a good time to do some critical thinking. Take a look at your life and make some assessments. You don’t have to make any decisions yet. Just think about it.

On Friday, Mars, one of your ruling planets, goes direct in Aries, giving you an extra boost of energy and stamina to start achieving your goals. Mars is in your sector of health and routine, making it the perfect time to develop a fitness routine or start working out.

You feel extra powerful when the new moon is in your sign on Saturday, making for a very transformative night. This is an opportune time to set goals for success. It’s never too early to start your 2021 resolutions.

Sagittarius

As Mercury reenters Scorpio on Tuesday, the days get shorter and the nights get longer, so it might be a good idea to check in with your mental well-being. Scorpio is an intense enough sign as it is, but Mercury will be in your sector of the subconscious, making emotions and communication very powerful. Give yourself privacy to collect your thoughts.

Fortunately, things look up in the latter half of the week, starting when Jupiter in Capricorn conjoins Pluto on Thursday to give you a bit of luck. Maybe a holiday bonus or valuable gift will come your way earlier than expected.

Mars goes direct in Aries on Friday, giving you the extra energy you’ve been missing. Mars is in your sector of pleasure, making it a very fun time. After months of fatigue, you finally have the drive to do things that make you feel good. Enjoy it, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

Everything is coming up aces for you as the planet of luck and the planet of transformation conjoin in your sign. On Thursday, Jupiter and Pluto meet, which could give you a boost of luck to change any aspect of your life, from appearance to career to social status.

On Friday, Mars goes direct after a four-month retrograde. Mars is in your sector of family, making you a little more focused on your home. Now is the perfect time to get the family together for a nice dinner or just start the holiday decorating a little early.

The new moon in Scorpio on Saturday brings a powerful energy that could cause a little tension. However, the new moon is in your house of friendship, so these changes are a good thing. Open your mind and listen to others. You could learn something, Sagittarius.

Aquarius

It’s time to get to work, Aquarius! On Tuesday, Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time, landing right in your career sector. For the next three weeks, all your thoughts will be centered on work and how to get ahead. Whether it’s building your reputation or networking, you’ll be showing what a powerful force you are in the office, almost to the point of obsession. Be careful.

This intense energy only increases as the week goes on. On Friday, Mars goes direct in your house of communication, making you even more driven to reach your career goals. Use that extra energy to connect with your co-workers. They could help.

Your public image transformation truly begins when the new moon enters Scorpio on Saturday. You are a powerful force, so try to use your unique abilities in meaningful ways to get ahead. Create a list of goals and make a plan.

Pisces

Your charms come out when Mercury reenters Scorpio on Tuesday. This is a very welcome return for you because the Scorpion gives your words an extra oomph of seduction and magnetism. People are hanging on your every word. While you’re casting people under your spell, don’t forget to expand your mental horizons, too!

Good news comes your way on Thursday when Jupiter conjoins Pluto in Capricorn. This lovely aspect is in your sector of social relationships, so it could manifest in good news about one of your social causes, a new friendship, or even an acceptance of some kind.

The weekend starts on a good note when the new moon is in Scorpio on Saturday. This new moon is in your sector of philosophy, making it an ideal time to study new ideas or different cultures or plan a trip. Open your mind, Pisces.