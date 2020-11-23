According To Your Weekly Horoscope, This Friday Will Be Totally *Amazing*

Scroll To See More Images

Gobble gobble, welcome to your weekly horoscope for November 23-29! The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer, and the chill in the air is turning to frost. Yes, we are nearing winter. That thought may be depressing for some, but the planets are here to give you a little hope to warm you during the cold nights.

After a quiet week during which we’re still dealing with the effects of the sun (planet of self) in Sagittarius and Venus (planet of love) in Scorpio, Friday brings us some good news when Venus opposes Uranus (planet of change) in Taurus. This aspect only happens once a year, bringing the possibility of financial windfalls and delightful changes your way. Embrace the unexpected!

On Saturday, Neptune (planet of illusion) goes direct in Pisces, ending its five-month retrograde (cue the collective sigh of relief). Fantasy and reality mingle and merge, making us believe that our dreams really can come true. On the other hand, things may seem too good to be true. Proceed with caution either way.

Don’t forget about Thanksgiving on Friday—in the spirit of giving thanks, buy yourself a gratitude journal (or keep a list on any scrap paper) and start writing down the good in your life. It could open your eyes to blessings you might be taking for granted.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Fridays are supposed to be relaxing, but you’re working harder than ever when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, giving you an intense focus on finances and spending.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and you’re really to shop till you drop. However, before you reach for that credit card, make sure you have the money. Whether it’s putting in extra hours at work or working a side hustle, you’d better bring in more money now or you’ll be stuck with debt by New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, spend some quality time by yourself. We know you’d rather do anything else than stay home all day, but a little introversion will be good for you. Neptune goes direct in Pisces that day, landing right in your privacy sector. Now is the time to step back and focus on your emotional needs before the new month starts.

Taurus

Friday is for romancing when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in your sign, creating the perfect dating atmosphere. Whether you’re getting to know someone for the first time or rediscovering your partner all over again, whatever the case may be, it’s sure to be an intimate affair, Taurus.

And if romance isn’t your thing, it’s still a great time to express self-love and self-care. Spend the day doing the things that you enjoy and make you feel good. Heck, take yourself on a date or make yourself a romantic dinner at home. Remember, you’re the best partner you’ll ever have.

No, it’s not a dream. Everyone really does want to hang out with you on Saturday! Neptune goes direct in Pisces, moving forward in your sector of friendship. You’re ready to spend some time making magic with your friends, even if it’s via video chat.

Gemini

After a quiet week, the weekend starts on a good note as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Friday. This lovely aspect could manifest itself in a financial windfall. Enjoy it, Gemini, but don’t spend it all in one place (we see you putting stuff in your shopping cart).

Don’t forget to take care of yourself, especially on Saturday when Neptune moves out of retrograde and heads forward in Pisces. In this dreamy aspect, it’s extra important to take good care of your body and mind. Make sure you’re getting plenty of sleep and exercise. The holidays are always a stressful time of year, so make the time for some much-needed relaxation.

Neptune is moving forward in your career sector, making this an opportune time to look for your dream job or pay closer attention to your public image. You never know what could happen.

Cancer

After an uneventful week, the planets move in your favor on Friday when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, bringing some delightful changes to your love life or even some extra cash. Some holiday gifts might come into your hands sooner than expected. Maybe a relationship becomes official. Whatever it is, it will make for a lovely day!

On Saturday, Neptune finally leaves its five-month retrograde to move direct in imaginative Pisces. This is a very dreamy aspect, ripe for fantasies. Don’t be surprised if you catch yourself daydreaming throughout the weekend.

Neptune is in your sector of philosophy, and now that it’s moving forward this is the perfect time to expand your horizons. This could manifest itself in different ways, such as pursuing higher education, learning something new, or planning your dream vacation. It’s even a good time to start analyzing your dreams. Enjoy the pursuit of discovery!

Leo

Things are finally going your way, Leo. On Friday, Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, creating a day of delightful surprises. After all those weeks of fighting, hoping, and longing, it’s finally being delivered to you, even it’s not happening exactly the way you envisioned it. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Just accept it and thank the universe.

On Saturday, it’s time to go deep with your emotions and figure out the root of your troubles. Neptune goes direct in Pisces that day. Now awake in your sector of intimacy, this planet could create some illusions in your financial situation or an intimate relationship.

Try to fight these seductive fantasies and get to the truth of any issues—even if it’s difficult. If someone is being dishonest with you or only showing you an idealized version of their personality, confront them.

Virgo

Romance is in the air for you, Virgo. After a week of hard work, you’re ready for a little love when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Friday. Romance can happen in the oddest places, and you could be surprised by this twist of fate. But don’t forget that opposites attract!

On Saturday, don’t be afraid to get deep in your current relationship, even if it’s just starting. Neptune goes direct in dreamy Pisces, creating a fantasy world when it comes to romance and relationships.

Neptune is in your sector of partnership, showing you the illusion and reality when it comes to your partner. What’s hidden just below the surface? Who are they at their core? Take the plunge and find out. Try not to attack your partner’s faults, but don’t look at them through rose-colored glasses either. Be understanding and mindful.

Libra

Scorpio

A surprising twist of fate could lead to some satisfactory changes when Venus in your sign opposes Uranus in Taurus on Friday. If you’re currently in a relationship, this aspect could change your status to a whole other level of commitment. If you’re single, you could meet someone special who changes that. Embrace the possibilities!

On Saturday, Neptune goes direct in Pisces after being retrograde for the last five months. Neptune is in your sector of pleasure, making it a good time to indulge in any fantasies you may have. This could manifest in many ways, such as starting a relationship with your crush, getting physical with a lover, or even expressing yourself creatively through art.

This is a good time to explore your emotional and spiritual depths as well. However, be careful. You don’t want to get in so deep with feelings and illusions that you lose sight of reality.

Sagittarius

Emotional changes could shake up your daily routine on Friday when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, creating some intense changes. However, these changes aren’t bad. They’re just sudden and could affect your finances and relationships. Don’t worry. It will all work out.

Saturday takes on a dreamlike quality when Neptune goes direct in Pisces. After its five-month retrograde, you may find yourself suddenly dazed by this fantasy haze. And it doesn’t help that the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer. Sleep in this weekend. Your body may need the rest. Sweet dreams!

Neptune is in your sector of family matters, making it an ideal time to take a close look at your home life. As Neptune moves forward, you might start fantasizing about your dream home or ideal family life. Look deeper to see if those things will make you happy.

Capricorn

After a slow week, Friday gives you one more problem to solve before you can check out for the weekend. Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Friday, throwing you some unexpected curve balls at work. Luckily, you know just how to tackle these situations. Get it under control quickly, and you may have a lovely surprise waiting for you at the end of the day.

On Saturday, Neptune goes direct in Pisces after its five-month retrograde. Neptune is in your sector of communication, meaning that you have a better chance of verbalizing or writing down your dreams and desires.

This can be beneficial in many ways. If you’re more artistic, you could start writing a novel or creating art. Or you can begin using the law of attraction to manifest your dreams and desires. Just remember to have fun and don’t get to focused on results.

Aquarius

Watch out for any unexpected tricks on Friday when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. A surprise event is more complicated than it originally appears to be. Keep up your guard and trust your gut. If something just doesn’t add up, Aquarius, it’s time to explore those feelings.

Then on Saturday, Neptune turns direct in sensitive Pisces after its five-month retrograde. Neptune is in your sector of values, giving you a gentle reminder that just like your laptop or other possessions, your feelings hold a great deal of value. While you’re not the most touchy-feely sign, it’s important to get to the heart of your feelings right now.

It’s also important to defend your feelings to anyone who might try to belittle them or try to cast doubt on them. You know what you feel, so don’t fall for anyone trying to spin you a fantasy.

Pisces

You always think with your heart, Pisces, it’s what we love about you! However, when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Friday, it might be time to use your head when it comes to a certain relationship in your life. Take a moment to analyze your relationship carefully and critically, especially if an event happened that caused some doubt. If it’s a strong relationship, it can hold up to a little analysis.

On Saturday, Neptune, your ruling planet, goes direct in your sign. After a long retrograde, moving forward in your sign gives you an extra boost of energy, imagination, and artistic ability.

This is a wonderful time to get in touch with your creative side, whether it’s decorating your home, baking treats for loved ones, or just having free rein to explore your inner world. Be careful. It could be easy to get lost in daydreams.