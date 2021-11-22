Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts a Genuinely Great Thanksgiving Week

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to your weekly horoscope for November 22-28 2021. 2021’s finish line is within sight, folks. As we bid adieu to the season of the Scorpion and greet the Archer, we can expect to shed heavier emotions and situations as we delve deeper. Being ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarius season encourages joy and a little bit of excess. So, beware of overstuffing yourself this Thanksgiving! Beyond the sun‘s shift, Mercury also makes a move this week.

On Wednesday, the planet of communication sprints into Sagittarius, relieving the pressure from its stay in Scorpio. While paranoia and skepticism may have characterized the last few weeks, the collective may be feeling more adventurous and readier to take the world by its horns.

However, Mercury in Sagittarius isn’t a placement known for its sensitivity or forethought. So, in addition to the adventures that await you this season, be on the lookout for careless communication and preachiness. Curiosity and knowledge are great, but no one wants to be lectured.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Big ideas and opportunities to expand your mind are coming your way when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, moving through your philosophy zone for the next two weeks.

This is an ideal time to go back to school or take a trip to learn more about the world. Discoveries can be made when you communicate with others and search for answers in unlikely places. Don’t forget to share your stories and discoveries.

While you’re exploring the vast mysteries of the world, spend some time trying to figure yourself out when the sun conjoins Mercury on Sunday. This aspect could create an identity crisis as you try to articulate to others how you see yourself. Do some digging and even pay a visit to your hometown to reconnect with your roots. Remember, you can’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from.

Taurus

Deep thoughts could consume your headspace for the next two weeks once Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, moving into your intimacy zone. Break out of your comfort zone a little by exploring a taboo subject that others may not want you to explore. Let go of old thought patterns and seek out growth through knowledge.

This is also a great time to bond with others because words can create a strong sense of intimacy.

Money is on your mind as you think of ways to bring some extra cash into your life when the sun conjoins Mercury on Sunday. A sudden change in your life can also bring a change to your financial situation. You might have to ask someone for a loan, ask your partner for some money for groceries, or take on a roommate to get you through to the end of the year.

Gemini

If you’ve been fighting or having communication problems with someone, it’s best to resolve these issues starting on Wednesday when Mercury enters Sagittarius and then moves through your partnership zone for the next two weeks, especially if you’ve been feuding with someone over ideas and big questions. Try to mend fences and reach an agreement or else the holidays could get pretty awkward.

If you need a little help this week, try joining forces with someone to tackle the world together when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday.

However, you’re gonna need to learn to compromise. You’re always ready for a spirited debate to argue your views, but make sure you’re debating to come to an agreement and not just to continue a fight. If you want to work with someone, you’ll have to listen to their ideas too. Who knows? They might even work with your grand schemes.

Cancer

The holiday season is fast approaching, but you’re still hard at work, hustling to get the job done at home and the office when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday. The planet of communication will be in your habit zone for the next two weeks, boosting your work ethic and mental agility as you strive to solve problems and help your loved ones.

However, don’t forget to take care of your health right now as well. You don’t want to burn out before the holidays.

Sunday brings another wave of productivity when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius, making it a great day to tackle projects because your mind is working at a rapid speed. It’s also a good time to think of ways to improve your life and take care of yourself before 2022. It’s never too early to create New Year’s resolutions.

Leo

This week brings major creative energies into your life when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, moving the planet of communication into your pleasure zone.

Over the next two weeks, you’ll be able to express yourself with ease, especially when discussing important ideas or telling stories about your exciting adventures around the dinner table. All eyes are on you and you’re ready to entertain, Leo, whether you’re playing with children over the holidays or getting creative in the bedroom with your lover at night.

And life gets even more creative and romantic when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday, making it a great day to express yourself. Now is a good time to get in touch with your creative hobbies, attend a concert or movie, play with children, or plan a romantic date night with your partner. In fact, why not do all of them?

Virgo

The holiday season is here, Virgo, and you know what that means? Family time! And you’ll be getting plenty of that when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, moving through your home zone for the next two weeks.

While you could be doing a lot of traveling during the season, it might not all be smooth sailing. Mercury in Sagittarius could make you act a little impulsively as you speak from the heart rather than your head. While you could be more outspoken than usual, try not to burn any family bridges.

Family visits continue when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday, making it a great day to visit loved ones you haven’t seen in a while. Even if you can’t head home for the holidays in person, try to keep the family traditions alive and plan to visit over video chats to share the magic of the season.

Libra

This week brings you the gift of gab because communication will be easy for you when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday. Mercury will be in your communication zone for the next two weeks, allowing you to speak your mind with ease.

It’s a great time to expand your mind and perhaps take an online course in a subject that you’ve always been curious about. Expect to do a lot of chatting with your neighbors, siblings, and friends as you share ideas and opinions over coffee or meals.

Communication continues when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday, making it easy to talk about yourself, whether you’re going on a first date, meeting your in-laws for the first time, or chatting with relatives about how they’ve been. It’s a great day to make a good first impression because your conversation and social graces can help win over difficult people.

Scorpio

Money is on your mind this week as you try to get your financial situation in order. Mercury leaves your sign on Wednesday, moving through Sagittarius and your value zone for the next two weeks.

While you might be tempted to get a jump-start on holiday shopping (and buy yourself a few belated birthday gifts), keep your budget in mind and stick to it! Impulsive spending could hurt you later, especially as you try to be more financially secure before 2022.

If you’ve been feeling a little down on yourself, boost your self-esteem by being kind to yourself when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday. Repeat positive mantras in your head or write out compliments to yourself on sticky notes and put them on your mirror. It might sound silly, but being kind to yourself can expand your sense of self-worth and boost your self-esteem.

Sagittarius

This week brings an extra dose of confidence when Mercury enters your sign on Wednesday. Over the next two weeks, you’ll be able to express yourself and your ideas boldly and easily.

Your curiosity will also be increased as you desire to know and understand everything and become fascinated by the world around you. Use this interest in lots of subjects to travel to museums, lectures, and new places to satisfy your inquisitiveness.

Sunday is all about you when the sun and Mercury conjoin in your sign, bringing plenty of positive energy to your life. This is a great time to meet new people because you’ll be able to make a lasting impression, whether you’re going on a first date, making new friends, or networking. Show off some of your creative talents today as well by working on an interesting art project and playing with your style.

Capricorn

After a very social month, you’re ready to take it easy and lay low for the next couple of weeks when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, moving into your privacy zone.

While you may not feel up to socializing, it’s a good time to explore your thoughts and feelings, especially about the past. To move forward, you’re going to have to heal your old wounds. Using a creative outlet like painting, poetry, journaling, or art therapy could help you during this time, especially when you hit mental blocks.

Fight off the Sunday scaries by taking care of yourself when the sun and Mercury form a conjunction in Sagittarius. It’s a great day to find healing in private as you think about what you need to feel happy and at peace with life. Possibilities include taking a solo trip into nature to clear your head and get away from any potential stressors.

Aquarius

Get your calendar out now because you’re going to be booked solid for the next two weeks once Mercury enters Sagittarius and your social zone on Wednesday.

This is an ideal time to visit friends, go on dinner dates, have video chats, or just grab coffee with someone you haven’t seen in a while. You have plenty of stories to share, but you feel empathic and curious, so you also want to know what they’ve been up to as well.

However, you’re not all talk this week, Aquarius. You’re ready to take action and let your inner humanitarian out when the sun conjoins Mercury in Sagittarius on Sunday, making you passionate about the needs of others. This is a great day to do volunteer work, spread awareness on social media, or learn how you can help make the world a better place during the season of giving. Encourage your friends to help too!

Pisces

The year 2022 is almost here, Pisces, making it an excellent time to think about the future and especially about your career. On Wednesday, Mercury enters Sagittarius. It will be moving through your career zone for the next two weeks, encouraging you think about your own definition of success.

Use this time to start thinking about your goals, from switching careers to getting a promotion to starting a business. Consider all the angles so you can plan ahead now. You might even want to go back to school to get ahead in your field. Anything is possible right now.

While you’re thinking about your job future, consider your public image when the sun and Mercury conjoin in Sagittarius on Sunday, encouraging you to do things that can help get you noticed. Whether it’s changing your work attire to something more professional or getting more involved in social media to find opportunities, you’re sure to make waves.