Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Exciting New Things on the Horizon, Thanks to Sagittarius Season

Your horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 promises exciting new things on the horizon, because you’re trading the doom and gloom of Scorpio season for the eye-opening vibes of Sagittarius season. It’s time to feel the wind beneath your sails, because the cosmos are gearing up to take you on a magic carpet ride.

On November 21, vocal Mercury—the planet that encourages us to express our opinions—and caring Venus—the relationship queen—meet up in fiery Sagittarius. This is giving off teamwork vibes and spreading enthusiasm about what upcoming experiences can teach you. This is a great day to have a Friendsgiving potluck or help your mom bake some holiday pies. The excitement builds on November 22, as this is when the sun officially enters vibrant Sagittarius. You’ll start to really look forward to being with people you haven’t seen for a while. If you’re traveling, be on the lookout for fellow vacationers who might need your help in some way!

A new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 23 just as prosperous Jupiter—planet of positivity—stations direct at 28 degrees Pisces, which should definitely help things continue to flow in the right direction. There’s a spirit of generosity in the air now that feels so right for the occasion. If you’re a recipient of the love and gratitude that the Universe is dishing out today, be sure to pass on an extra helping of it to someone who could use a little boost.

On November 24, the moon, Mercury and Venus will join together in a chatty, loving conjunction. This will inevitably lead to warm hugs, good conversation and plenty of laughter to go around. Sure, there are lots of things you could be negative about, but what’s the point when there’s honestly so much to be thankful for?!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

While the holidays traditionally focus on family, this is a great time to focus on your own personal development as the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your expansion zone. This is a great time to explore personal beliefs or travel to your ancestral homeland to get a feel for where you came from and where you’re going.

Continue to feed your adventurous spirit during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. The new lunar cycle makes you willing to take a leap of faith on any issue, so spend time learning about life, love or hope for the future. Do something magical, Aries.

Especially as you’ll be getting into your feelings when Jupiter moves forward in your subconscious zone that evening. This is a great time to end things that are no longer serving you and figure out how to move forward. Have some faith, Aries. It’ll be okay!

Taurus

The year 2022 is coming to an end, but you’re already experiencing the major changes on the horizon as the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your transformation zone. Everything that has been hidden finally becomes clear. Your stubbornness can’t stop this, so accept it with the faith that everything is going to work out.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go through these changes alone during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. This is an ideal time to bond with someone special as you let go of your fears and walk into the future with renewed optimism and hope.

After some delays you’re ready to put yourself out there when Jupiter moves forward in your social zone, also on Wednesday. This is a good time to make friends and forge great bonds. Make a wish, Taurus. It could come true if you believe in the magic around you.

Gemini

Fall in love with open arms over the next four weeks once the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday. The sun will be shining in your partnership zone, encouraging you to shift your thinking from “me” to “we.” While things are fun, consider what you can do to make your partnership go the distance.

It might be time to make it official during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. Open your heart and jump headfirst into this relationship, even if you aren’t quite sure how it’s all going to work out yet. It’s also a great day to mend fences and let things go.

While you’re playing the long game in romance, think about other long-term goals when Jupiter moves forward in your career zone, also on Wednesday. As the year comes to a close, you might find yourself more confident in your reputation, leading to some major successes. Enjoy these windfalls!

Cancer

While the new year is still over a month away, you’re getting ready to start your resolutions this month when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your habit zone. This is a great time to start making positive changes to your health and lifestyle with optimism and hope for the future. You got this.

Start making those changes during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. This is a great time to begin a new workout program, start going to bed at a reasonable time or clean your home. Take care of yourself by treating yourself well.

There’s plenty of optimism in the air as Jupiter moves forward in your expansion zone, also on Wednesday. What do you dream about, Cancer? Now is the time to take the road less traveled and look at another way to live, especially if you’re not satisfied with your current path. Dream big!

Leo

This week brings an extra boost of creativity and romance when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your pleasure zone. Over the next four weeks you’ll discover that play is the more important part of learning and experiencing the world, so allow yourself to have fun everywhere you go.

This is also a week of self-expression during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. Now is the time to dive into your creative talents and learn how to expand your abilities. Create art without caring about the final result. You’re here to learn, not to make things perfect.

Your intuition comes back stronger than ever when Jupiter moves forward in your intimacy zone, also on Wednesday. This is a period of rebirth for you, and you are more than ready to transform your life for the better before the new year begins. However, these changes will be mostly spiritual.

Virgo

As the weather gets colder, you are keeping the home fires burning when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your home zone. This is a great time for exploring family traditions and rituals as we get closer to the holiday season. Creating special moments will be important to you, Virgo, but don’t burn yourself out in the process.

On Wednesday, spend the new moon in Sagittarius getting in touch with your roots as you connect with your culture and the places you’re from. Think about the roots you are currently putting down and how they can help you in the future. Where is the place you call home, Virgo?

Fortunately, you won’t have to do it alone when Jupiter moves forward in your partnership zone, also on Wednesday. Allow yourself to lean on people and build a life with someone. You don’t need to do everything on your own.

Libra

You’re full of new ideas and positive energy this week when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your communication zone. As far as your social life is concerned, you’ll be busy attending one event after another. It’s the perfect time to take a short trip to visit some friends.

It’s also a great time to learn something new during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. If you’re considering going back to school, look into some classes or start filling out the paperwork today. Chat about it with a close friend to see if this is the right decision for you.

Especially since you’ll be interested in working on yourself when Jupiter moves forward in your productivity zone, also on Wednesday. This is an ideal time for major self-improvement because you’ll be able to start new habits with ease. Take care of those around you and show them love.

Scorpio

Money is on your mind this week when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your value zone. However, instead of spending or hoarding it, consider what you’re saving this money for. Over the next four weeks, it’s time to think about what you truly value and give away to others what you don’t need. ’Tis the season, after all.

It’s also a great time to invest in yourself during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. The year 2022 is almost over, so this is an ideal time to look ahead at what can make you wealthier in the long run, in every sense of the word.

It’s also a time for fun when Jupiter moves forward in your pleasure zone, also on Wednesday. This is an ideal day for self-expression because you’re getting inspiration from every part of life. Allow yourself to play with your creative talents and have fun!

Sagittarius

It’s all about you over the next four weeks, Sagittarius! The sun moves into your sign on Tuesday, making you feel like the main character in the best way possible. You’re shining with optimism, confidence and energy that can really open doors. Don’t be afraid to start something new, especially if it’s an adventure.

It’s also a great time to reinvent yourself when the new moon is in your sign on Wednesday. You’re feeling confident and positive as you strive to reach your best self. Use the power of the lunar cycle to get noticed and make a big impression on others. Be brave and enjoy the ride.

However, don’t stray too far. Home will be where your luck is as Jupiter, your ruling planet, moves forward in your home zone, also on Wednesday. This is a great time to enjoy some self-care as you find peace in your own space.

Capricorn

As the weather gets colder, you’ll feel like a homebody when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your subconscious zone. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be in a reflective mood, feeling private about everything. While it’s easy to get hung up on what hurt you, you’ll need to see the big picture to move on.

Wednesday is a great day for going out during the new moon in Sagittarius. Focus on recharging your spiritual batteries, especially if you’ve been feeling out of sorts. While you might feel a little down, remember that there is hope for the future with each passing day.

So dream big about what's to come when Jupiter moves forward in your communication zone, also on Wednesday. While you might not feel like talking right now, you should still be thinking about the bright future ahead. Start planning things and stay curious.

Aquarius

You’re bursting with energy and big ideas when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your social zone. Over the next four weeks, you’ll have plenty of creative ideas and a desire for independence. This is a good time to think about your hopes and dreams. Take a leap of faith and a windfall might make them all come true.

Start the new lunar cycle on a social note during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. This is a great time to have some adventures with your crew or make some new friends. From doing volunteer work to taking a road trip, you can make some memories.

Jupiter moves forward in your value zone, also on Wednesday, and you’re really feeling wealthy this week. You’ll be receiving an abundance of resources, from material goods to friendship to good vibes. Embrace the abundance of good energy that will sustain you.

Pisces

The year 2023 is still over a month away, but you’re thinking about the big picture when the sun enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, moving into your career zone. You’ll be thinking hard about your dreams and what you want to accomplish. Find a mentor who can help put you on the road to success.

You’ll be feeling optimistic about your ambitions during the new moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. During this lunar cycle, jump headfirst into your dreams as you get started on your goals. Whether you want to start a business, get a promotion or do something creative, now is the time to start.

Especially because you’ll be feeling very lucky once Jupiter moves forward in your sign, also on Wednesday. Jupiter won’t be in your sign for much longer, so use its powerful energy to bring new opportunities and experiences into your life. You have the confidence to make it happen.

