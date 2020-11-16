Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Bad Vibes—Here’s How To Get Through It

Scroll To See More Images

Your weekly horoscope for November 16-22 is here, and this week begins on a positive note when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday, giving a small boost of good fortune to the day. While good things continue to come our way, Mercury in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday could bring some nervous energy to all that excitement. Chill. It’s going to be fine.

However, Venus in Libra squaring Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday could put a damper on all the excitement. This aspect might bring disappointment, loss, and just bad vibes. Keeping expectations low and practicing a lot of self-care is a must in order to get through the day.

Saturday brings a double whammy of conflicting energies as the sun enters Sagittarius and Venus enters Scorpio. Energies will become bold, optimistic, and honest, with feelings of wanderlust. However, relationships and finances are more possessive and intense—a complex dynamic that we’ll be dealing with for the next four weeks. Good luck!

Are you looking ahead as the year winds down? It might be time to purchase your 2021 planner or calendar and start manifesting positivity, so bad vibes can’t catch you off guard.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your wheeling and dealing starts paying off on Monday when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn, bringing you some good news in your sector of work and partnerships. This could manifest in business deals, mergers, promotions, or even a little office romance.

However, it may be difficult for you to enjoy the fruits of your labor on Tuesday when Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, giving you a bit of nervous energy and excitement. Try to stay calm. Don’t ruin what you’ve created because you’re impatient and want it RIGHT NOW. Relax. It will happen!

Saturday creates some big energy when the sun enters Sagittarius. The sun is in a fellow fire sign for four weeks and you’re loving it! The sun is now in your house of philosophy, creating space to explore new ideas, new places, and new beliefs enthusiastically and honestly.

Taurus

Things are going well for you when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday. You are creating new and inventive ways to make your routine more productive, which always makes you smile. Plus, Taurus, you’re getting lucky in more ways than one.

However, don’t be thrown off by Tuesday’s energy. Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in your sign, making you a little jumpier than normal. Just keep working and everything will turn out for the best.

Love and partnerships continue to be in the air when Venus enters intense Scorpio on Saturday. If you have feelings for someone, let them know! A romance that started out casual could transform into an intense and committed relationship during the next few weeks. Partnerships become important and everything gets deeper. Cut down on spending and focus on saving money where you can, especially as the holiday season gets closer.

Gemini

Trust your gut this week even if it scares you. Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, creating tension and nervous energy as you make some difficult choices. However, if you really believe that your idea can work, just do it!

However, don’t do it when Venus in Libra squares Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday, potentially creating some negative developments that could ruin all your best-laid plans. Anything you do on this day won’t achieve the success you hope for, so it’s best to do nothing.

Fortunately, your week ends on a high note when the sun enters Sagittarius, placing the sun in your house of partnerships. For the next four weeks, the energies around your personal relationships will be optimistic, honest, and adventurous. This all promises to be a ton of fun, but be forewarned. Venus enters Scorpio that day, too, making everything a little more intense.

Cancer

Your relationships get an extra boost of luck on Monday when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn, making this an opportune time to spend time with loved ones and strengthen any relationship bonds you have going on. This aspect is for one night only, so make it count!

Then, take charge of your destiny as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. The energy will be wild, fast-paced, and a little unpredictable. However, you’re capable of navigating rough waters and able to steer your ship to shore. You are a water sign, after all. You got this, Cancer!

After a hectic week, the weekend gets steamy when Venus enters Scorpio on Saturday. Venus in your pleasure sector will make the next four weeks seductive and passionate. This is a great time to start a love affair, find new forms of self-expression through art, and focus on life’s beauty.

Leo

Monday puts a big smile on your face when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn, giving you some good luck when it comes to romance and money. Whether you get your holiday bonus a little early or have a hot date for the end of the week, things are just working out great for you.

Hold on to those good vibes for as long as you can because your luck could turn sour when Venus in Libra squares Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday. Your sunny streak is suddenly covered by dark clouds. Expect some disappointments or losses.

However, don’t let this get you down for too long because the sun enters fiery Sagittarius on Saturday. The sun enters your sector of pleasure, making the next four weeks wonderful for you, Leo. You’re free to explore your creativity, pleasure, and self-expression with extravagance, joy, and curiosity. Have fun!

Virgo

You never like asking for help, Virgo. In fact, you’re the “suffer in silence” type. However, if Mercury in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday stresses you out too much, it’s okay to ask for assistance from the people in your life. They want to help you, and it’s much better than breathing into a paper bag on your lunch break.

Venus in Libra squares Saturn in Capricorn on Thursday, forcing you to cancel plans that you were really looking forward to. This is a bummer, but make sure you that let the other person know immediately or their feelings may be hurt.

Work continues to rule your life and your heart when Venus enters Scorpio on Saturday. Venus is now in your sector of communication, putting your passion into writing, speaking, and presenting new ideas. However, your drive to express yourself may become an obsession.

Libra

Kindness gets you a long way when Venus in your sign squares Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday. If you go out of your way to help others, you’ll receive some good luck in return. Besides, it is the season of giving, after all. Go on, help someone out!

You’re going to need all that good karma on Thursday when Venus squares Saturn in Capricorn, creating a lot of tension and bad breaks. While you love some good gossip, it’s best to keep your nose in your own business. Stay in your own lane.

Things brighten up when the sun enters optimistic Sagittarius on Saturday. The sun will be in your sector of communication, bringing energy to your relationships with friends, how you speak to others, and even your short travel plans for the next four weeks. Keep shining, Libra. It’s going to be a good time.

Scorpio

The key to your success this week will be your ability (or inability) to stay flexible, especially on Monday when Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn. This aspect brings some luck, but only for a certain amount of time, so you’ll have figure out how to make it last for the rest of the week or roll with the punches.

The need for flexibility only grows when Mercury in your sign opposes Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. A disagreement at work needs to be solved quickly before it festers and ruins the vibe of the entire staff. Compromise isn’t your strong suit, but you’re going to have to do a little bending here, Scorpio.

Luckily, romance is looking up when Venus enters your sign on Saturday, giving you a boost of romantic energy that makes you simply irresistible. Use this seductive energy to your advantage over the next few weeks.

Sagittarius

Life is looking beautiful, Sagittarius! As Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn on Monday, you could be extra sentimental and feeling good about life. The world just looks better from your point of view right now. Enjoy it!

Hold on to that feeling for as long as you can because Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, showing you that life isn’t one big bed of roses. As you notice flaws and imperfections in your world, remember that, in general, life is good!

Fortunately, your optimism returns when the sun enters your sign on Saturday. For the next four weeks, you’ll be radiating positive energy and good vibes. This is the time to follow your wandering heart down whatever road it may lead. During this period, you should embrace your spontaneity, your humor, and your sense of adventure. It will get you far in the long run.

Capricorn

January is still a couple of months away, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start making resolutions now. On Monday, Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in your sign, giving you the energy and opportunity to start looking ahead at your goals. What do you want to achieve in 2021? Better skin? New job? Think about it!

Don’t get discouraged if you get a rocky start on your 2021 goals. On Thursday, Venus squares Saturn in your sign, making it difficult to achieve anything other than getting out of bed (and even that may be a challenge). Don’t worry, Capricorn, you have plenty of time!

Spend Saturday with your loved ones as Venus enters passionate Scorpio. Venus will be in your sector of friendship for the next few weeks. This is an excellent opportunity to get involved in social causes, deepen friendships, or even receive a sudden windfall.

Aquarius

Go out of your way to offer a helping hand on Monday. Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn that day, making you extra generous with your time and energy. If a co-worker is struggling with a certain issue or a friend asks for your skills, help them out. It will lead to some good karmic points.

Trust your gut instincts when Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. If something about a situation feels off to you, it’s best to proceed with caution. If you start getting anxious, it could mean tension is on the horizon.

Continue to focus on your emotions when the sun enters Sagittarius and Venus enters Scorpio on Saturday. Getting in touch with your feelings isn’t the easiest thing for you to do, but if you aren’t being honest with yourself, it will be difficult to be honest with others.

Pisces

The week starts out strong with some luck being added to your love life on Monday. Venus in Libra squares Jupiter in Capricorn that day, making it extra romantic. While this aspect only occurs for a short time, it will be a very pleasurable time indeed.

Love is still in the air on Tuesday when Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, but this aspect will bring a little more intense and nervous energy. Will they or won’t they text back? Are they really that into you? The suspense is unbearable!

Expand your horizons when Venus enters powerful Scorpio on Saturday. For the next few weeks, you may be on a transformative quest of discovery. Whether you are learning new things about a lover, developing your personal style, or changing your philosophy, whatever the case may be, your heart is ready for adventure. Follow it wherever it may lead you.