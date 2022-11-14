Your Weekly Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Drama & Choosing Peace of Mind Instead

Scroll To See More Images

Last week was drama-central, which is why you’ll love what your horoscope for the week of November 14 to 20 has in store. You’re probably feeling the healing energy already, as the week starts off with a spiritually rejuvenating trine between the sun in Scorpio and Neptune in Pisces. This aspect will help you to let go of petty resentments and ego-trips, because at the end of the day, universal love will always be the better route to take.

The positive energy will be flowing all week long, because romantic Venus will form a trine with joyful and open-minded Jupiter in Pisces on November 16, later followed by Mercury trine Jupiter on November 16. This energy is abundant with romance and hopeful-thinking, encouraging you to truly live your life to the fullest. There’s no need to deny yourself what you want!

By now, you might be feeling exhausted by the intensely emotional and introspective vibe of Scorpio season. All of that is about to change, because by November 17, affectionate Venus and chatty Mercury will both be moving through Sagittarius. This zany and adventure-seeking mutable fire sign is famous for getting a lil wild from time to time, so feel free to let loose! Venus in Sagittarius will encourage you to make new friends in unexpected places and to remain open and open to experiences that differ from your own. However, Mercury is in detriment while moving through Sagittarius, which means it could lead to important details being glossed over and plenty of loud-mouthed debates. If you’re in a battle of wits, make sure you’re armed with the right knowledge!

However, all that positive energy may begin to sour as the week comes to an end. As Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with illusive and deceptive Neptune on November 19, you may feel more exhausted and anxious than usual. Passive aggressive tension may begin to thicken, so cut through the awkwardness and focus on what’s going on right here, right now. Remember—anxiety is when you’re living in the future, not the present.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

You’re doing some deep, intensive healing this week, Aries. As the sun in your transformative eighth house forms a trine with Neptune, you’re learning how to adopt a more free-flowing attitude toward the inevitable difficulties of life. You’re being released from the emotional shackles of your past, one deep breath at a time.

Healing is always a complicated process, which is why you’ll love the way the vibe will begin to lighten up by November 17. Venus and Mercury will both enter your ninth house of adventure and open-mindedness, bringing a burst of fresh energy to your social life and your love life. It’s time to take a chance on something exciting and new.

However, this week ends with Mars—your ruling planet—squaring off with Neptune in your 12th house of subconscious fears and hidden enemies on November 19. Clear and concise communication is necessary, as allowing things to remain unsaid will only encourage you to form your own inaccurate conclusions. In other words, don’t assume you know what’s *really* going on!

Taurus

You’re embracing healing energy in your love life and your social life this week. After all, on November 14, the sun in your seventh house of partnerships will form a trine with Neptune, deepening your willingness to choose love over resentment. Allow empathy to lead the way, even if you’re not ready to lower your guard completely yet.

However, by November 17, both Venus and Mercury will have entered your eighth house of emotional and financial investments, pushing you to settle your commitments. You may feel ready to open yourself up to a stronger intimacy and a deeper connection, so make sure you’re respecting each other’s boundaries every step of the way.

Take it easy as the week comes to an end, because you may be operating with less energy and momentum as usual. Once Mars in your second house of stability squares off with Neptune on November 19, you may realize that you can’t always put the needs of others before your own. Sometimes, you need to utilize your right to say “no” to that party you really don’t want to go to!

Gemini

Prepare for a beautiful moment to unfold in your career this week, Gemini. As the sun in your sixth house of productivity forms a trine with Neptune in your 10th house of reputation on November 14, you’re receiving all the love and recognition you deserve for the hard work you’ve been doing. Soak up all this extra praise!

By November 17, Venus and Mercury will be moving through your seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to find ways to cooperate and work with others. You may even find your perspective of relationships shifting, because as you change, so do the people around you. It’s time to start choosing the people who truly match your energy.

By November 19, Mars retrograde in Gemini will start creating more drama as it squares off with Neptune in your 10th house of public perception. You may find yourself worrying about what other people think and whether your status is being respected. If your plans are not well-received or understood by others, it’s important to keep in mind that your ideas may be way ahead of your time.

Cancer

Prepare for an explosion of creative inspiration, Cancer! After all, this week begins with the sun in your fifth house of self-expression forming a trine with Neptune in your adventurous ninth house, encouraging you to take risks and allow yourself to color outside the lines. Magic is never about perfection; in fact, too many rules only curtails its ultimate power.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will be moving through your sixth house of work and health, encouraging you to get back to the basics. What habits are holding you back? How can you introduce more opportunities for self-care into your daily life? In order to be ready to get to work, we need to show up rested. Give yourself that rest when you need it, Cancer.

However, as this week comes to an end, you may be struggling to get momentum going. As Mars in your 12th house of subconscious energies squares off with Neptune, you may feel like you’re stuck in your own head and unable to break free from your thoughts. Remember, a vibe shift may be all that’s needed. Go somewhere and do something that you know will calm your mind.

Leo

You’re feeling much more at home lately, Leo. After all, the sun in your fourth house of domestic bliss is forming a trine with Neptune in your eighth house of intimacy, encouraging love, loyalty and protection amongst your closest loved ones. It’s time to do whatever it takes to make you feel more welcome in your corner of the world and to increase the feeling of zen in your sacred spaces.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will have entered fellow fire sign Sagittarius, galvanizing the energy and bringing you out of your shell! As Sagittarius season begins to activate your fifth house of romance, creativity and pleasure, you’re feeling inspired and ready to pour your heart into something that makes you feel alive.

However, don’t expect instant results. As Mars in your 11th house of community and social interactions squares off with Neptune, you may be struggling to feel safe enough to truly be your boldest self. Are you surrounded by haters and frenemies, Leo? At this stage of your life, it’s time to become a little more exclusive, spending time with the people you know you can actually trust.

Virgo

If there are any lingering issues you’ve been dealing with in a relationship, this is a powerful time to talk it through and hear each other out. As the sun in your third house of communication forms a trine with Neptune in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re learning that the situation could probably have been avoided had all parties been willing to be honest and direct about how they’re feeling.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will have entered your fourth house of home, encouraging you to pull back your energy and start tending to your emotional roots. Even a zodiac sign as determined and diligent as you are deserves time to simply hole up at home and do nothing. And because you’re so great at organizing, this is a beautiful time to form a plan for deep-cleaning your living space.

As the week comes to an end, you may be struggling to stay motivated to keep up with your plans and maintain your level of momentum. As Mars in your ambitious 10th house squares off with Neptune on November 19, you may feel as though you can’t rely on someone, which is why it may be time to reframe your expectations.

Libra

You’re feeling generous this week, Libra. After all, you’re surrounded by wealth and abundance. As the sun in your second house of money and resources forms a trine with Neptune in your nourishing sixth house. This energy is encouraging you to treat yo’self! Don’t worry about the ifs, ands or buts. If you want something and you can afford it, you have every reason to go for it.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will be dancing through your third house of communication and close friends, inspiring you to embrace the beauty of the social life you’ve built. Never has there been a better time to mingle, express your thoughts and listen to what others have to say. You’re absorbing intelligence like a sponge, Libra.

However, you may feel the urge to break free from too much structure and monotony by the week’s end. On November 19, Mars in your spontaneous ninth house will square off with Neptune in your sixth house of routine, tapping into your need for less predictability and more opportunities for divine intervention. Just remember not to lose the thread!

Scorpio

After the heavy energy of eclipse season, you’ve been leaving behind one aspect of life in search of another. And this week, you’re beginning to feel as though you’re coming to yourself! As the sun in Scorpio forms a trine with Neptune in Pisces, you’re realizing that expressing yourself and remembering what you love will always cure the blues. In fact, you’re realizing that prioritizing your art has never been more important.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will leave behind Scorpio and enter Sagittarius, activating your second house of wealth, stability and luxury. This is a beautiful time to get grounded and to map out exactly what you need in order to feel secure. Strengthen the earth beneath you so that you can grow even higher.

By the time the week ends, you may feel somewhat unsettled and uncertain. As Mars—your ruling planet—squares off with Neptune in your passionate fifth house, you may find yourself entertaining your dark side and overlooking red flags. There’s nothing wrong with flirting with danger every now and then, as long as it’s a danger that you know you can control.

Sagittarius

You’re pushing through to the finish line and it’s paying off, Sagittarius. As the week begins, you may find yourself feeling ready to truly let go of something that has held you back. As the sun in your 12th house of spirituality forms a trine with Neptune in your fourth house of home and family, you’re remembering the good while learning how to place less emphasis on the bad.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will enter Sagittarius, bringing you a burst of energy and confidence. Prepare to feel more like yourself than ever! Not only are you feeling more attractive and willing to put yourself out there, but you’re also understanding how you really feel and what you really think. Tune out the sound of everyone else’s opinions and focus on the pure intent of your own.

As the week comes to an end, you may be realizing that conflict with another person is beginning to diminish the level of safety that you feel in your universe. As Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune, feelings of insecurity could lead to impulsive actions, so make sure you count to ten before sending that risky text!

Capricorn

Prepare for your social life to expand in ways you never thought it could, Capricorn. As the sun in your 11th house of extraverted energy forms a trine with Neptune in your third house of communication, you’re unlocking your ability to truly dazzle everyone in the room with your wit. Don’t be afraid to be the silver-tongued devil you know you are, Capricorn. The people love it!

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will enter your 12th house of spirituality, shifting the vibe to something more introverted and internal. You may feel like isolating for the next few weeks and soaking up the comfort of solitude. You’re ready to get to know yourself on a deeper level and to rest in ways you haven’t been able to.

However, by the time Mars in your productive sixth house squares off with Neptune on November 19, you may start feeling as though you’re falling behind, prompting you to get back to work. Don’t let that “toxic productivity” mindset prevent you from truly enjoying and indulging in your free time, Capricorn.

Aquarius

This week could be highly beneficial to your career and your reputation in the outer world. After all, the sun in your 10th house of career is forming a trine with Neptune in your money sector, paving the way for opportunity and abundance to flow toward you with ease. This is a beautiful time to start manifesting, as you’re able to envision the life you want and appreciate the one you already have.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will enter your 11th house of community and social endeavors, encouraging you to connect with the world-at-large. You thrive when you’re working toward something that benefits everyone, which is why your voice is needed now more than ever. Embrace your ability to be a leader, because the people around you are starting to look up to you.

As the week comes to an end, you may find yourself choosing chaos and excitement over practicing moderation. As Mars in your passionate fifth house squares off with Neptune in your second house of luxury on November 19, you may feel inclined to spend more money and energy than you feel comfortable with. Before reaching for something else to complete you, try and focus on what currently surrounds and supports you.

Pisces

This week could bring you so much wisdom and inner expansion, Pisces. After all, the sun in your 9th house of adventure is forming a trine with Neptune in your first house of the self, allowing you to see the opportunities that await you on the horizon. Even if you’re not exactly where you want to end up, you’re realizing that where you are now is also a beautiful position to be in.

By November 17, both Venus and Mercury will enter your 10th house of career and reputation, encouraging you to put your best foot forward. Right now, all eyes are on you! If you keep showing up and continue to prove yourself, there’s no way your efforts are going unnoticed. Keep in mind that sloppy behavior is on display too, so remember to align your presence with your intentions.

As the week comes to an end, you may find yourself feeling threatened and ready to defend what belongs to you. As Mars in your fourth house of home and family squares off with Neptune in Pisces on November 19, you may become more aware of some of the ways boundaries are not being respected or nurtured in your home environment. If home is starting to feel like an unfamiliar place, it’s time to make it yours once more.

