Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Tie Off Loose Ends Before Mercury Retrograde Is Over

Your horoscope for the week of May 8 to 14 is says springtime is still blooming and the final week of Mercury retrograde is upon us. Before this strange and frustrating journey comes to an end, take this opportunity to tie off loose ends and process the insight this dizzying experience has left you with.

Since April 21, Mercury—our cosmic messenger planet—has spun backward through the fields of Taurus. Mercury will finally reach stillness on May 14 (at 11:17 p.m. ET, if you’re already counting down the hours). During this retrograde, you were forced review and revise your plans, especially concerning themes that Taurus rules over, like money, wealth, loyalty and material possessions. And although this backwards tailspin can leave you feeling confused and out-of-sorts, this upcoming week has just enough positive energy to keep you going. In fact, it may be the week that changes everything for the better. Focus on taking a new approach regarding your plans and physical world and the universe’ll reward you for it.

Although Mercury’s backslide will bring headaches, delays and challenges, remember that the universe is not punishing you, but encouraging you to take a new path toward achieving your goals. Take this time to revise how they’re communicating with others and pushing their endeavors forward. And if you find yourself feeling more anxiety-ridden than usual this week, keep in mind that karma from your past is still being dealt with. If unfinished business continues to arise and your exes and old friends keep popping up out of the woodwork, that’s only because you’re ready to either pick up where you left off or move on for good.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week, messages are important and could bring happiness.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of family making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Aries, you could feel like a member of the family is trying to influence you. And this might not be the first time. But instead of correcting the person or battling it out, recognize that they’re doing this because their own life feels out of control. Today, practicing patience and understanding with a family member is beneficial.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of money. You might be very excited about a new business idea or moneymaking plan. You’re ready to jump in with both feet. When you’re ready to move forward, you’re like a speeding bullet breaking the sound barrier. Aries, you can put this energy to good use. You can get more done on this project in a single day than most people could in a month. Use your enthusiasm to move forward now.

Taurus

This week, you’re inspired to do something adventurous.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of communication making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Messages could get all fouled up today. Texts filled with emoji aren’t as clear as actual words. Taurus, you and a friend could miss each other when you misinterpret something basic like the time or place. Before you set out to meet someone at a restaurant, mall, or concert venue, make sure that you have all the arrangements straight. Today, if you want to make a clear connection, do it by phone.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus (happy birthday!) conjoins Uranus in your house of personal expression. It’s the perfect time of year to do something different, and that might start with changing the physical you. Taurus, it’s possible you are spending more time taking care of your body. You might get some new clothes and start wearing hats, earrings, or rings on your fingers. This is a good time to sparkle and shine.

Gemini

This week, you’re surrounded by admirers.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of money making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Gemini, you might spend quite a bit of money on something related to education or graduation. It’s possible that a relative is graduating and you’re chipping in for a very nice gift. (You might not buy them a car, but those giant bows aren’t cheap either.) Or maybe you’re writing a check for next semester’s tuition for yourself. You might consider buying a video course that’s expensive enough to put a dent in your wallet.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of spirituality. Gemini, you might look at your mindfulness and meditation practices and change things up. You could be tempted outside because the weather is changing. The days are filled with sunshine and the evenings are warmer, so you might practice praying or meditating outside. In the evening, you could sit near the fire pit and watch it burn away any negative energy you collected during the day.

Cancer

This week, a small positive change could bring you joy.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in your own sign of Cancer and your house of confidence making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Today, you might disagree with someone who is really convinced they’re right. Cancer, often you just allow them to have their own opinion, but you might feel a need to challenge this individual to show them the facts and let them know the weakness of their argument. Get ready for a debate today.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of friendships and networks. Today, some help could come from a surprising source. A person you barely know might be willing to go out on a limb for you. Cancer, you might watch them stand up for you, confront a bully, or show you great compassion. This could be the beginning of an important connection in your life, but first you must open your arms to receive.

Leo

This week, you’re showing off your talents.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of artistic expression making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Leo, it’s possible that you refrain from creating art because you fear other people will criticize your work. But this is unfair to you and the world. Just because a person doesn’t understand your vision doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do everything you can to express your uniqueness, whether that’s on paper or through music or dance. Today is a good day to put some art out into the world.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of career. Today, you could get a big career opportunity that comes completely out of the blue. This could be an opportunity to interview for a job you applied for months ago. Your supervisor might surprise you with an unexpected opportunity to move up in the company. Today, your career gets a boost.

Virgo

This week, you might connect with someone who shares your beliefs.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of technology making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Stuff just doesn’t work today. It doesn’t mean that it’s broken or that the error you’re getting is insurmountable, but there’s a disconnect between what you want to do and your means of getting it done. Virgo, it’s possible that your home loses power due to a storm or some electrical work in the neighborhood. Today, it’s difficult to get basic stuff done.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of travel and experiences. Virgo, you might be on the road today, in which case you’re seeing new things and meeting new people. And if getting out of town isn’t on the agenda, you might be feeling like a caged tiger, pacing between the walls of your cell. So it would be a good idea to at least take the afternoon off and head to a place you’ve never been before.

Libra

This week, you’re letting go of routines.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer at the top of your chart making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. There might be a social opportunity for you today, but you’re uncertain about whether you want to go. Perhaps you’ll be in the limelight, or you don’t know anyone else who’s attending. Libra, it helps to shift your mindset. Do what you do best and focus on making other people feel comfortable. By removing any expectation of what might or might not happen, you can have a really great time.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of resources. Libra, you want to break out of a rut. You might consider some unconventional investments, ones your grandfather never would have heard of. Now you have many options at all different price points, everything from private investing to investing in rare earth metals, art, or farmland. You’re getting creative with your finances.

Scorpio

This week, it’s okay to chase your passions.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of travel making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. If you’re on the road today, you need to give yourself extra time. There could be delays and detours. But if you stay flexible, you can skirt any obstacles with ease. If you’re trying to make travel arrangements today, you could end up paying higher prices and not getting what you want. Scorpio, you might want to wait at least a day or so to do this.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of relationships. If you’re looking for love, you could meet someone electrifying today. It’s like you’ve been zapped by Cupid’s arrow, and this person is all you can think about now. Scorpio, you could be texting each other incessantly after just one face-to-face meeting. If you’re already in a love relationship, you could have some steamy fun tonight. Today, both of you are in the mood.

Sagittarius

This week, it’s okay to chase your passions.

Capricorn

This week, you might need to compromise to find balance.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of relationships making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Capricorn, you might be very compatible with someone, but it’s possible you have very different ideas about how to take care of finances. You could be a saver while they’re a spender. You might have the “life is short” attitude while your partner is squirreling away every extra penny. This is a good day to come together to listen to each other. You still might not agree, but you’ll likely end up closer as a couple.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of fun and pleasure. Don’t work today if possible. Do something fun, creative, or a little adventurous. Capricorn, this is a good day to explore your likes and dislikes. Wine tasting, white water rafting, or something in between would be ideal for today.

Aquarius

This week, you might need to compromise to find balance.

Pisces

This week, a surprising love affair could begin.

The week begins on Sunday, May 7, with Venus in Cancer and your house of love and romance making a quincunx with Pluto in Aquarius. Today, you could meet someone who isn’t your “type.” But this is a good day to break your own rules about love. This individual might not be as tall as you’d like, or they could be a little younger than anyone you’ve considered before. Pisces, you’re ready to think (and love) outside the box.

On Tuesday, May 9, the sun in Taurus conjoins Uranus in your house of vehicles and transportation. Pisces, your vehicle represents you out in the world, so this is a good day to get your car washed and detailed. Today, you might consider buying a new car. You could test drive a truck or look at purchasing an electric vehicle.

