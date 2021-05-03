Wink, Wink—Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A LOT Of Flirting

Scroll To See More Images

Hello gorgeous—your weekly horoscope for May 3-9 2021 is here to kick off the month. May starts on a talkative note when Mercury (planet of communication) enters Gemini on Monday, making even the most introverted sign chatty. Mercury is at home in Gemini, making us curious, flexible, and extra flirty (*wink*). Get ready because Mercury will be in the sign of the Twins for a long time and will be keeping us on our toes.

When the flurry of Gemini’s energy gets to be too much, things become a little more grounded when Venus (planet of love) in Taurus trines Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn on Thursday, bringing stability during unexpected shake-ups.

The week ends on a very flirtatious note when Venus enters energetic Gemini on Saturday. For the next four weeks the motto will be “variety is the spice of life” as we become breezy, curious, and adaptable when it comes to love and money. While this is a great time to start a spring fling or learn something new, this is not the time to commit yourself to anything. We’ll be feeling very fickle.

No, those aren’t grapes! When you are ready to commit, be sure to have some garnet on hand. Garnet is the stone of devotion and commitment—it can even stimulate feelings of romantic and sexual desire. If you want your flirtationships this week lead to something more, it’s good to have garnet nearby. Just in case!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week brings the gift of gab when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. The planet of communication enters your communication zone, making it easy to express your thoughts and ideas. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to share your opinions with your signature passion and pioneering spirit.

Those great ideas start paying off when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, perhaps bringing some good news at work. Your efforts could earn you a promotion, raise, or some much deserved recognition. Whatever it is, your self-esteem will get a boost.

Finally, Saturday kicks off spring fling season when Venus enters Gemini. If you’re single, this is a great time to put yourself out there. Venus enters your communication zone, making it easier to voice your desires. However, if the dating scene isn’t your place, expand your intellectual horizons by taking a class or short trip.

Taurus

Keep a close eye on your money for the next few weeks, starting on Monday when Mercury enters Gemini. The planet of communication moves into your sector of value, encouraging you to come up with new ways to make some quick cash. Getting a side hustle could relieve your financial anxiety, but try looking for more permanent solutions too.

Love helps you explore new horizons when Venus in your sign trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. A friend or romantic partner could change your view on a certain issue and give you a new understanding, even empowering you to take action. Don’t stubbornly stick to your opinion, Taurus. Learn and grow.

Money anxiety increases when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. Your self-esteem could take a hit, and you might be tempted to do some impulse shopping to make yourself feel better. Remember, you can’t buy self-worth. You build it.

Gemini

This is your month to shine, Gemini! Your season begins on Monday when Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign, making you extra clever and curious. The next couple weeks are a great time to meet new people because you’ll make a great first impression with your rapid-fire wit. Your words can help you create new opportunities for yourself during this time.

If you’ve been burned by love, Thursday can help you get your groove back when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn, helping you get over past heartbreak. It’s time to move on!

Finally, do some spring cleaning when Venus enters your sign on Saturday. Clean out your winter wardrobe and freshen up your look with some new clothes, a haircut, or just something to change your vibe. If you’re looking for love, you might find it in the next couple of weeks, so have fun!

Cancer

While everyone seems to be extra chatty this week, you’ll be better off keeping quiet when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Mercury enters your privacy zone, encouraging you to keep a low profile as you learn a lot of secret gossip that could be useful to you later. Keep your mouth shut and your ears open, Cancer.

Thursday brings a focus on relationships when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging singles to fall in love, ask out their crush, or take things to the next level. For all the committed Cancers, your partner will act as your rock and restrengthen your romance.

Saturday encourages inner healing and self-acceptance when Venus enters Gemini. For the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to see the beauty that others can’t see. Be very gentle with your heart because it could be easily crushed.

Leo

Spring has officially sprung, Leo, and you’re ready to get out there and have fun! Mercury enters Gemini and your friendship zone on Monday. Use your charm and charisma to network and make lasting attachments. This is a great time to boost your social life even if it’s just getting everyone together for a video call. Focus on manifesting now. Your words are extra powerful.

Thursday brings extra productivity when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus becomes laser sharp as you work on tasks with ease and persistence. Use this to build a positive reputation for yourself at work.

Your social life continues to grow when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday, meaning the next four weeks are perfect for making friends, meeting new people, and helping others. Life feels like a dream as things suddenly start going your way. Enjoy these good vibes while they last!

Virgo

If you want to get ahead in your career, this is the month to do so as Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Your ruling planet enters your career zone, encouraging you to start networking to make a name for yourself. Your public image gets a major boost as your excellent communication skills and wit make you even more memorable. Climb that cooperate ladder!

Thursday brings pleasure and stability when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn. Romantic relationships could unlock creative passions you didn’t even know existed. Lean on your partner for emotional support as you explore this new creative depth.

Then it’s back to hustling when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. The next four weeks bring out your workaholic nature as you spend time feeding your long-term ambitions. This is a great time to work on your social media presence and happy hour small talk.

Libra

Nurture your curiosity this week when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. The planet of communication enters your philosophy zone, encouraging your love of learning. This is a great time to follow your quest for knowledge. But be careful, Libra. Remember what curiosity did to the cat.

If the financial strain becomes too much, it might be time to ask for help from your family when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Sharing finances with family or getting an inheritance or loan will bring swift relief. Your family has your back.

The week ends on an adventurous note when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. Your ruling planet enters your philosophy sector, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone and follow your passion for understanding the world around you. Now is a great time to cross something off your bucket list or learn something new.

Scorpio

Words and thoughts turn more intimate this week when Mercury enters Gemini and your intimacy zone on Monday. During the next few weeks it will be easy to transform your personal relationships and solidify your bond with them. Talk out your feelings in order to change the relationship for the better. Use your words, Scorpio!

Continue to talk it out when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, encouraging communication to solve any issues in your relationships. The stronger your bond, the better you can communicate with each other.

Saturday can be a day of transformation in your relationships when Venus enters Gemini. The next four weeks become a time of exploring taboos, building bonds quickly, getting over past heartbreak, and sharing finances with others. A major change is coming, so you’d better get ready. Big things are about to happen for you!

Sagittarius

Spring fever hits you hard this week when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Mercury moves into your sector of partnership, making it a great time for flirting, witty banter, and sealing the deal in relationships. Business alliances can also improve as you negotiate and reach agreements with ease.

Your hard work starts to pay off when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, allowing you to be productive so you can reach your goals. This can manifest as feeling healthier or making money, boosting your self-esteem. Treat yourself to something nice!

Stay flexible and things will go smoothly when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. If you’re single, romance can fun but not lasting, and partnerships need plenty of cooperation and the ability to adapt to different ideas. If you can go with the flow, you’ll make it through the next four weeks with ease.

Capricorn

Monday brings productive energy when Mercury enters Gemini and your routine zone. The planet of communication has you tackling anything that comes your way. While you’re going to have to be flexible because your routines will be shaken up a bit, you’ll also be stimulated by ideas for self-improvement as you revamp your work and habits. Work on innovation, Capricorn!

Thursday is great for a date night when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in your sign. This is an ideal time to start a new love affair, take a relationship to the next level, or rekindle the spark in your current relationship. Plan for a sensual night.

Keep being productive when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. Focus on creating a flexible routine, especially over the next few weeks. This is a great time to perform acts of service for loved ones to show that you care.

Aquarius

The beginning of May brings spring fling fever when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Mercury enters your pleasure zone, making the next couple weeks extremely flirtatious. It’s a creative time for you as you learn to express yourself in new and exciting ways. Allow yourself to have fun and let the good times roll.

However, Thursday gets a little mellow when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to stay close to home and be still. Fortunately, your family and loved ones have your back when things get rough.

Then it’s back to romance and passion when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. You’ll feel romantic and creative for the next four weeks, making it an ideal time to take a gamble on a love affair even if it’s short-lived. Add some spice to your life and you’ll be very entertained, Aquarius.

Pisces

Mercury enters Gemini and your family zone on Monday, so this week could have you staying pretty close to home. You might be communicating with family members or thinking about your childhood for the next couple weeks. Journal what you remember to help get some clarity, Pisces.

Teamwork makes the dream work when Venus in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Grab your friends and hang out for a bit. Whether you decide to video chat or take a short trip, you’ll be able to express your ideas and share your feelings, working together to find solutions.

Finally, the week ends on a homey note when Venus enters Gemini on Saturday. During this time you’ll be more interested in staying home and taking care of your private life, spending time with family, and decorating your space. Home is where the heart is.