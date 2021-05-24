Oof—Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A Tough Week Ahead

Scroll To See More Images

It’s Monday, folks, and your weekly horoscope for May 24-30 2021 has arrived! Light your calming candles now because we’re in for a rough patch this week. It all starts when the lunar eclipse is in fiery Sagittarius on Wednesday. While this is a powerful energy, don’t start anything new today. Instead, use the energy to tie up any loose ends before the upcoming Mercury retrograde.

Venus (planet of love) in Gemini squares Neptune (planet of illusion) in Pisces on Thursday, creating some tension and confusion in our relationships. Get ready for some awkward moments for everyone.

On Saturday, Mercury (planet of communication) goes into its second retrograde of the year, creating major communication meltdowns. Mercury is in Gemini, one of the signs it rules, making it extra frustrating. We can expect misinformation, mixed signals, and lots of gossip for the next couple weeks.

Fortunately, there’s a silver lining when retrograde Mercury conjoins Venus on Saturday, helping us slow down before we say something we’ll really regret. Remember, everyone, if you don’t have anything nice to say, zip it!

If you’re looking for a crystal to help you communicate more efficiently during these tense times, try lapis lazuli. By balancing the Throat Chakra and the Third Eye, this stone helps you communicate positively and release any anger or frustration.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The beginning of the week brings the possibility of adventure during the lunar eclipse on Wednesday. However, before you race off on your next quest, make sure you finish all your important work first. Starting anything new could lead to trouble. Since the lunar eclipse is in your philosophy zone, you might be better off reading about adventure than seeking it.

Thursday brings confusion when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, creating conflict between your head and your heart. Should you trust what you see or what you feel?

Your weekend plans could be spoiled when Mercury turns retrograde in Gemini on Saturday. The retrograde will be in your sector of communication for the next few weeks, making it very difficult to get your point across. Remember to think carefully before you speak because it will be easy to be misunderstood. And please don’t lose your temper.

Taurus

It’s time for some spring cleaning this week, Taurus. On Wednesday, the lunar eclipse is in your intimacy zone, encouraging you to cut ties with anyone and anything that isn’t serving you. While this is a day of bittersweet endings, remember that you’re moving forward by letting go.

Take a close look at your friendships to see if they’re making your life better when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday. If you take off your rose-colored glasses, you might discover that a friend is not who they claim to be, leading to some awkwardness.

Spring cleaning continues when Mercury goes retrograde in Gemini and your value zone on Saturday. Resist the impulse to buy anything that isn’t absolutely essential over the next few weeks. Instead, take an extensive inventory of what you have and decide what’s worth saving and what you should sell or donate.

Gemini

Your relationships could be tried and tested this week, Gemini. It starts with the lunar eclipse in your partnership zone on Wednesday creating a make-or-break moment in many of your relationships. Long-simmering tension could finally come to a head, but be careful when playing with fire. You might get burned.

Thursday continues to create tension and confusion, especially in working relationships, when Venus in your sign squares Neptune in Pisces. Business partnerships or working with co-workers could become rocky if you don’t get to the root of the issue.

Watch what you say when Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday. This could be a difficult time for you because your ruling planet will be retrograde in your sign for the next few weeks. You might put your foot in your mouth or spread false information. Stay quiet and out of the spotlight.

Cancer

If you have any work that you need to get done, try to finish it early this week, especially when the lunar eclipse is in your sector of habit on Wednesday. This is a great day to get work done and finish any lingering projects you’ve been avoiding, because you’ll get a boost of energy and productivity at this time.

A shocking discovery could cause tension in your relationships when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday. Important secrets may come to the surface in the form of some nasty gossip, proving that a friend was really an enemy. Avoid the drama if you can, Cancer.

That’s especially true on Saturday because more secrets could come out when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini that day. The retrograde happens in your privacy zone, making your private life very public as your deepest wounds become gossip. Step out of the spotlight to protect yourself from harm.

Leo

Tread lightly this week, Leo, because anything you say might be held against you later. This is especially so when the lunar eclipse is in your pleasure zone on Wednesday. While this can bring a creative and enjoyable night, it could lead to risky behavior. Don’t let your passion get the better of you.

Friendships may fall apart when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, creating some tension in your social circle. Relationships you thought would last forever are suddenly over as you discover what you thought was a friendship was really just a lie.

Saturday brings more drama when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini, causing your words to land you in hot water in your friendships. The retrograde happens in your social zone, creating some friendship problems or tech issues. You could even feel the effects of social injustice. Be careful how to you talk to others. You might hurt them.

Virgo

If you want to avoid drama, confusion, and conflict this week, just stay home. On Wednesday, the lunar eclipse in your family zone encourages you to stay home and practice some self-care rather than go out. Focus on taking care of your domestic affairs and getting closure on family issues.

Your love life and your work life could come into conflict when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday. After spending some late nights at the office, your partner may feel neglected. Leave the office at a normal time that day and come right home for the sake of your relationship.

Finally, Saturday could bring major career stress when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini. Your ruling planet will be retrograde in your career zone for the next few weeks, creating mental blocks, conflict with colleagues, and missed opportunities for promotions. Make sure you double-check your e-mails before sending them.

Libra

Wednesday, when the lunar eclipse is in your communication zone, might be your last chance to get your point across for the next few weeks, so don’t waste it. If you have something important to say, creative projects to do, or trips to take, do it now because it might difficult to get anything done after that.

On Thursday, Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, making it tempting to ditch your responsibilities and do what you want, like read all day. However, while you stay stuck in your daydreams, life is passing you by.

Saturday brings delays that could last for weeks when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini. The retrograde occur in your philosophy zone, creating some major details in travel or education plans. Your morals and beliefs could be tested over the next few weeks as you learn that you don’t know everything. Remember to stay humble.

Scorpio

Wednesday brings attention to money matters when the lunar eclipse is in your sector of value. This is a good time to repair and replace important items, but it isn’t an ideal time to buy new “just for fun” items. You might need that money very soon.

Thursday could brings some awkward moments when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces. This is a bad time for love affairs or intimate moments because they could lead to some uncomfortable situations, especially when your romantic fantasies don’t match up with reality.

Intimacy continues to be the issue when Mercury goes into Gemini in your intimacy zone on Saturday, where it stays for the next few weeks. Misunderstandings could kill the mood as you have trouble bonding with others. You might be tempted to reconnect with someone from your past during this time, but that wouldn’t be wise. Focus on moving forward instead of backward, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Your week begins on a positive note when the lunar eclipse is in your sign on Wednesday. This is a great day to pamper yourself and take care of your body. However, this isn’t the best night to start anything new. Instead, spend the evening practicing self-care so you can feel like your best self.

And you’re going to need that pampering when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, creating some tension in your relationship as you realize that you and your partner have two different ideas of what makes a “happy” home. Let go of the need for perfection, Sagittarius. No one knows what they’re doing.

Relationship tension only increases when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini and your partnership zone on Saturday. You could be fighting with your partner due to miscommunication or competition for the next few weeks. Do your best to keep the peace.

Capricorn

It might be a good idea to keep a low profile this week for the sake of your sanity, Capricorn. It starts when the lunar eclipse is in your privacy zone on Wednesday, bringing a lot of energy to endings. Stay home and focus on healing, because some secrets could come out to hurt you.

Try to stay calm when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, creating plenty of confusion and misunderstanding as you struggle to get your point across. Don’t force yourself to be super productive that day. The planets are not on your side.

Your productivity takes another hit when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini and your routine sector on Saturday. Expect delays for the next few weeks as you fall into bad habits and feel off your game. Watch out for any injuries during this time, and try to be flexible and understanding.

Aquarius

Your week starts on a positive note when the lunar eclipse is in your friendship zone on Wednesday. Something you’ve been wishing for may finally be granted in an unexpected way. Pay it forward by helping others in need or check in on your friends.

However, there’s trouble in paradise when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Thursday. Someone you care about might not feel the same way you do, creating some uncomfortable situations and hurt feelings. Toxic relationships could damage your self-worth. Keep your head up!

On Saturday, Mercury turns retrograde in Gemini to bring some major creative blocks that could last for weeks. Mercury will be retrograde in your pleasure zone, creating mixed signals in romance, difficulty expressing yourself, and trouble editing your thoughts. While it might be hard to find pleasure at this time, try not to overindulge just to find a means of escape.

Pisces

The start of the week brings achievement and rewards for your hard work when the lunar eclipse is in your career zone on Wednesday. While it isn’t a great day to look for work, it is an exciting time as you move forward in your career or get the recognition you deserve.

However, family drama could bring you down when Venus in Gemini squares Neptune in your sign on Thursday. Family members might try to control you in some way or stand in the way of your growth and development. Prepare for some awkward family dinners.

And there’s more family drama to come when Mercury retrogrades in Gemini on Saturday. This retrograde occurs in your home zone, bringing some trouble to your private life. While misunderstandings could cause some major stress at home, focus on self-care and nurturing your inner child for the next couple of weeks.