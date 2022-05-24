Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Get Up & Fight For Your Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to the first full week of Gemini season! Your horoscope for the week of May 23 to 29 will help you prepare for all the tips and tricks that the sign of the Twins has in store for us over the next few weeks. With Mercury retrograde in the mix, they’re sure to be many and more than a little chaotic. So, once again, make your lists and check them twice! Don’t be a Mercury retrograde statistic!

Competitive Mars will enter its home sign of Aries this week, encouraging you to follow your heart and charge toward your goals. Aries is symbolically connected to the ram in astrology, making them incredibly headstrong and unafraid of a fight. As you go about your week, embrace the power that Mars in Aries is pumping into your veins. There’s never been a better time to fight for the reality you’ve always wanted, because this spike in energy deserves to be put to good use.

Furthermore, sweet Venus makes her way into Taurus. Where Aries had the Goddess of Love a little on the uncomfortable side, Taurus acts as a sweet spot for her. Luxury, sensuality, and pure pleasure will tinge the collective’s love lives. This is the time to be wined and dined (and maybe taken on a little adventure, given Gemini season’s influence).

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your week begins on a powerful note when Mars, your ruling planet, enters your sign on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, you’ll get an extra boost of energy, making you eager to take on the world. Put all your drive and ambition into your desires and your commitment to winning. Use your power, Aries!

However, this can also be a time of impulse spending as Venus enters Taurus and your value zone on Saturday. You’re eager to buy whatever catches your eye regardless of the price. Make sure you can actually afford the things you want. Don’t spend just to boost your feeling of self-worth.

Sunday is your lucky day because Mars conjoins Jupiter in your sign, allowing you to achieve anything you want with confidence and energy. This is the perfect day to tackle new projects, make a good first impression, or achieve your dreams.

Taurus

Yikes, Taurus! This could be an emotionally volatile time for you as Mars enters Aries and your subconscious zone on Tuesday. For the next few weeks, your hidden emotions are going to explode to the surface, especially anger. You might feel the need to lash out, but focus more on fighting your inner demons and less on fighting others.

Try exploring your personal power by asking important questions when Mercury in your sign trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. You could learn something new about yourself that transforms your life, though it might be uncomfortable at first.

Fortunately, things start to calm down when your ruler Venus moves into your sign on Saturday, giving you a much-needed boost of love and energy. This is a great time to pamper yourself during the taxing Mercury retrograde, change up your look, and even fall in love before summer starts.

Gemini

Your week begins on an intellectually stimulating note when Mars enters Aries and your social zone on Tuesday. The next few weeks will be full of innovative ideas, social events, and unusual situations that fill you with excitement. Use your friendships and ideas to make the world a better place.

If you need to have a confidential talk with someone, do it when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. This is a great time to bond with someone in private or learn some very important secrets that could change your life. Remember to be discreet, Gemini.

Your intuition starts to increase when Venus enters Taurus and your subconscious zone on Saturday. Over the next few weeks, you’ll be attracted to the mysteries of your life, even to the point of being possessive, as you try to unlock everyone’s secrets while keeping your own.

Cancer

Be bold when it comes to your important goals as Mars enters Aries and your career zone on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, focus on getting ahead and diving headfirst into your ambitions. You need to take a little risk if you want to get those sweet rewards, Cancer, even if you have to be a little ruthless.

Continue playing the long game when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. Someone you meet at a networking event could help you reach your goals. You could meet a future business, creative, or life partner today as well.

The week ends on a friendly note when Venus enters Taurus and your social zone on Saturday. This is a great time to make new friends even if you use the connections for personal gain. Even meeting people online can help you reach your dreams.

Leo

If your daily life has felt boring lately, it’s time to change things up as Mars enters Aries and your expansion zone on Tuesday. You’re craving new experiences right now, so throw yourself spontaneously into new adventures, learn something interesting, and just have fun.

However, while you’re longing for adventure, it can be hard to pay attention to your mundane life when Venus in Aries forms a square with Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You could be less productive and even develop some bad habits while you daydream about something better. Stay on task, Leo!

Shake up your routine by doing some networking when Venus enters Taurus and your career zone on Saturday. Your hard work will get you noticed by the right people, and your charm will make them your allies. Use your natural sparkle to boost your reputation and image to help you get ahead.

Virgo

You’re feeling a strong desire for change when Mars enters Aries on Tuesday. Mars will be in your transformation zone for the next few weeks, encouraging you to take action and change the things you’re dissatisfied with in your life. While your choices may seem spontaneous, Virgo, they’ve been a long time coming.

Start by opening your mind to new thoughts and ideas that get your creative juices flowing when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Wednesday. Even if it’s just trying a new genre of movies, it can change your personal taste.

These changes also give you a taste of adventure when Venus enters Taurus and your expansion zone on Saturday. While you might not be ready to travel because of the retrograde, this is an ideal time to go on hikes, visit local art galleries, and get to know your city.

Libra

Personal relationships start to heat up when Mars enters Aries and your partnership zone on Tuesday. This can manifest in a passionate love affair or fierce competition. If you’re unhappy in your relationship, you could feel more frustrated than ever. If you’re happy, you’ll get an extra dose of passion and joy.

However, you might also experience some rockiness at home when Venus in Aries forms a square with Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You and your partner could get into a fight about who runs the household or an important decision. Sharing a home together won’t be easy today.

Fortunately, you can patch things up when Venus enters Taurus and your intimacy zone on Saturday. This is an ideal time to form bonds and even start thinking of sharing resources and creating a life together with someone you care about. Overall, this is a very sensual period, Libra.

Scorpio

This week marks a very productive period for you as Mars enters Aries and your habit zone on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, you’ll have extra energy to get your to-do list done and even find enjoyment in exercise to burn off that energy. Just make sure you don’t accidentally hurt yourself, Scorpio.

Then life gets very romantic when Venus enters Taurus and your partnership zone on Saturday. This will be a period of sensual love and affection. If you’re single, that might change by the end of next month. If you’re taken, your love will only deepen.

Focus on your habits and productivity at the end of the week when Mars conjoins Jupiter on Sunday. Whether you’re working on an fitness plan or focusing on your health, the habits you set now will have lasting effects (good or bad).

Sagittarius

The week begins on a fun note when Mars enters Aries on Tuesday and moves through your pleasure zone for the next few weeks. You’ll be in the mood for fun and playfulness rather than work. This is a great time to move your body (in more ways than one). Have fun, Sagittarius!

However, you will have to get back to business when Venus enters Taurus and your habit zone on Saturday. You’ll be very popular around the office, so this is a great time to focus on your working relationships. Treat your co-workers well and they’ll take care of you.

End the week on a pleasurable note when Mars conjoins Jupiter on Sunday. Pour your passion into whatever makes you happy and it will be a success. Whether you’re working on a creative project, falling in love, or going to a concert, everything leads to pleasure now.

Capricorn

This is a great time to start major home repairs as Mars enters Aries on Tuesday and moves through your home zone for the next few weeks. Whether you’re building your dream home, decorating your current space, or doing the repairs you’ve been putting off, it’s time for some major DYI.

Find creative ways to express yourself when Mercury in Taurus trines Pluto in your sign on Wednesday. Your favorite artistic medium can help you tap into your power. Singing, writing, painting, or even creating a great playlist will make you feel unstoppable, Capricorn.

These good vibes continue when Venus enters Taurus and your pleasure zone on Saturday. This is a sensual time in which you’ll be getting physical and feeling things with great sensitivity. This is an ideal time for romance and leisure as you finally give yourself a break to enjoy the pleasures that are in store for you.

Aquarius

Even with the retrograde, you’ll have a strong urge to be overly honest when Mars enters Aries and your communication zone on Tuesday. However, this could be difficult because you might be a little too blunt and rub people the wrong way. Try focusing your energy on learning instead of talking, Aquarius.

Stick close to home over the next few weeks after Venus enters Taurus and your family zone on Saturday. This is an ideal time to check on your domestic affairs and spend more quality time with your family. You’ll be feeling more traditional than usual right now, so start your own traditions.

Voice your opinions and speak your truth when Mars conjoins Jupiter on Sunday, giving your words strength and confidence. Boldly speaking out against injustice or teaching people about your passion can help you learn and grow and even make some waves.

Pisces

It’s all about how to make money over the next few weeks once Mars enters Aries and your value zone on Tuesday. This is a great time to start a side hustle because you’ll be passionate about expanding your bank account and achieving your financial goals. However, Pisces, this isn’t for the long term.

Despite the retrograde, conversation flows easily when Venus enters Taurus and your communication zone on Saturday. Over the next few weeks, it will be easy to have deep conversations with neighbors, siblings, and friends to learn more about each other, especially if you go on a weekend getaway.

Your week ends with a windfall when Mars conjoins Jupiter on Sunday. This is a great time to make some big money, though you’ll have to compete for it. Winning can be a big boost to your self-esteem because you’ll be confident in your abilities.

