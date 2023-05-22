Your Weekly Horoscope Says Gemini Season Is Already Stirring Up Drama & Excitement

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of May 22 to 28 says we’re leaving behind the stubborn and grounded vibes of Taurus season and gearing up for something totally different. If you’ve been concerned that everything is moving too slowly, don’t worry, because the Universe is about to shift things up.

As we charge onward into Gemini season—which began on May 21—the cosmos are giving us a burst of stimulating and rejuvenating energy that we can utilize to our greatest benefit. While the beginning of the week has a flavor for professional success and ambition, the rest of the week glitters like gold—perfect for romance, sex and friendship!

The sun and Mars in Leo will work in tandem at the onset of the week, bringing forth a fiery and insatiable hunger for connection and flirtation. This energy can increase our libido and confidence, pushing us to further our love lives and social lives. However, by mid-week—particularly May 25—romantic Venus will give rebellious Uranus a smooth, ushering in opportunities for socializing, spontaneity and celebratory surprises. Whether single or attached, use this week to infuse your romantic life with a sense of adventure!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, there is something new in your life.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of siblings and cousins making a trine to Pluto in Aquarius. Your family might be expanding. Aries, it’s possible you’ll receive a wedding announcement. Or maybe your cousin’s husband’s sister just had a baby. Someone could reach out to you through a genealogy website and claim you as a distant relative. This could be a good addition to the clan.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of creativity and fun squares Jupiter in Taurus and your house of money. Today, enter a craft store at your own risk, because you might exit with a cartload of purchases. Aries, you are delving into your creative side today. You could also be in the market to buy a musical instrument, recording equipment, or new dance shoes. Today, you’re looking for some fun.

Taurus

This week, your mind is filled with new ideas.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of money making a trine to Pluto in Aquarius. As you look at the week ahead, you could be reconsidering your career. Taurus, you might be thinking about other ways to make money. You might consider jobs that would be more fun but pay less. You could be considering a huge transformation of your life, such as moving to another country where the expenses are lower. Right now, this is going beyond just fanciful thinking. You’re actually planning.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of family squares Jupiter in your own sign of Taurus. Coming together with your family could be a rip-roaring good time today. You’re finding not only some love and support but also encouragement to think outside the box and try something new. Family members might offer you support in several different ways, including verbal encouragement as well as material support. Taurus, someone in the family has your back.

Gemini

This week, you’re following your intuition.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini (happy birthday!) and your house of confidence making a trine to Pluto in Aquarius. You usually get excited about a new topic, and you can be quite the information sponge. But now you might dive so completely into something new that others wonder if you’ll ever come up for air. Gemini, this could be a hobby or a new story that you’re following to the very end as though you’re an investigative reporter. Today, you are immersed in something new.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of movement and dexterity squares Jupiter in Taurus. You have a lot of energy today. You might want to ride your bike to work or go to the gym afterward. Gemini, it’s possible you are working on the house and doing some DIY repairs. You’re quite good at things that require dexterity today, so you might look into a fun activity like archery, horseback riding, or learning the guitar.

Cancer

This week, you have the opportunity to pause and reflect.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of psychic ability making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Cancer, you are highly intuitive today and receiving messages about yourself as well as another. Every conversation you have seems to have multiple layers. But most importantly, listen to that unique voice in your head, the one that’s telling you things that you wouldn’t have thought otherwise. This is your intuition in action.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of money squares Jupiter in Taurus. You might receive a windfall. Some extra money could come into your life, possibly through your job, overtime, or a side business. There’s also a possibility that someone is giving you something of value. Cancer, this could be an object you can sell for a profit.

Leo

This week, you could be in the spotlight.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of friendship making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Someone you know could introduce you to a celebrity, influencer, or powerful person in the community. Leo, it’s possible you’re having lunch with the mayor or you happen to sit next to a movie star. Today, you could rub shoulders with someone famous.

On Monday, May 22, Mars, in your own sign of Leo and your house of confidence squares Jupiter in Taurus. Leo, you might feel inspired to put your creative work out into the world. You might realize that the celebrities out there are just ordinary people who have a following. And you could also gain a following by consistently being seen and noticed for what you do. This is a good time to debut your music or writing.

Virgo

This week, you have energy to burn.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of social standing making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Virgo, this aspect could bring some fame, so this is a great day to launch something important. You might have a big announcement to make to family and friends. Perhaps you bought a house, or you’re expecting a new addition to the family. It’s possible you’re on stage with a microphone in your hand and ready to hear applause.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and the house that has no boundaries squares Jupiter in Taurus. It’s like you’re powered by rocket fuel today. Virgo, you can speed through any sort of task, close out projects, and return calls and emails. This is also a good time for physical activities. Working out with a trainer (especially involving weightlifting), swimming, or a smooth motion like cycling would be a good use of this energy.

Libra

This week, your social calendar is filling up.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of travel and world events making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. You might hear from someone you know who lives far away. Libra, this could be a relative or friend who’s extending an invitation to you to come and visit. Or perhaps you’re making travel arrangements for a holiday adventure. If nothing else, this is a good time to make sure your passport is up to date.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of friendship and community squares Jupiter in Taurus. Today, you might hear from several friends. There could be invitations to different events, such as a birthday, graduation, and baby shower. Also, you might have plans with a group of friends or community organization. Libra, your social calendar is filling up.

Scorpio

This week, you could be presented with a great opportunity.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of credit and debt making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Today, you could be going over your investments with a fine-tooth comb. Scorpio, this is something you might do periodically to make sure that everything is copacetic. Today, you might find not only that things are okay but that there are opportunities ripe for the taking. This is a good time to consider some new investments and business opportunities.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of career squares Jupiter in Taurus. You might have the opportunity for a promotion, salary increase, or entirely new job. If your company is expanding, there could be a new department for you to slide into. Scorpio, there also could be some training opportunities if you want to do something different than what you’re doing now. If you’re looking for a job, you could get an interview and even an offer right on the spot.

Sagittarius

This week, you could make an interesting connection.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of relationships making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Sagittarius, your free-spirited nature might bump into a like-minded soul for friendship or romance. This could be at a music festival or open-air concert. Once the two of you meet, you could bond quickly over shared interests.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of knowledge and understanding squares Jupiter in Taurus. Sagittarius, you might be caught up in the excitement of learning something new. And now you have an insatiable appetite to get more information. This means going beyond just surfing online and using helpful apps. It means also contacting the people who know about this stuff. And this could lead to benefits that will unfold over time.

Capricorn

This week, you’re getting a fresh start.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of routines making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. Today might be the day you start a new “mighty morning” routine. Perhaps you’re getting up early to walk in the crisp, clean air. Capricorn, you might be hitting the gym or seeing a personal trainer. Maybe you’re writing your morning pages to unlock your creativity. Now you can create a beneficial routine

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of investment opportunities squares Jupiter in Taurus. Someone might come to you with a business proposition. This person is knowledgeable and has some experience, but you might not know them very well. Also, they could put some time constraints on this offer. Capricorn, you might need to scramble to check this person’s credentials or read through contracts and other official materials. If this is too much pressure, you might have to put them on hold.

Aquarius

This week, you’re in harmony with the rhythm.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of fun and romance making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. You might hear a piece of music that really moves you. This could be something that you share with someone you care about. Or you might feel a great connection to the person on stage performing this piece. Today, your heart is lifted up through music.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of relationships squares Jupiter in Taurus. Today, you could meet someone for love or friendship while doing something you love to do. Aquarius, you might take your sketchbook to the park and find other artists there. Or you could walk through an old neighborhood to look at the lovely architecture of the houses and bump into someone doing the same thing. Today, you could find someone with whom you have a lot of interests in common. They could have a fascinating perspective on things you enjoy.

Pisces

This week, you’re consolidating your power.

The week begins on Sunday, May 21, with the sun in Gemini and your house of home and family making a trine with Pluto in Aquarius. This could be the day you really clean out the clutter. Pisces, it’s possible you’ve hired a junk-removal service to pick up some large items, or a charity truck is coming this week, so you need to get everything boxed up and ready to go. You could enlist some help from younger relatives, especially those who can lift heavy objects and get them to the curb.

On Monday, May 22, Mars in Leo and your house of work squares Jupiter in Taurus. You are very busy today and more productive than two people. In a flash, you’re checking things off your to-do list. A lot of nitpicky things are getting done in the time it takes to make microwave popcorn. Pisces, you might be tired by the end of the day, but you should be very satisfied with what you’ve accomplished.

