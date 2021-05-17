Your Weekly Horoscope Has The Tea On Gemini Season

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, lover! Welcome to your weekly horoscope for May 17-23 2021. This week marks the beginning of Gemini season, but before we talk about the Twins, the sun in Taurus still has to get the last word in. That is especially true when it makes a trine Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn on Monday. This is a positive aspect for most, reaffirming that you’re traveling down the right path. You have to keep going forward.

The sun enters clever Gemini on Thursday, officially starting the season of the Twins. For the next four weeks, communication and versatility will be our top priorities, making us more social than before. This is an ideal time to learn and have enlightening conversations and plenty of laughs. Just be mindful of what you say this month.

That’s especially true when Mercury (planet of communication) in Gemini squares Neptune (planet of illusion) in Pisces on Saturday, potentially creating some serious misunderstandings. While it might be tempting to rush into action, don’t do anything on impulse. Wait until you get clarity on a situation before you act…or else you might do something you’ll regret later.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You get a boost of self-esteem this week when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday, encouraging you to put yourself out there when it comes to your career. This is a great time to start investing in yourself and your career goals. It could lead to more money in the long run.

Then take a moment to hang out with friends when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. This is a great day for socializing and taking a short trip with friends (if possible).

Finally, your week ends on a talkative note when the sun enters Gemini on Thursday. The sun shines in your communication zone, allowing you to express your thoughts and opinions with ease. This is an ideal time for passionate conversations, short-distance travel, and seeing things from a different perspective. Just watch what you say, Aries.

Taurus

Start your week with some self-discovery when the sun in your sign trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday. You’ll get a better understanding of who you are through travel or higher education, as well as reconnecting with your cultural roots and where you came from. Reflect and learn now, Taurus.

Make a good impression when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, making it an excellent day for networking. Make sure you are charming but humble. Any bragging could rub people the wrong way. Stay modest.

Finally, the sun leaves your sign for Gemini and your value zone on Thursday. This could be a nerve-wracking few weeks for you because you might struggle with self-esteem and insecurity about personal resources. Gemini season can help you be more flexible if there are a few shake-ups in your finances. Just say calm and don’t touch your credit cards.

Gemini

This is a big week for you, Gemini. First, Venus in your sign trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, encouraging your heart to go on an adventure. This aspect might help you discover new passions or learn more about the people you love. Play with your personal style, do some learning, and just have fun!

Your season officially starts when the sun enters your sign on Thursday. The next four weeks are an excellent time to meet new people, share your ideas, and put yourself out there (especially when it comes to dating). Just make sure your smart mouth doesn’t get you in trouble, Gemini.

That’s especially true when Mercury in your sign squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday. A misunderstanding at work could lead to some major confusion. Don’t let your comments dig a bigger hole for yourself. Remember to think before you speak or you could damage your reputation.

Cancer

Teamwork makes the dream work when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday, making it a great day to work with friends on a project or business or toward a common cause. You can achieve great things if everyone works together.

On Thursday, the sun enters Gemini and shines its light on your privacy zone. While everyone seems to be stepping into the spotlight, you’ll be taking a step back to focus on your own needs. The next four weeks are a time of healing (such as therapy, Reiki, or gratitude journaling). Keep to yourself without cutting yourself off from the rest of the world.

Finally, be careful about who you trust when the sun squares Jupiter in Pisces on Friday. Don’t get too comfortable with someone or you could let down your guard and allow some valuable information to slip out. It could lead to trouble later, Cancer.

Leo

If you want to achieve more in your career, you’re going to have to improve your reputation and public image when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday. That means you’ll have to settle down and actually get to work. You can make a good impression and achieve more when you practice a little discipline.

Thursday brings some good vibes when the sun enters Gemini. Your ruling planet enters your friendship zone, making the next four weeks a great time for socializing, making new friends, caring for others, and manifesting your dreams. Ask and you will receive, Leo.

Unfortunately, your friend group could experience some shake-ups when the sun squares Jupiter in Pisces on Friday. You could have a falling out with a friend or cut some toxic people out of your life. While this can be difficult, it’s important for your overall growth and moving forward.

Virgo

Creativity and discovery go hand in hand when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday, encouraging you to expand your mind and find new forms of self-expression. Learning something new can be very entertaining if you’re willing to put in the work.

And you’re going to need a creative outlet when the sun enters Gemini on Thursday, unleashing your inner workaholic. The sun enters your work zone, making you focus on advancing your career and building your public image. It’s time to update your social media. You might need to do some serious networking to get ahead.

However, while you may be killing it work, don’t spend all your time in the office. When Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, remember that your relationships are important too. Make sure to nurture them or you’ll lose them. Remember, it’s “we,” not “me.”

Libra

Start the week by changing your personal style when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. This aspect encourages you to play with your style by turning to your cultural roots. It’s also a great day to expand your taste by decorating your home, watching foreign films, or reading different genres of books.

It’s then time to hit the books when the sun enters Gemini on Thursday. The sun shines its light in your philosophy zone, giving you a renewed thirst for knowledge. For the next few weeks, take some courses, read some books, or even meet new people from other countries.

The week ends on a cloudy note when Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday. This aspect could make you lose touch with reality as you become more focused on your hobbies and less on your responsibilities. Come back down to earth, Libra.

Scorpio

Start the week by doing some networking when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Monday, encouraging you to use your charms to get what you want. People will want to meet you, and it will be easy to share your great ideas with others. Work it, Scorpio!

Focus on your personal relationships when the sun enters Gemini and your intimate zone on Thursday. This can be a period of transformation and rebirth as you start moving forward in life. These changes can be difficult, so remember to be flexible no matter what comes your way.

Finally, Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, creating some awkward situations. You might have talked a big game, but it will be hard to find pleasure in anything during this aspect. Save yourself from embarrassment and take a moment before you leap into something uncomfortable, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Communication is the key to a happy relationship when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. By building stronger communication habits, you can work out problems logically and reach a common goal together. Just use your words, Sagittarius!

If you do that, partnerships can easy and fun starting when the sun enters Gemini and your partnership zone on Thursday. It will be easy to understand where the other person is coming from during this time, and it’ll be easy to reach a compromise. Enjoy this peaceful time while you can!

There could be some bumps in the road when the sun squares Jupiter in Pisces on Friday. While it’s important to be flexible in relationships, don’t ignore toxic behavior or put up with bad habits in order to keep the peace. A toxic relationship could threaten your emotional security. Remember to take care of yourself.

Capricorn

Success can be yours for the taking, Capricorn. You just have to keep moving in the right direction. The sun in Taurus trines Pluto in your sign on Monday, giving you reassurance that you can do anything you put your mind to. This aspect encourages you to use your talents and abilities to succeed. You have everything to need to reach your goals.

Keep up the good work when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. Being productive makes you feel good and increases your self-esteem. Don’t improve yourself just to impress others, though. Do it for you!

Finally, be flexible with your routines and work starting when the sun enters Gemini and your sector of habits on Thursday. For the next four weeks you’ll be interested in becoming healthier and more productive, changing your daily habits to make things go smoothly. Embrace change!

Aquarius

Your week begins on a romantic note when Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in your sign on Wednesday. A love affair could be helping you grow and develop as a person. This might be the start of a new chapter for you, Aquarius. Just make sure you create healthy boundaries in your relationship.

Romance continues to heat up when the sun enters Gemini and your pleasure zone on Thursday. This is a great time to have a spring fling, find creative ways to express yourself, or discover new ways to entertain yourself. You might even start a trend by the time the season is over.

However, while you’re discovering your creative passions, don’t expect it to make you rich. Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, showing you that while you may love what you do as a hobby, you shouldn’t quit your day job for it.

Pisces

Major self-care is required to get through this week, so get out your fluffy bathrobe and scented candles now. The sun shines its light in Gemini and your family zone on Thursday. Focus on nurturing your inner child and spending time at home for the next four weeks. This is an ideal time to chat with loved ones and learn about your family history.

Continue to dig deeper into your past when the sun squares Jupiter in your sign on Friday. You won’t be able to move forward in life if you aren’t able to heal from the wounds of your past. Heal and move on, Pisces.

The weekend brings some conflict when Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Saturday. Who you know you are could conflict with who your family wants you to be. Practice self-care as you stand up for yourself.