Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here And Gemini Season Has *Finally* Arrived

If you’re feeling the post-eclipse hangover, then your weekly horoscope for May 16 through May 22 will help you get through it. Though the blood moon in Scorpio reached its peak in the wee hours of Monday (or the very last ones of Sunday), its effects will be felt throughout the day and even the week as the collective digs deep into the heavy lessons of the lunation. What have we been unnecessarily holding onto? We’re sure to spend the next few weeks shedding our skins and other dead weight.

At the same time, this week will act as a harbinger of fresh energy, as Friday has us bidding adieu to sweet Taurus season for that of Gemini. Jokesters stand up because it’s your guys’ time to shine! While Taurus season saw us toiling, the sign of the Twins gives us full permission to let loose a little more!

However, the Taurean energy isn’t as gone, as Mercury‘s (planet of communication) retrograde motion pushes the planet back into the sign of the Bull on Sunday. So, beware of inflexibility both on your own part and that of others — and of course, the expected communication mishaps that such a retrograde tends to bring forth.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your week begins on a passionate note when Mars conjoins Neptune in Pisces and your dream zone on Tuesday. You’ve been closely guarding some big dreams, but now is the time to go after them. Sacrifices will need to be made, Aries, but they’ll be worth it.

Even with the retrograde, you’ll still have some great ideas after the sun enters Gemini on Friday. The sun will be shining in your communication zone, making you very busy over the next four weeks. While you might not have much focus, you’ll still be very popular.

Keep a close eye on your money over the next few weeks, because there might be some financial delays after Mercury retrograde enters Taurus on Sunday, moving backward into your value zone. Avoid making any impulse purchases. You could experience delays with paychecks or cash flow.

Taurus

This is a great week for personal transformation, Taurus, because the sun in your sign trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, expanding your life in every way. You can see all the possibilities for your future if you put in the effort, so invest in yourself.

You can start when the sun enters Gemini and your value zone on Friday. This is a good time to focus on your self-esteem and what you can do to make your life better. Focus less on material status symbols and more on valuing yourself for being a good person.

All of this could lead to an identity crisis when Mercury retrograde enters your sign on Sunday. For the next few weeks, reflect on who you are and how you show up in the world. Move away from old labels and discover your truest self at your core.

Gemini

Your week brings a major confidence boost when the sun enters your sign on Friday, officially ushering us into your season. Now is a great time to try to learn something new or use your wit to meet new people. You can even remake your identity and image right now, Gemini, so choose carefully.

Start collecting those new opportunities when the sun conjoins Mercury in your sign on Saturday. Not even the retrograde will keep you down—your natural charms can help you through any situation. This is a great night to go on a first date or start a new project.

However, after all that socializing, you might want to decompress with some alone time when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your privacy zone on Sunday. Ride out the retrograde season solo as you find new ways to figure yourself out through journaling or art therapy.

Cancer

It’s a good time to follow your passions no matter where they take you as Mars conjoins Neptune in your expansion zone on Tuesday. While it isn’t an ideal time for traveling, you can start making future plans, from compiling a bucket list to broadening your academic horizons. Don’t hold yourself back, Cancer.

With the retrograde buzz and the business that Gemini season brings, you could feel a little emotionally and mentally exhausted when the sun enters Gemini and your privacy zone on Friday. Social situations can drain your emotional batteries, so stay home and focus on entertaining yourself.

Especially when things are about to get rocky in your friendships as Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your social zone on Sunday. Over the next couple weeks, some friendships could come to an end, especially those you feel aren’t heading in a healthy direction or seem too inflexible.

Leo

Your week proceeds on a responsible note when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You’re taking on new responsibilities at work, so you’ll need to change your habits to increase your productivity, like cutting out all major distractions.

Despite the retrograde, this is an ideal time to do some networking as the sun enters Gemini and your social zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks, you can meet new people who will help you make important connections by coming up with creative ideas. Focus on your dreams, Leo.

Better use those social connections wisely, because your career is going to be a little bumpy once Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your career zone on Sunday. This could be a very frustrating period if you feel stuck at your current job. Reevaluate your career path and decide if you should move on.

Virgo

If you’re in love, let everyone know it when Mercury in Gemini sextiles Jupiter in Aries on Thursday. This is an ideal day to go public with a new relationship or personal project. It can also create successful partnerships, both for business and pleasure.

Then start making some major career moves when the sun enters Gemini on Friday. The sun in your career zone will be encouraging you to focus on your public image. It’s time to update your online profiles, clean up your resume, and work harder to get recognized in your career, Virgo.

However. this could be difficult because you’ll be going through an existential crisis when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your expansion zone on Sunday. You’ve always prided yourself on your moral code, but you could be wrong about something important. Don’t be afraid to get off your high horse in order to grow.

Libra

Use your words, Libra, especially when it comes to your important relationships. On Thursday, Mercury in Gemini sextiles Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to talk things out with your partner. Whether you’re improving your relationship, asking someone on a date, or negotiating a contract, you’ll need to lay all your cards on the table to get what you want.

Then expand your horizons when the sun enters Gemini and your expansion zone on Friday. You have a lust for knowledge right now and increased curiosity about everything and anything. If you can’t travel, you can still learn new things by meeting new people.

Your finances could take a major hit over the next couple weeks when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus on Sunday. Unexpected bills could bring some serious debt. Don’t take out a loan or buy anything you don’t need. You’ll want to hang on to every single penny.

Scorpio

Everything is better when you work together. It’s cheesy, but when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, you’ll need to form a strong partnership that can increase your chances of being heard. Be part of a collective if you want to see the changes you seek.

In fact, some major changes could be coming into your life when the sun enters Gemini and your transformation zone on Friday. The new few weeks could see some major shake-ups that affect every area of your life without warning. Don’t fight these changes, Scorpio. Figure out what you can learn from them.

These changes could affect your relationships the most when Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus and your partnership zone on Sunday. Conflict could start easily, and it might be very hard to get along with others, especially if anger clouds your better judgment.

Sagittarius

Thursday is a great day to ask someone out or make it official with someone special as Mercury in Gemini sextiles Jupiter in Aries. Making a move now can lead to a successful relationship down the line. Let your love story begin today, Sagittarius.

Especially since the next four weeks are going to be very romantic once the sun enters Gemini and your partnership zone on Friday. It’s easy to fall in love and enter relationships with very special people. Enjoy your time together and let yourself be happy.

End the week by confronting your bad habits when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your routine zone on Sunday. Your routines might need to be altered right now, causing some major distress and maybe even some backsliding into the worst habits you’ve been fighting. Go with the flow if you want to get your life in order.

Capricorn

Your week includes a powerful note when the sun in Taurus trines Pluto in your sign on Thursday, helping you express your feelings using creativity. Channeling your energy into an artistic medium will help you step into your full power, Capricorn.

Then start working on yourself to build better habits when the sun enters Gemini and your routine zone on Friday. This is a great time to try new habits, be more productive, and make friends at work. However, it might be hard to stay disciplined with so many distractions.

But it gets worse when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your creative zone on Sunday. You could develop a strong case of creative block, making it difficult to enjoy or create anything. You might stick to the same shows or listen to the same music for comfort. Find what you enjoy.

Aquarius

Despite the retrograde, you’re ready to have some fun and express yourself as the sun enters Gemini and shines its light in your creative zone on Friday. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be interested in a variety of media and genres, though you might not stick to anything. Still, you’ll have plenty of fun expressing yourself.

Continue to express yourself and your talents when the sun conjoins Mercury on Saturday, bringing you pleasure as you try something new. This is an ideal day to go to a concert or museum or try a new artistic medium. Just do what feels good to you, Aquarius.

You’ll need a healthy outlet too, because you could be dealing with family drama for the next couple weeks once Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your home zone on Sunday. Miscommunication within your family could lead to issues that affect your emotional security.

Pisces

Tuesday is ideal for manifesting as Mars conjoins Neptune in your sign. This aspect gives you a boost of passion to help you enjoy new beginnings and realize your dreams. Envision the life you want for yourself, Pisces, and do everything in your power to make it a reality.

If you need some help, ask your family, because you’ll be seeing a lot of them over the next four weeks once the sun enters Gemini and your home zone on Friday. This is the perfect time to catch up with family members and stick close to home.

However, it isn’t a great time for important speaking events or conversations because you’ll be tripping over your words when Mercury retrograde enters Taurus and your communication zone on Sunday. If you make a mistake, be the bigger person instead of pretending that you’re right.

