Your Weekly Horoscope Says a New Adventure Awaits, Because Jupiter Is Entering Taurus

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of May 15 to 21 is monumental, so pay close attention to what’s currently happening in your life right now. A major planetary transit begins this week, guiding us through the beginning of a brand new journey. Make no mistake—one of the most important weeks of the year has arrived!

Not only is this slow and stagnating Mercury retrograde finally over, but Jupiter—our “Great Benefic” that rules over miracles, luck and expansion—will leave behind the fiery skies of Aries to venture into the fields of Taurus beginning May 16. This will set off a yearlong cycle of prosperity, abundance and opportunity as we are encouraged to build ourselves, our lives and the physical world around us. Jupiter will increase luxurious, hedonistic energy too, as we will be more inclined to embrace the beauty of the moment and decide to stop and smell the roses rather than parading onward without gratitude. And because Jupiter will immediately square off with Pluto—planet of transformation—on May 17, it would light a fire of inspiration that inspires you to prove all your haters and frenemies wrong.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week, you’re uncovering a treasure map.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of family trines Neptune in Pisces. Aries, your energy might be low today, so you’ll want to plan accordingly. Put off any chores that can wait and take some time for self-care instead. This is a good time to get a massage, enjoy a spa treatment, or sit in a hot sauna. A dip in a hot tub would also fit the bill.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of money squares Pluto in Aquarius. Aries, you might have some big plans for creating a flow of passive income. At the same time, you might be plugging up holes in your spending. No matter what cards you’re holding, you’re waiting to push your chips into the pot to make a bet. Right now, believe in yourself and start implementing your plans.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For May 2023

Taurus

This week, it doesn’t matter which way you go because you can find your way.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of communication trines Neptune in Pisces. Even though Mercury is moving forward now, something could get lost in translation and potentially lead you down the wrong path. Taurus, this could mean you’re working with an incorrect address, or you might miss a message about a meeting time change. Check and double-check your itinerary before you set off today.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of confidence squares Pluto in Aquarius. Others have noticed that you seem more confident these days. Taurus, this is leading to opportunities for bigger, more high-profile projects. You can brush aside thoughts of self-doubt. This is a good time to move forward on something you’ve never done before. Look for a project that has that “wow” factor.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For May 2023

Gemini

This week, you get a spiritual helping hand.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of money trines Neptune in Pisces. Gemini, you could be quite susceptible to a sales pitch today, and that’s perfectly fine if it’s a small gift for yourself. But be careful if you’re shopping for a car or other big-ticket item (especially one you can’t return). Today, your spending could have no boundaries.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of spiritual assistance squares Pluto in Aquarius. Gemini, your angels and guides are very active right now. You might be doing some spiritual work, clearing out blockages and asking for guidance. Now you can see more synchronicity happening. In fact, you have more luck now.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For May 2023

Cancer

This week, you’re getting more help than usual.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in your own sign of Cancer trines Neptune in Pisces. In almost every case, your intuition is right on today. Cancer, you know what people are saying, what they’re thinking and not saying, and perhaps even what might happen next. This is a good day to practice working with a pendulum or Tarot cards. You’re honing your skills.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of friendships squares Pluto in Aquarius. Today, you could realize that you have some powerful friends. Cancer, you might know people from church or your writing group, but perhaps you didn’t know that one was a CEO or had a million followers on social media. Today, you’re rubbing elbows with celebrities and powerbrokers.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For May 2023

Leo

This week, you’re filled with energy and personal power.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and the house that has no boundaries trines Neptune in Pisces. Leo, you can call in unlimited energy from the Universe today. It’s a good idea to meditate and visualize how the atoms that make up your body are also the atoms that make up the cosmos. And each individual atom is like a tiny solar system, with the nucleus in the center and electrons spinning around it. You can tap in to this energy today.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of career squares Pluto in Aquarius. There are big career opportunities for you, but they might not be with your current company. Leo, you might have to look around, even outside your field, to find your best fit. This is a good time to send out resumes, go for a first interview, or negotiate the finer points of an employment contract.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For May 2023

Virgo

This week, the way forward is clear.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of community involvement trines Neptune in Pisces. Today, you could spend some time doing some charitable work in your neighborhood. Virgo, this might be a beautification project connected to your church or spiritual organization. Today, you’re making a difference.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of travel and adventure squares Pluto in Aquarius. Virgo, you could be booking a very important trip for yourself. This might be to go to a conference, visit an ashram, or scope out an exotic location so you can decide if this would make a good retirement home. Today, you have big plans and the potential to revise your life. All options are on the table now.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For May 2023

Libra

This week, you’re really going places.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of reputation and social standing trines Neptune in Pisces. Libra, you might receive a bit of publicity today. It’s possible your posts are more popular or your picture is in the newspaper. The podcast you did with a friend could be publicized now. It’s all quite flattering. Today, you could be famous.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of resources squares Pluto in Aquarius. You could be filled with ambition today. The road ahead looks bright, and you’re ready to race down to the finish line. Libra, you might think that if you can just do it fast enough, you can outrun that little voice of insecurity in your head. Instead, remember your past accomplishments. This will help you believe in yourself.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For April 2023

Scorpio

This week, you’re really going places.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of reputation and social standing trines Neptune in Pisces. Libra, you might receive a bit of publicity today. It’s possible your posts are more popular or your picture is in the newspaper. The podcast you did with a friend could be publicized now. It’s all quite flattering. Today, you could be famous.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of resources squares Pluto in Aquarius. You could be filled with ambition today. The road ahead looks bright, and you’re ready to race down to the finish line. Libra, you might think that if you can just do it fast enough, you can outrun that little voice of insecurity in your head. Instead, remember your past accomplishments. This will help you believe in yourself.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For May 2023

Sagittarius

This week, there are some wild possibilities.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of resources trines Neptune in Pisces. Today, you could receive a stock tip from a friendly source. Or your uncle might let you know who’s going win in the second race at the track. Sagittarius, this is a good time to be skeptical about anything that looks too good to be true. Even if the news comes from a good source, this is not a good time to bet the farm.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of health and well-being squares Pluto in Aquarius. You might be very focused on getting back into a healthy routine now. This could include a complete overhaul of your kitchen as you throw out anything you consider junk food. Sagittarius, you might have a new personal trainer who is taking you through your paces as though you’re going to the Olympics.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For May 2023

Capricorn

This week, you’re creating something extraordinary.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of relationships trines Neptune in Pisces. Capricorn, this is very romantic energy. You have the opportunity to connect with your sweetheart for some magical moments. Think rose petals on the bed or a bubble bath for two. If you’re both working today, consider slipping a love note in your partner’s pocket.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of creativity and self-expression squares Pluto in Aquarius. Capricorn, you might want to express yourself in a very personal way. This could mean you’re getting a new tattoo, something that really speaks to what you feel. It could be a line from a song or poem. It could be the longitude and latitude of a special place. This could also be in the form of jewelry or decorated clothing.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For May 2023

Aquarius

This week, there’s something new at home.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of daily chores trines Neptune in Pisces. You might start with something simple like cleaning out the cupboard. Then you decide that you want to paint the inside of the cupboard white to brighten it up. Then you want to line it with beautiful shelf paper, which you don’t have, so you need to go to the store to get it. And before you know it the day is gone. Aquarius, today you could be meandering.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of family squares Pluto in Aquarius. Aquarius, there might be some big changes in the family. One of your kids could be getting ready to move out. You might consider gathering relatives for a family reunion or portrait. There might be a new baby in the family. There is a lot going on, and many people are looking to you to organize and lead.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For May 2023

Pisces

This week, you’re trying a new path.

The week begins on Sunday, May 14, with Mercury in Taurus moving forward again. On Monday, Mars in Cancer and your house of love and romance trines Neptune in Pisces. There’s romance in the air. You and your sweetheart might walk hand in hand on the beach or lock yourselves away in a private suite to spend some happy time in pillow talk. If you’re happily single, you can still indulge in a romantic novel or rom-com.

On Wednesday, May 17, Jupiter in Taurus and your house of dexterity squares Pluto in Aquarius. Today, hand-eye coordination comes into play. Pisces, you might be learning how to knit or flip pancakes in the air. You could try archery or motorcycling for the first time. Horseback riding is also a possibility today.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For May 2023