Your Weekly Horoscope Says Now Is The Time To Manifest Your Dreams

Hi, Queen! Your weekly horoscope for May 10-16 2021 is here, and with a new week, there’s a new moon. We kick off this week with the new moon in lovely, steady Taurus—which can help us manifest our dreams. That’s especially true when it comes to material things. However, remember to keep your desires realistic. Your dreams won’t manifest overnight, so you’re going to have to put in the work this lunar cycle. Be patient.

Mercury (planet of communication) in Gemini trines Saturn (planet of foundation) in Aquarius on Wednesday, making everyone extra charming. This a great day for building friendships. Anything started today can be long-lasting and very engaging. Go ahead and put yourself out there!

Finally, Thursday brings a major shift when Jupiter (planet of abundance) leaves unique Aquarius for imaginative Pisces. While Jupiter won’t be in Pisces for too long, the planet of luck and success encourages you to be positive and open-minded as you follow our heart. Jupiter in Pisces can help dreams become realities. What you’re working toward during the Taurus new moon gets a boost now.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Keep your eyes on the prize this week, Aries. On Tuesday, the new moon is in Taurus and your value zone. This is a great time to make financial plans and set goals for yourself to save for something special like a house, car, or clothing. However, keep your ambitions in check or you could become obsessed with money.

If you’re having issues in a friendship, talk it out when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. Communication can help you set healthy boundaries and brainstorm new ways to keep your relationship steady.

Finally, the week ends on a quiet note when Jupiter enters Pisces and your private zone on Thursday. Jupiter here encourages you to practice self-acceptance when it comes to healing and expanding your inner depths. Whatever you’ve been working toward will finally come to you. All you have to do is be still.

Taurus

While your season is slowly coming to an end, you still have the power of the new moon when it’s in your sign on Tuesday. This moon gives you a boost of power and determination to start new projects and grab opportunities. This is an ideal time to get organized and work toward your goals. What feels like tiny steps now will become big moves later.

And you can start taking those steps when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, encouraging you to remember your worth, especially when it comes to work-related issues. When you stand up for yourself, people respect you for it.

Luck is on your side when Jupiter enters Pisces on Thursday, allowing you to go after your dreams with ease and surprising quickness. This is an ideal time to make new friends, focus on humanitarian efforts, and be optimistic. Success can be yours, Taurus!

Gemini

After a very social week, you need to step out of the spotlight during the Taurus new moon on Tuesday. The new moon is in your privacy zone, encouraging you to do inner work and healing. This is a great time to start new projects in private and discover some of your hidden talents.

Self-exploration continues when Mercury in your sign trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, bringing a focus on expanding your horizons mentally and learning to grow as a person. This aspect can help you discover your place in the world as you engage with others.

Your career gets a major boost when Jupiter enters Pisces and your career sector on Thursday. Follow your dreams and ambitions over the next month. This is a lucky time for you as opportunities seem to fall into your lap. Use it to your advantage to achieve success.

Cancer

Your week begins with some new moon manifesting when the Taurus new moon is in your sector of friendships and wishes on Tuesday, bringing you a windfall when you least expect it. Wish on those stars, but remember to put in the hard work as well.

Wednesday brings a day of healing when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius. Healing in private can help you grow as a person as you let go of the past. Resist the urge to fall back into old patterns and you can reach a major breakthrough.

Thursday brings adventure when Jupiter enters Pisces and your philosophy zone. Even if you can’t physically go anywhere, you’ll find opportunities for long-distance travel or education. This is a learning period as your rediscover yourself and your higher purpose. Figure out where you want to go in this life and start moving forward.

Leo

After last week’s playfulness, it’s time to get serious again when the new moon is in Taurus and your career zone on Tuesday. The moon encourages you to focus on your long-term career ambitions. Where do you see yourself in five months or five years? Focus on building a good reputation for yourself or creating a business from the ground up.

If you need help, ask your friends for advice when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. It’s a great day for starting business partnerships, networking, signing contracts, or teaming up to reach a common goal.

Things end on an intense note when Jupiter enters Pisces and your intimacy zone on Thursday. This could feel like a rebirth of sorts as you enter a transformative period. Let go of whatever is holding you down and move into the next stage of your life with confidence.

Virgo

Summer is almost here, making it an excellent time to begin planning an adventure. On Tuesday, the new moon is in Taurus and your philosophy and travel zone, making it an excellent opportunity to plan a long-distance trip, learn a new skill, or take summer classes. Whatever you end up doing, it will be an adventure.

Come back down to earth when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, forcing you to do some serious adulting at work. If you want to be productive, you’ll have to apply some self-discipline. Work harder and smarter to create the best work routine for you.

The week ends on a romantic note when Jupiter enters Pisces and your partnership zone on Saturday. Over the next few weeks any partnership you have, whether romantic, platonic, or business, can be very successful. Just have a little faith, Virgo.

Libra

You’re ready for a major life transformation, and when the new moon is in Taurus and your intimacy zone on Tuesday, you can take a baby step toward your future. The new moon can bring a day of realistic transformation. While these changes won’t be dramatic—or barely felt—they are important. Go slowly and steadily, Libra.

Step outside your comfort zone when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. This aspect can help you learn to express yourself in new ways and grow creatively. Just have fun!

Your week ends on a productive note when Jupiter enters Pisces and your routine zone on Thursday. This creates opportunities to develop good habits and be confident in your abilities. You’ll feel fit, healthy, and self-assured as you easily reach any goal you’re working toward. Keep up the good work!

Scorpio

The start of the week brings romance and companionship when the new moon is in Taurus and your sector of partnership on Tuesday. This makes it an ideal night to start a relationship, recommit yourself to a current relationship, negotiate deals, or sign contacts. Partner up, Scorpio.

Things get intimate when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. Having an intimate conversation can help strengthen the bond in your personal relationship and help create structure in your private life. While these might be hard conversations, your connection will be stronger for having them.

The week ends on a passionate note when Jupiter enters Pisces and your pleasure zone on Thursday. This aspect can make you very lucky in love and wildly successful in creative projects and at expressing yourself. You’ll get a boost of confidence, so take a gamble! Everything is going your way.

Sagittarius

If you have any health and fitness goals, Tuesday is a great day to get started. The Taurus new moon is in your routine zone, encouraging you to start some healthy habits. This is a great time to get into a routine and be productive. You got this, Sagittarius!

Use your charms to your advantage when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. If you want to sweet-talk someone into seeing things your way, now is the time to do it because your argument will be persuasive and your conviction firm.

Thursday brings some extra luck in family matters when Jupiter enters Pisces and your family zone. This aspect brings success and optimism to your domestic life. If you’ve been dreaming of starting a family, owning a home, or having time to take care of yourself, your wish could be granted.

Capricorn

Your week begins on an enjoyable note when the new moon is in Taurus and your pleasure zone on Tuesday, making it a sensual night. This is an ideal time to fall in love or start a love affair. It’s also a great time to find new ways to express yourself and your creative passions. Whatever you start today can be fun and fulfilling.

Then it’s back to work when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday, encouraging you to be productive when it comes to managing your finances. Building better money habits now can help you later, especially when it comes to your health.

Finally, Thursday brings a major boost when Jupiter enters Pisces and your communication zone. You can gain confidence in your ability to express your ideas successfully for the next few weeks. You might even do some public speaking.

Aquarius

Your week begins on a quiet note when the new moon is in Taurus and your family zone on Tuesday. The moon encourages you to spend the night at home building a solid foundation in your private life. This is a great time to connect with family, start new traditions, or even start a family.

Wednesday brings creative energy when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in your sign, encouraging you to find new ways to express yourself. By finding a creative outlet, you can help rediscover your identity. It’s a great day to start a passion project.

Finally, Jupiter leaves your sign for Pisces on Thursday. The planet of luck is now in your value zone, giving you plenty of success and confidence when it comes to money matters. It’s okay to spend a little money right now because it will be easy to make it back. Make it rain!

Pisces

Start the lunar cycle off right by speaking your mind when it comes to important matters when the new moon is in Taurus and your communication zone on Tuesday. The new moon here encourages you to say what you feel. Speaking up can lead to new beginnings as long as you state your case logically and not emotionally.

Your past resurfaces when Mercury in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius on Wednesday. Things you’d forgotten come back to you, causing you to reflect on your childhood. This is a good time to talk about your past with someone in order to move on.

The week ends on a positive note when Jupiter enters your sign on Thursday, giving you a boost of confidence and optimism. This can be a very lucky time for you, and it’s a great time for new beginnings. Everything’s coming your way.