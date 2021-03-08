Take It Easy—Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts An Extra-Sensitive Few Days

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, beautiful! Your weekly horoscope for March 8-14 2021 is here. Wrap yourself in your softest blanket and break out those Tarot cards because this week has some big Pisces energy. It all starts when the sun (planet of self) in Pisces conjoins Neptune (planet of illusion) on Wednesday, encouraging all of us to get in touch with our creative side. From unique date ideas to handmade gifts to more creativity in the bedroom, this is a great time to get in touch with our feelings and make something magical.

However, we truly start feeling our emotions when the new moon is in Pisces on Saturday, making us all a little more sensitive than normal. This could manifest as intuition or insecurity, depending on how you’re feeling. While it’s important to trust your gut, don’t let your imagination run wild, especially if you get jealous easily. Take it easy!

Also happening on Saturday, Venus (planet of love) in Pisces conjoins Neptune, bringing us opportunities for new romance or adding tenderness to a relationship, making for a gentle evening.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If all that Pisces energy has you feeling sensitive AF, use crystals to your advantage! Everyone knows that smoky quartz is the move. It absorbs, then repels negative energy! Keep this baby in your pocket or purse for good vibes only all month long.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You’ll need to be on your guard this week, Aries. While it can be easy to fall in love, don’t lose your head when the sun in Pisces conjoins Neptune on Wednesday, making it easy for you to fall for lies. Don’t give away too many personal details.

Saturday makes you extra sensitive when the new moon in Pisces is in your sector of privacy. Focus on healing your inner wounds from past experiences. If you’re nursing a broken heart or are newly single, this could bring up some negative feelings that lead to self-undoing. Focus on accepting and loving yourself.

However, the Venus-Neptune conjunction in Pisces on the same day could also bring a secret crush into your life. You may spend the day pining for someone you can’t have. While it’s fine to get lost in your romantic daydream, don’t act on it just yet. Be patient.

Taurus

Bring your attention to your plutonic relationships this week. On Wednesday, the sun in Pisces conjoins Neptune in your friendship zone, encouraging you to reach out to your social circle. Spend some one-on-one time with your friends and even get involved in some social causes. Spread the love!

Make a wish when the new moon is in Pisces on Saturday. It just might come true. This is an ideal time to start new friendships, follow your dreams, and just feel hopeful about the future. This is the moment to manifest what you desire. You got this!

Also happening on Saturday, Venus conjoins Neptune in Pisces, turning fantasies into realities. Whether you have a crush on a close friend or are getting closer in your other relationships, this is a good day to seal the deal. Go after what you desire with gentleness and warmth and you’ll receive it.

Gemini

Watch out for your reputation this week, Gemini. There’s a lot of movement in your career zone, starting when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Don’t pretend to be something you’re not when it comes to your work. The truth will come out in the end.

Use the new moon in Pisces on Saturday to manifest some of your career goals. What do you want to achieve? What is your dream job? Write it all down and visualize it. Don’t be afraid to dream big and let your imagination run wild, but make sure you have a real plan for success.

Relationships can help ground you when Venus conjoins Neptune on Saturday, especially after a stressful week. Your partner may suggest a fun date or activity to get you out of your rut. That’s great, but don’t get so caught up in the romance that you forget about your goals.

Cancer

Let your dreams guide you on an adventure this week, Cancer! Sure, you may not actually leave your house, but you can expand your horizons when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This aspect is in your philosophy sector, encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone. If there’s a certain area you wish to study, it’s time to hit the books.

Saturday brings opportunities for self-improvement, starting with the new moon in Pisces. If you’ve been feeling more insecure about different areas of your life, figure out ways you can improve. Whether it’s going back to school, reading self-help books, or doing some soul-searching.

Saturday also brings some romance as Venus conjoins Neptune in Pisces. Whether you’re falling in love with a new adventure or falling in love with yourself, this is a good day to start a new long-term journey.

Leo

It’s a week of fantasies for you, Leo, starting when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces and your sector of intimacy on Wednesday. This aspect encourages you to let your imagination run wild and indulge in something taboo. However, don’t get so lost in daydreams that you forget to live in the moment.

Saturday brings major opportunities for growth during the new moon in Pisces. This can be a time of endings, because you have to let go of the past to move forward on your new journey. You might be extra sensitive, so be gentle with yourself during this time. You need to move on.

However, Saturday also has opportunities for fun when Venus conjoins Neptune in Pisces. This is a good time to strengthen your bonds with others and even get a little naughty. Just remember to handle your heart with care.

Virgo

Looks like you have a crush, Virgo! Yeah, we see you blushing. As the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, you may start daydreaming about being in the “perfect” relationship with the “perfect” person. Focus on some self-care to make yourself extra desirable to your crush. Show yourself in the best light.

Then make your move on Saturday, with the new moon and a Venus-Neptune conjunction all happening in Pisces and your partnership sector. This is a great time to make the first move and let your crush know how you feel. Be romantic. It could be the start of a beautiful relationship. Go for it!

However, while love is in the air, so is forgiveness. If there is some bad blood between you and someone in your life, bury the hatchet right now. Don’t carry that bad energy in your new romance.

Libra

It’s time for some self-improvement, Libra, especially this week when there’s Pisces energy in your habit zone. This is a great time for getting lost in your daydreams, but it isn’t a good week for getting work done. As the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, focus on how to make yourself better. What can do to improve your life?

Keep your goal self in mind when the new moon is in Pisces on Saturday, making you focus on productivity and being the best you can be. This is an excellent opportunity to establish a healthy routine, get into fitness, or focus on your mental health. Just remember to be gentle with yourself during this process.

Also happening on Saturday is a Venus-Neptune conjunction, encouraging you to focus on improving your relationships with others as well. Be tender and let your guard down to your loved ones. Vulnerability is healthy.

Scorpio

You have a fun week in store for you, Scorpio. Let your inner artist out to play when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This aspect occurs in your pleasure zone, encouraging you to find joy in self-expression. Whether you’re painting, writing, singing, playing, or jamming to music, do something that helps you connect to your emotions and share them with others. Let it out!

The new moon in Pisces on Saturday brings opportunities for creative expression. Use your talents to create great art. This is also a good time to discover new hobbies and talents or explore new genres. Just have fun.

Saturday is also a very sexy day because Venus conjoins Neptune in Pisces, creating a very sensual atmosphere. Use all that creativity to make some of your romantic fantasies come true. Blend physical and emotional connection together for a night you won’t forget (wink).

Sagittarius

Don’t get hung up on the idea of a “perfect” life this week, Sagittarius. As the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces, you may feel discouraged as you scroll through social media and look at other people’s “perfect” homes, families, and lives. However, keep in mind that what you see online isn’t how most people actually live. It’s an illusion. So instead of being hard on yourself, focus on self-care. You’re doing great!

The weekend brings an emphasis on your home life with a new moon and a Venus-Neptune conjunction in Pisces. All of this is happening in your sector of family, encouraging you to focus on your family relationships. How can you realistically make things better? This is also a good time to start a family or a new family tradition. Creating the “perfect for you” family won’t happen overnight, but you can start by taking the first step.

Capricorn

The start of the week has you stuck in your daydreams when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces and your communication zone on Wednesday. It might be difficult to express your feelings when you’re so wrapped up in your fantasies and imagination. Use your words to cut through all the noise and speak your truth, Capricorn.

Continue to find new ways to express your emotions when the new moon is in Pisces on Saturday. Feeling extra sensitive, you might become easily jealous or hurt. Don’t let your imagination run wild and make you more upset. If you feel someone has upset you, let them know. Don’t keep it bottled up to explode later.

Also communicate with your loved ones when Venus conjoins Neptune on Saturday. Take the time to learn some of your lover’s deepest fantasies. It could lead to a very enlightening night for you. Just ask!

Aquarius

During this stressful week, you might be tempted to indulge in some retail therapy when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. However, before you pull out that credit card, ask yourself this: will this purchase make you feel better in the long term, or will it only cause you more stress? Instead of shopping, try sitting with your feelings to understand why you’re upset.

The new moon in Pisces and your sector of value on Saturday could boost your self-esteem. This is a good time to find ways to increase your feeling of self-worth that doesn’t involve buying things you don’t need. Invest in yourself, Aquarius, not in things.

Remember to keep your expectations low when it comes to your crushes when Venus conjoins Neptune on Saturday. You might discover that your idea of someone doesn’t quite match up to who they truly are.

Pisces

This is your week, Pisces! Enjoy the spotlight as new opportunities and beginnings come your way. It all starts when the sun conjoins Neptune in your sign on Wednesday, giving you something that you’ve been fantasizing about for months. It’s okay to pinch yourself, but you’re not dreaming. Embrace the new you with open arms.

Trust your gut on Saturday and let your intuition guide you when the new moon is in your sign. A new opportunity could present itself to you, but before you decide, do a vibe check. Was your first impression good or bad?

Finally, your love life also gets a boost when Venus conjoins Neptune in your sign on Saturday. If you’re single, you might discover the partner of your dreams. If you’re already in a relationship, you may find the old spark is back as your partner becomes more tender and sincere. Enjoy it, Pisces!