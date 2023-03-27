Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Spontaneous Romantic Encounters & Exciting New Friendships

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of March 27 to April 2 says universe has been throwing a lot of heavy stuff at us lately, with some very intense planetary interactions taking place these past couple of weeks. This week brings more upbeat energy, providing that “rah-rah” attitude you need to have a more positive outlook on life.

And right on cue, Monday’s conjunction between smart Mercury and all-embracing Jupiter in Aries is a great way to kick things off! Attaining your goals and living out your dreams is possible, says this fortunate meetup. And because Aries is one of the best self-promoters of the zodiac, this energetic aspect encourages you to hype yourself up and start believing in your amazing abilities again.

Thursday has a very collaborative vibe. With the inspired water trine between Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces backing you, you can work seamlessly as part of a team to achieve a common goal. No one has a strict agenda during this “let’s help each other out” cosmic interplay, which should allow you to use your imagination to its fullest and come up with results that will slay the competition.

Thursday also brings an exciting conjunction between affectionate Venus and revolutionary Uranus in Taurus, urging you to make room for some spontaneous romantic encounters. Life is so much fun when you go with the flow and say yes to life’s serendipitous invitations. Chance meet-cutes are magical today and throughout the weekend!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The beginning of the week brings a fresh start as you think about the life you want to build when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in your sign. This is a great time to put big plans into action, because everything can work out for your highest good. A first impression can lead to success.

Home is your haven when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. Focus on making a safe place for yourself. Whether you’re decorating your home, spending quality time with loved ones, or doing inner-child work, this can be a day for breakthroughs!

Thursday can also bring strong possibilities of making big money when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your value zone. You’re finally making your own money (and not relying on family) to help you get on your feet and feel successful. Just don’t spend it all in one place, Aries!

Taurus

Start the week by getting deep into your feelings as Mercury conjoins Jupiter in your subconscious zone. Learning about those deep feelings can lead to healing when you finally get the answers you deserve. Don’t be afraid to do what scares you, Taurus. It could lead to a major breakthrough that changes your life.

Spend time with friends when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. Have some deep and passionate discussions over drinks with your besties. Talk things over with the people who really get you.

Thursday is also a great day to change up your look when Venus conjoins Uranus in your sign. Enter spring with a brand-new look that will help boost your confidence. Don’t be afraid to show off your signature style and treat yourself to a little luxury. You deserve it!

Gemini

Start this week by making new friends and connections as Mercury conjoins Jupiter in your social zone. Your abundance of charm will be able to win anyone over. Speak your hopes to help them come true. And don’t be afraid to make a wish, Gemini.

There’s a strong possibility of getting a promotion when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. Your passion and desire to make money will have you working harder to get noticed by all the most important people. Keep grinding!

However, there’s also a strong possibility of a breakup when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your ending zone that same day. You might decide that you need a change from a relationship that just isn’t working out. Accept what can’t be changed and move on to something brighter. Remember, spring is a time for new beginnings, so let go.

Cancer

Start the week with the possibility of a promotion when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your career zone. This aspect helps you talk the talk and walk the walk. Take your reputation into your own hands as you work hard to achieve your dreams. It could happen!

If you want to expand your horizons, consider going back to school or doing some traveling when Mars in your sign trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. Don’t be afraid to try something new, Cancer, because you can learn about yourself and the world in the process.

Thursday is also a great day for making new friends when Venus conjoins Uranus in your social zone. It’s easy to meet people from all walks of life as you create a unique friend group. Someone who seems a little odd at first could become your new bestie.

Leo

Start the week on an adventurous note when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your expansion zone. There’s a strong possibility that you’ll do some traveling, meet people from all walks of life, or just learn something new. Go on a quest, Leo. It could lead to great success.

Thursday brings emotional growth when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces. This aspect can help transform your life for the better as you move from one phase to the next. There could be big discoveries that make you pretty emotional, so remember to take care of yourself.

Thursday is also a great day to do some networking when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your career zone. The right professional connection could help you stand out from the crowd. It’s a great day for job interviews, promotions, and just expanding your client list. It’s all about who you know.

Virgo

Start the week by transforming your life for the better, because you’ll be able to see the truth when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your transformation zone. Allow yourself to embrace change. Deep talks can lead to deeper personal bonds and even a rebirth.

It’s also a great time for your relationships when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. This aspect can help you meet your perfect match. Whether you’re asking out your crush or finding the perfect business partner, all relationships have the ability to level up today.

Thursday is also a great day to march to the beat of your own drummer as Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your expansion zone. This aspect allows you to understand life from a different point of view. While you might raise a few eyebrows, Virgo, people will eventually come around.

Libra

Start the week lucky in love as Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your partnership zone. Your words can seal the deal in any relationship, so don’t be afraid to be bold and lay your cards on the table. From scoring a contract to going on a date to beating the competition, you’ll find success when you come together.

To get the success you crave, Libra, you’re going to have to put in the effort when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. This is a great day to develop better work habits so you can achieve your dreams. Try going slowly. This isn’t a race!

Relationships continue to bloom when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your intimacy zone, also on Thursday. Let go of any old relationships that are holding you back and take a step toward growth in your new ones. Passion and wonder can develop.

Scorpio

Think about your habits from a different point of view when Mercury in Aries conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your routine zone early in the week. How can you best increase your productivity right now, Scorpio? Thinking outside the box can lead to success if you’re willing to learn and experiment with new ways of doing things.

Thursday brings adventures when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces. This aspect can help you discover new things about yourself and learn more about the world. Learning a new skill can light a new fire within you. Discover what you love and let it bring you pleasure.

Especially if it’s a person you love when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your partnership zone, also on Thursday. End the month by leveling up your relationships. A new attraction could change your life, so allow love to bloom and create magic.

Sagittarius

Early in the week is a great time for creativity because there are no bad ideas when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your pleasure zone. Express yourself in a creative manner and you could find success, especially if you’re already an artist or creator. Enjoy life to the fullest, Sagittarius!

The end of the month is a great time for intimate relationships when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. You might find someone with whom you can build a home. Forge deep bonds with loved ones as you create your own family.

Thursday also encourages you to take care of others when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your habit zone. Tend to others as you help them on the road to independence. Whether you’re taking care of an animal, friend, or partner, help them get them back on their feet.

Capricorn

If you want your home life to run smoothly, you’ll need to have good communication skills when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your home zone early this week. This is a great time to talk to your family about important issues, set up a schedule, and develop a solid foundation you can build on.

Partnerships can bloom on Thursday if you just sit down and talk it out when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces. Spend the day working on communication issues with a lover, Capricorn. Learning to connect on a deeper level could solve a lot of problems. Be adults and talk!

However, you can be creative with your words when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your pleasure zone, also on Thursday. Your easy love affair can turn into something more serious today. This is a great aspect for falling in love.

Aquarius

Words come easily and quickly when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your communication zone early in the week. You’ll have no trouble developing a rapid-fire rapport with everyone. This is a great day to get coffee with a friend, sibling, or neighbor, because the right words can bring success.

You’re making it rain when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in Pisces on Thursday. You’ll be working hard, so this is a great day to make some real money. Whether you’re trying for a promotion, working a side hustle, or just focusing on developing better spending habits, money is on your mind.

However, don’t forget to spend time with your loved ones when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your family zone, also on Thursday. Family dynamics may change today, but your unique family unit will always have your back. Heal old relationship wounds with love.

Pisces

Your words hold plenty of value when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aries and your value zone early in the week. This aspect gives you the ability to get everything you want using just the right words. It’s a good time to be bold and ask for a promotion, tell yourself affirmations, and manifest anything you desire.

After all that work, allow yourself to relax when Mars in Cancer trines Saturn in your sign on Thursday. This is a great day to get creative and work on your artistic hobbies to improve your craft and feed your passion. Have fun and express yourself, Pisces.

Don’t forget to continue your affirmations when Venus conjoins Uranus in Taurus and your communication zone, also on Thursday. Put plenty of value on your thoughts and ideas right now, because thinking differently can help with your emotional growth. Don’t be afraid to color outside the lines.

