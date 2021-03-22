Get Ready—Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Some Major Life Decisions

Scroll To See More Images

Step right up, your weekly horoscope for March 22-28 2021 has arrived! Miscommunication, impulses, and major life decisions are all going on this week, so make sure to keep a clear head and don’t jump into anything without thinking it over first.

We need to watch what we say when Mercury (planet of communication) in Pisces squares Mars (planet of anger) in Gemini on Tuesday. This could lead to heated arguments and fights when people jump to the wrong conclusion without listening. If you don’t have anything nice to say, zip it.

Friday brings some self-care vibes when the sun (planet of self) conjoins Venus (planet of love) in Aries. This is a great day to be a little selfish as we put our desire and pleasure first. Just be careful not to get too self-involved and miss something important.

The week ends with some major decisions to be made when the full moon is in Libra on Sunday. When weighing all the pros and cons, remember to consider your own feelings before making a final choice.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Choose your words very carefully or (better yet) say nothing at all on Tuesday. Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini that day, making communication very frustrating for everyone. You could let out an important secret that blows up in your face later. Hold your tongue to keep the peace.

Fortunately, the end of the week looks better when the sun and Venus conjoin in your sign on Friday. You may discover that people are drawn to your passionate nature like moths to a flame. Use this to fuel your confidence and ask someone out. Be bold!

Finally, there’s a full moon in Libra on Sunday, bringing you some major decisions to make. The full moon is in your partnership zone, asking you about the important relationships in your life. Should you stay in your relationship or should you go? Think it through, Aries.

Taurus

“Keep calm and carry on” is the mantra you should chant this week, Taurus. Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, creating some possible tension within your social circle. If you jump to conclusions and let your emotions override your reason, you could damage important friendships and even your self-image. Just stay calm.

Keep your secrets safe when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your privacy zone on Friday. A secret relationship, crush, or personal detail could come to the surface if you aren’t careful. Choose the people you confide in wisely.

Then it’s the full moon in Libra on Sunday. The full moon is in your sector of routine, encouraging you to make smart changes to a few of your habits that could boost your productivity and health. What can you do to improve your mental and physical health going forward?

Gemini

If you want to get ahead this week, it’s important to speak clearly and say exactly what you mean. Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in your sign on Tuesday, creating some tension around how you present yourself to the world. If you give away too much information or say something inaccurate, you could give off the wrong first impression. Remember, less is more.

However, Friday helps you save face when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your sector of friendship, encouraging you to hang out with your friends, if possible, and make bold moves that are very likely to work out in your favor. No risk, no reward!

Continue to roll the dice when the full moon is in Libra and your pleasure zone on Sunday. Whether you’re choosing romance, creativity, children, or entertainment, make sure you consult your heart before deciding.

Cancer

Decisions, decisions this week. While you might be worried about making the right choice, you could freeze up and not make any choice at all when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. This aspect creates conflict between what your heart wants and what the “safe” choice is.

However, you get some confidence when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries on Friday. This aspect occurs in your career zone, allowing you to do some wheeling and dealing to get ahead. However, if what you need is a break from work, go ahead and take the day off if possible.

Last, the week ends with the full moon in Libra on Sunday. The full moon is in your sector of family, which could lead you to make some tough decisions regarding your private life. If you feel overwhelmed, look at the facts before deciding, Cancer.

Leo

The week starts with some rude awakenings about the state of your friendships when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. A simple miscommunication in your social circle could create a major conflict you weren’t expecting. Maybe you weren’t as close to someone as you originally thought. Keep your guard up, Leo.

Keep an open mind when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your sector of philosophy on Friday. This is a good day to dive into learning about a new culture or a perspective that’s completely different from yours. Whether you’re traveling, reading, or talking it out, focus on educating yourself.

Finally, the week ends with the full moon in Libra and your sector of communication on Sunday. If you have to make a decision, use logic, reasoning, and talking with others to make the right choice. Bring your siblings in to help you.

Virgo

Love and work are fighting for your attention when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. Don’t let your relationship daydreams or thoughts about your partner distract you from your job. It could lead to some serious consequences. Keep your work life and love life as separate as possible.

Fortunately, Friday gives you the opportunity to bond with your partner after a stressful week when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your sector of intimacy. This encourages you to strengthen and create bonds in passionate, enthusiastic ways. Be bold. It could be a night that completely transforms your relationship.

However, put your mind back on work and making money when the full moon is in Libra and your value zone on Sunday. This full moon encourages you to think about your spending habits. What can you do to increase your cash flow, Virgo?

Libra

Are you feeling bored, Libra? Stuck in a rut in your day-to-day life? If you feel listless, the planets may be to blame when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, creating feelings of ennui. If you feel like you’re stuck, ask yourself what’s preventing you from growing.

Luckily, the weekend brings some help when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your partnership zone on Friday. If you’ve been feeling stuck, your partner or crush might be able to help. Let your guard down and allow yourself to feel your emotions.

You’re feeling powerful when the full moon is in your sign on Sunday. If you’re looking for a change, you might be able to manifest it, especially in the form of new opportunities. However, it’s important to do a major reality check in order to get balanced.

Scorpio

Oh no, Scorpio! You might have some relationship drama this week when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. What started as a light and fun affair could quickly sour if you avoid getting serious. Why are you dodging something that could lead to growth? Lean in to the discomfort.

Work on self-improvement when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your habit zone on Friday. This conjunction encourages you to invest in a self-care routine. Whether you decide to sign up for a fitness class, buy skincare products, or start therapy, put yourself first.

The week ends on a poignant note when the full moon is in Libra and your privacy zone on Sunday, making you extra emotional as you seek solitude. Take care of yourself, but don’t shut out the world. It could do more harm than good.

Sagittarius

Your week starts on a stressful note when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, creating some conflict between your family and your partner. While it might feel impossible not to take sides, try your best to balance both sides to hopefully build a bridge later.

Fortunately, the weekend gets much better when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your pleasure zone on Friday, making it a great day for creativity, romance, and just having fun. Do things you’re passionate about and be selfish in your pleasure. You deserve to feel good, Sagittarius!

Sunday is a good day for manifesting when the full moon is in Libra and your friendship zone. If you make a wish, it is sure to come true. It’s also a good day to make decisions regarding your social life and take an interest in humanitarian causes.

Capricorn

Aquarius

Watch your spending when Mercury in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. You may have agreed to plans, but after checking your bank account you might not have enough money to afford it. Keep your budget and yourself happy and look for cheaper ways to have fun.

Use your words to strengthen your relationships when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your sector of communication on Friday. Speak your mind without fear or pause, and try to come up with responsible solutions to any problems.

Finally, your week ends on an adventurous note when the full moon is in Libra on Sunday. The energy of the full moon is in your philosophy zone, encouraging you to seek adventure. Whether you’re deciding to go back to school, planning a vacation, or just getting a little more curious about the world, you’re taking the first steps to expanding your horizons.

Pisces

A poor first impression may lead to some awkwardness down the road when Mercury in your sign squares Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. A miscommunication with someone new could lead them getting the wrong opinion about you. Try to smooth it over without embarrassing yourself any further.

Take a self-care day when the sun conjoins Venus in Aries and your value zone on Friday. If you want any type of relationship to succeed, invest in the relationship you have with yourself. Know your worth and don’t let anyone try to undermine it.

Finally, your week ends on a bittersweet note with the full moon in Libra on Sunday. The moon is in your intimacy zone, bringing some major transformations your way. While this is a time for growth, you might have to make some tough choices. What are you willing to let go of in order to move forward?