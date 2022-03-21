Your Weekly Horoscope Urges You To Trust Actions, Not Words

Scroll To See More Images

Happy Monday astro babes, and welcome to Aries season! Your weekly horoscope for March 21 to 27 is here to guide you through the fire. Our week begins on a testy note when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, creating a tense aspect that could leave us all on edge. Even the most even-tempered person could suddenly go off in a rage without warning. Deep breaths. It’s all going to be OK.

Fortunately, if you do lose your cool, you’ll have an opportunity to smooth things over when Mercury forms a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. You’ll be able to get out of anything with a few kind words. However, watch out! It’s easy to get manipulated by con artists or liars. Trust actions, not words.

After a dreamy transition, we’ll finally take action when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. With the planet of communication in this bold and brash sign, words will be spoken with confident conviction but not a lot of thought. Remember, you don’t have to act on every thought that you have.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your week begins on a difficult note when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, bringing internal conflict into your life. Your values might be challenged by passionate discourse on social media. Be open to change, Aries, but don’t drop your beliefs just because someone tells you to.

You’ve been thinking a lot about your goals lately, and you’re finally going to make some changes when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. Whether you’ve decided to switch careers, join a new company, or start a business, you’re ending one chapter and starting another.

Continue to be bold when Mercury enters your sign on Sunday. Over the next two weeks, you’ll have the confidence to speak your mind and come up with impressive ideas. Your words hold the power to command the attention of everyone, so use them to take the lead.

Taurus

You have big ambitions, Taurus, but all that hustling is wearing you down and restricting your independence when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in your sign on Tuesday. While you care about your career success, make sure you take some time away from the office to prevent burnout.

However, you might want to do a little networking to expand your opportunities when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. Use online resources and social media to find opportunities that can lead to bigger things in the long run.

After a social period, keep your thoughts to yourself starting when Mercury enters Aries and your privacy zone on Sunday. Over the next two weeks, you’ll be doing some intense soul-searching. This is an ideal time to end anything that isn’t working for you, even if you have to burn some bridges.

Gemini

This is an ideal time to make your career dreams come true, Gemini, whether you’re applying for your dream job, making a big presentation, or asking for a promotion. Mercury conjoins Neptune in your public image zone on Wednesday, so boost your reputation by faking it till you make it.

Continue to use your reputation to change your life when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. A promotion or public recognition could help you transform your life for the better, so keep talking the talk as you walk the walk.

Get your social calendar ready now because you’ll be pretty busy over the next two weeks once Mercury enters Aries and your social zone on Sunday. Use your brilliant ideas and communication skills to help your friends as you take the lead on a few important projects that need to be done.

Cancer

Start the week by sharing your passionate beliefs with others as Mercury conjoins Neptune in your expansion zone on Wednesday. You have some big dreams that you’re hoping will come true. Speak them into existence by sharing them with others.

Opening your communication can lead to deeper intimacy with your partner when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. A new discovery could shift the dynamic in your partnership for the better, strengthening your bond. Let the truth out, Cancer.

If you want something, ask for it in the two weeks after Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. Mercury in your career zone makes it an ideal time to ask your boss about a promotion or raise or just think about your long-term goals. The time for waiting is over. It’s time to strike while the iron is hot.

Leo

Wednesday brings opportunities for pillow talk when Mercury conjoins Neptune in your intimacy zone. Whisper your wildest dreams to your partner to do some serious bonding. Whether you’re dreaming about sharing your home with someone or transforming your life in meaningful ways, it’s a great day to manifest your intimate dreams.

After all that sharing, you’re ready to change your habits to make your dreams possible when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. This is a great day to start saving money for a nest egg, move in with someone, or just try to make better choices.

Sunday brings extra confidence when Mercury enters Aries and your expansion zone. Over the next two weeks, you’ll have opportunities to boldly learn, so sign up for classes, go on a trip, and attend lectures. Remember to ask questions, Leo. That’s how you learn!

Virgo

Speaking with empathy could lead to dreamy partnerships when Mercury conjoins Neptune in your relationship zone on Wednesday. This is a great day to negotiate contracts, form agreements, and partner up with someone. However, watch out for red flags and read the fine print before signing anything.

Some partnerships could lead to pleasure this weekend when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. Whether taking your romantic relationship to the next level has brought you more pleasure or your working partnership has brought you more creativity, embrace these pleasant changes.

Then, no subject will be off-limits (for better or worse) when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. With your ruling planet in your intimacy zone, Virgo, you’re ready to dive deep into any subject, including the taboo. Your reserved nature becomes blunter as you get to the truth of every issue.

Libra

Sharing is caring, but it can hurt when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. Sharing resources with someone can cause some serious tension, especially when you two have very different spending habits. Try reaching a compromise, Libra, especially if you’re asking for a loan.

How you speak to yourself can affect you in multiple ways when Mercury conjoins Neptune in your habit zone on Wednesday. If you want to improve yourself, remember to speak kindly of yourself. Negative self-talk won’t bring you what you desire.

Fortunately, you get an extra boost of confidence and love when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. Mercury in your partnership zone can make you bold and daring. Don’t be afraid to ask someone out or strike up a business partnership. However, don’t use that confident tongue to make enemies. Use your words to end feuds.

Scorpio

Family drama seeps into your personal life when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. Especially when a meddlesome family member starts to interfere in your personal relationship. This could lead to a nasty family feud if you can’t reach an understanding.

After that stress, you might want to use a different way to express yourself with others when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. Use your creative talents to express your feelings. It could be a game-changer for you, Scorpio.

However, you’ll have some serious work ahead of you when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. Mercury in your habit zone can bring you a boost of energy to make you extra productive. This is an ideal time to pitch ideas at work, start new projects, or simply focus on what you can achieve. Just keep working!

Sagittarius

You talk a big game, Sagittarius, but when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, your big mouth could get you into an uncomfortable situation. Volunteering to work overtime or bragging about your big project could lead you to work harder for no reason.

After a busy day, spend some quality time at home with your family when Mercury conjoins Neptune in your home zone on Wednesday. This is an ideal day to host a family dinner with your loved ones in the privacy of your own home. Just don’t invite any manipulative relatives.

The week ends on a very pleasurable note when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. The planet of communication will be in your pleasure zone for the next two weeks. Whether you’re learning a hobby, asking someone out, or enjoying a meal, make sure you’re having a good time.

Capricorn

You’ve been working hard the last few weeks, hustling your way to the top. However, when Mars in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, you could get completely burned out by the stress of your work. What’s the point of making all that money and buying all those possessions if you’re never around to enjoy them, Capricorn?

Allow yourself to ask for a much-deserved vacation when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in your sign on Saturday. Just by putting yourself first, you’re making positive changes in your life. Just say no to give yourself some freedom.

Spend some time with your family when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. With Mercury in your home zone, this is an ideal time to take care of any family matters that you’ve been neglecting. Give your parents a call to catch up. It’s been a while.

Aquarius

You have a lot you want to want to achieve, Aquarius. But when Mars in your sign forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, you may discover the true cost of success. If your drive and ambition are keeping you away from home, you might have to make some changes or deal with some hurt feelings.

Saturday brings the possibility of bittersweet endings when Mercury in Pisces forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn. After having some long, meaningful conversations, you might have to say goodbye to someone in your life. While such endings are sad, they could transform your life into something better.

The week ends on a positive note when Mercury enters Aries and your communication zone on Sunday. With the planet of communication in bold Aries, you could speak with more confidence and energy. Don’t be afraid to share your wild ideas with others.

Pisces

Your week begins on a positive note when Mercury conjoins Neptune in your sign on Wednesday. This is a great day for new beginnings to live the life of your dreams. Whether you’re asking someone on a date, applying for your dream job, or changing your mannerisms, you can achieve great things today.

Then, spend the weekend hanging out with a new friend when Mercury forms a sextile with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. Spending the day chatting with someone new could take your relationship to the next level as you discover that you have a lot in common.

Try to get your financial situation in order when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday. With Mercury moving through your value zone, Pisces, you’re going to be doing a lot of thinking about your money over the next two weeks. Form a budget to cut your impulsive spending.