Your Weekly Horoscope Is All About Trusting Your Intuition

Hi queen, welcome to your weekly horoscope for March 15-21 2021 has arrived. This week comes in like a lamb and leaves like a lion—or should we say: It comes in like a Fish and leaves like a Ram. It all starts when Mercury (planet of communication) enters Pisces on Monday, making communication emotionally expressive, gentle, and imaginative—even if we have to stretch the truth a little. While this isn’t the easiest sign for the logical planet to be in, it’s important to trust our intuition or inner “logic” for the next two weeks. Feel your feelings!

Saturday is the spring equinox and the astrological New Year. If you messed up on your previous New Year’s resolutions, you can start over now! The sun enters Aries, bringing enthusiasm, passion, and a desire to conquer.

Last, the week ends on a fiery note when Venus (planet of love) enters Aries on Sunday. For the next four weeks, romance and financial matters will become bolder and more passionate, as well as a little impulsive. Look before you leap!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

While your season starts this week, don’t lose your head and give in to your impulses completely. Mercury enters Pisces on Monday, moving the planet of communication to your sector of privacy. While you love talking to everyone and discussing your big plans, remember to use some discretion. Someone may be rooting for your downfall, so stay smart and stick with your intuition, not your impulses.

The sun enters your sign on Saturday, officially starting your season. This is an important time for you as you step into your power. For the next four weeks, be prepared for new opportunities and fresh starts. Take the crown and boldly go forth.

Sunday brings love and beauty into your life when Venus enters your sign. This is a great time to change up your style by doing something daring with your look. This also ushers in a month of new romance or a rekindling of your current relationship.

Taurus

If you want to be social, make plans for the start of the week when Mercury enters Pisces on Monday. The planet of communication moves into your friendship zone, making it easier to make arrangements, meet new people, and be a good host. However, get all your socializing in early because you’ll need the weekend to recharge.

The sun enters Aries on Saturday, marking the spring equinox. The sun moves into your sector of privacy, making you a bit of a recluse. You may feel short-tempered during this time as everything seems to get on your last nerve. Take a step back and look inward. What is the cause of all this anger?

Finally, the week ends with Venus entering Aries on Sunday, moving you further into solitude. Don’t jump into a romance during the next four weeks. It could be your undoing. Focus on yourself instead.

Gemini

As Mercury enters Pisces on Monday, it’s a good time to look at your current goals for your career. While it’s great to dream big, make sure that the goals you set for yourself are obtainable. Be gentle with yourself and create smaller goals instead of holding on to unrealistic expectations. Take baby steps, Gemini.

However, you’ll get lucky this weekend when the sun enters Aries on Saturday. With your smaller goals in mind, go after your dreams with boldness over the next four weeks. You might even receive a windfall for your efforts.

Venus enters Aries on Sunday, landing in your friendship sector and bringing new opportunities for romantic and platonic love. Whether you’re falling in love with friends or meeting people while volunteering, you’ll be lucky in love. The next four weeks could lead to a passionate romance and sudden gains in your finances, but watch out for reckless behavior!

Cancer

The week begins with getting lost in your daydreams when Mercury enters Pisces on Monday. Your imagination may become stronger with Mercury in your sector of philosophy, encouraging you to learn, read, and fantasize about going to far-off places. Just don’t get so obsessed with your dream world that you forget to live, Cancer.

The real world comes calling on the weekend when the sun enters Aries on Saturday. The sun moves into your career zone, encouraging you to focus on your goals and ambitions. What do you want? You’ll do what it takes to get ahead, which may ruffle a few feathers. Be ambitious without being cutthroat.

Be especially vigilant about your ambitions getting in the way of romance. Venus enters Aries on Sunday, bringing fire and some drama to your relationships. Stay calm or you could damage your reputation.

Leo

Mercury enters Pisces on Monday, which might be a good time to look at some of your relationships now that the planet of communication is in your sector of intimacy. Are you growing together or apart in a relationship? Don’t lie to yourself to save a relationship you need to let go of.

Fortunately, the weekend looks much better with the sun entering Aries and your sector of philosophy on Saturday. This is an ideal time to start planning a trip (even if you can’t take it for a while), seek more education, or do some discovering. Boldly seek adventure.

And that adventure might be romance when Venus enters Aries on Sunday. With the planet of love, finance, and beauty in your philosophy zone, you may find yourself spending money on travel and higher education, meeting someone new, or even changing your views on love.

Virgo

Use your words to seal the deal when it comes to romance when Mercury enters Pisces on Monday. Your ruling planet will be in your sector of partnership, encouraging you to make it official, if you haven’t already, or find new ways to connect with your partner on an intellectual level.

Saturday starts four weeks of transformation and rebirth when the sun enters Aries at the spring equinox. The sun moves into your intimacy zone, encouraging you to be fearless by fully embracing personal growth. Use this as an opportunity to let go of old grudges as you move forward.

Finally, the week ends on a steamy note when Venus joins the sun in Aries and your sector of intimacy on Sunday. This is a good time to be bold in your love life and embrace your personal power. Just don’t go off the deep end.

Libra

The week begins on a dreamy note when Mercury enters Pisces and your sector of routine on Monday. This is an excellent time to get productive and focus on making your life better. It’s almost the Astrological New Year, so set some goals for self-improvement. It’s never too late (or too early) to start your New Year’s resolutions.

Then it’s time for love and relationships when the sun enters Aries on Saturday. If you’ve been longing for a certain someone, now is the time to make your move and go after what (or who) you want. There might be a little competition in your way, but you’re more than capable of handling it.

Romance only gets hotter when Venus enters Aries on Sunday, giving you extra courage to take the lead in partnerships. Love affairs will be very passionate, but watch out for jealousy, Libra. It could be your downfall.

Scorpio

Let your creativity flow through you, Scorpio! Mercury enters Pisces on Monday, landing in your pleasure zone. This is a great time to let your imagination run wild as you use different media to express how you’re feeling and thinking. This is also a good time to start a love affair and focus on cutting loose.

Get all your fun out now because it’s then time to work on self-improvement when the sun enters Aries on Saturday. The sun shines its light on your sector of routine, encouraging you to create healthy habits and be productive. However, don’t get frustrated and quit if there are a few roadblocks on your way to self-betterment.

Focus on self-love when Venus enters Aries on Sunday. It’s okay to be a little selfish and pamper yourself. Remember that the longest relationship you’ll ever have is the one you have with yourself. Treat yourself right!

Sagittarius

Your week begins with some family drama when Mercury enters Pisces on Monday. The planet of communication enters your home zone, creating some tension in your domestic affairs. A close family member could be lying to you. Trust your gut and confront them if you have an off feeling about something.

If you survive all that drama, your weekend should be fun and exciting when the sun enters Aries on Saturday. The sun moves into your pleasure zone, allowing you to express yourself in bold and innovative ways. Whether you’re changing your style, finding new ways to entertain yourself, or even considering having children, it’s sure to be a good time for you.

And let’s not forget about love! Venus enters Aries on Sunday, bringing some steamy romance to your life. Roll the dice when it comes to relationships. Taking a gamble could pay off.

Capricorn

Monday brings learning opportunities when Mercury enters Pisces and your sector of communication. It’s an ideal time to express your thoughts and feelings because they’ll come across much more clearly. For the next two weeks, you’ll have the opportunity to expand your emotional intelligence and trust your intuition.

The need for individuality clashes with family structures when the sun enters independent Aries on Saturday. The sun enters your sector of home, bringing attention to your family dynamic. What role do you play in your home life? The next four weeks could lead to butting heads as you fight for independence while balancing expectations. Remember, you can forge your own way in life.

However, you could find comfort and security if you build your own family structure when Venus enters Aries on Sunday. If you create a solid relationship, you may find the emotional security you crave.

Aquarius

Watch what you say this week, Aquarius. Mercury enters Pisces and your sector of value on Monday, so your words will have extra meaning for the next two weeks. Something you say off the cuff could unintentionally hurt someone deeply. Everyone is extra sensitive now, so be mindful of that.

Fortunately, communication goes more smoothly when the sun enters Aries and your sector of communication on Saturday. If possible, plan a short trip or visit some friends to reconnect, even if it’s just a simple virtual hangout. Make an effort to reach out to others.

If Pisces season left you with any lingering crushes, confess how you feel when Venus enters Aries on Sunday. Acknowledge how you feel without fear of judgment. You just might get lucky. But continue to be careful with your words. You don’t want to kill the mood by saying the wrong thing.

Pisces

Make your first impression count when Mercury enters your sign on Monday. You might be up for some big opportunities, but you have to make a good first impression if you want to get anywhere. Trust your intuition for the next two weeks even if you don’t understand it. Your hunches will guide you to success.

Then, on Saturday, it’s all about the money when the sun enters Aries. The sun will be shining in your value zone for four weeks, encouraging you to think about your earning potential. What can you do to make more money? How can you create more wealth in your life?

But it’s not all about the money. Don’t forget to focus on your self-worth when Venus enters Aries on Sunday, encouraging you to invest in yourself. Create a skincare routine, buy yourself presents, take yourself on a date, but don’t break the bank to do it.