Your Weekly Horoscope Is an Emotional Rollercoaster Ride Full of High Highs & Low Lows

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of March 13 to 19 wants you to fasten your seatbelt, because this week’s ride is jam-packed with planetary traffic that will have you in and out of your emotions so fast, it’ll make you dizzy.

First up is Tuesday’s stressful square between feisty Mars in flaky Gemini and ethereal Neptune in evasive Pisces that causes general confusion and could lead to distracted mistakes that cost you big. If you don’t keep your eyes on the road during this sketchy transit, you’ll end up someplace you really don’t want to be.

Honestly, there’s too much happening on Thursday to get into it all. Let’s just say that between fabulous Venus moving into pleasure-seeking Taurus and then a square between Venus and reflective Pluto, your heart says go. Still, your head says stop, causing confusion, headaches, and regrettable choices. Ugh. And when you add on the emotional conjunction between logical Mercury and Neptune in idealistic Pisces that happens late in the day, sleep can’t come fast enough. No shade from us for going to bed early and escaping into a fantasy-filled dream world!

Things get real pretty quickly when communicative Mercury enters the powerful fire sign Aries on Saturday and basically leaves you without a filter. However, be aware that when you say exactly what’s on your mind, the reactions are going to be mixed. Depending on the situation and who you’re hanging out with, your bold and tactless words will either get you in trouble or bring encouragement from your admirers. Note: the best way to act will probably land you somewhere in the middle.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your hotheadedness might get you into trouble when Mars in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. A passionate debate could have you shooting off your mouth and losing important opportunities. Play it cool and think before your speak if you want your private dreams to come true.

It’s almost your birthday, Aries! So get yourself an early gift when Venus enters Taurus and your value zone on Thursday. This is a great time for expensive treats that are actually useful and not just impulse purchases. You’ll be attracted to stability, so invest in your relationships.

End the week with a confidence boost when Mercury enters your sign on Saturday. Over the next couple of weeks you’ll be getting your point across with passion, bold words, and body language, but be careful. It would be easy to misread a situation when the tension runs hot. Slow down!

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For March 2023

Taurus

Plant the seeds of a love affair when Venus enters your sign on Thursday. With your ruling planet in your sign, you’re truly feeling yourself and stepping into your power. Use this as an opportunity to get ready for love with a new look, outfit, and dating profile. Dress for the love you desire right now, Taurus.

Don’t forget to strengthen your friendships when Venus sextiles Saturn in Pisces on Friday. Relationships happen easily as you make connections that can improve your life. Welcome new friends into your life and have fun.

End the week by getting deep into your thoughts when Mercury enters Aries and your subconscious zone on Saturday. There will be a fight between your head and your heart over the next couple of weeks, so keep your private life private as you sort things out. Overcome any mental blocks by getting out of your comfort zone.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For March 2023

Gemini

Yikes, Gemini! You aren’t having much luck in your career right now as Mars in your sign squares Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. You could realize that your passion in life doesn’t match up with your current career path. Consider switching gears to find something that will fulfill you.

It also isn’t a great time for romance when Venus enters Taurus and your healing zone on Thursday. This could be a period of endings as you heal your heart in private and dream of a love that’s actually worth the struggle. Find beauty in the pain to get through it.

End the week on a friendly note when Mercury enters Aries and your social zone on Saturday. This is a great time to get active in your community. Consider speaking up at town meetings, organizing volunteer groups, and helping your neighbors. It truly takes a village.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For March 2023

Cancer

Start the week on an adventurous note when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces and your expansion zone on Wednesday. This is a great day for making discoveries about yourself that inspire you. Don’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, Cancer.

After a long winter you’re more than ready to go out and have some fun when Venus enters Taurus and your social zone on Thursday. Over the next four weeks you can plant the seeds of friendship as you meet people from all walks of life. Put yourself out there. It’ll lead to great things.

Such as valuable work connections when Mercury enters Aries and your career zone on Saturday. Making important connections can help you climb the ladder of success in your career. Be bold and strategic as you fuel your ambitions. Your passionate ideas make you memorable, so take action. You got this!

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For March 2023

Leo

You’re getting deep in your feelings this week when the sun conjoins Neptune in Pisces and your transformation zone on Wednesday. Let your dreams guide you to the changes you need to make before spring, Leo. Think about the life you want and what you need to do to get it.

As we get closer to spring it’s time to do some much-needed networking when Venus enters Taurus and your career zone on Thursday. You have some big ambitions and need a little help to achieve them. Start by dressing for the job you want, not the job you have.

Develop other areas of your life when Mercury enters Aries and your expansion zone on Saturday. This is a great day to dive headfirst into new subjects or plan trips to exciting places. You’ll have the best stories, so share your adventures and passions with others.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For March 2023

Virgo

As you thaw out from the winter freeze, Virgo, this is an ideal time to expand your important relationships as Venus enters Taurus and your expansion zone on Thursday. Develop a sense of the beauty found in your journeys to carry with you. You might meet someone special as you travel or take classes.

It’s also a great week for relationships when Venus sextiles Saturn in Pisces on Friday. This is a great day to take a relationship to the next level. You have an opportunity to develop a deeper bond that can mature your intimacy. Just make sure you set appropriate boundaries.

Communication gets deeper when Mercury enters Aries and your intimacy zone on Saturday. It’s easy to develop connections with just words. Use those words to get to the core of any issue, even if you have to burn a few bridges to do so.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For March 2023

Libra

Relationships get sensual and deep over the next four weeks once Venus enters Taurus and your intimacy zone on Thursday. This is an ideal time to develop a solid bond with a lover that will truly last. There’s a strong possibility of moving in with someone, sharing resources, or getting intimate. Swoon!

If you owe someone money, start a payment plan to help you get out of debt when Venus sextiles Saturn in Pisces on Friday. You need to develop good habits, especially if you’re living with someone. Show them that you’re a responsible person (you might even start believing it yourself).

Be courageous and go after anyone and anything you desire when Mercury enters Aries and your partnership zone on Saturday. This is a great time to ask someone out, score a great contract, or beat the competition just by using your wits. Pair up and conquer, Libra!

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For March 2023

Scorpio

It’s reality versus fantasy this week when Mars in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. The life you thought you were creating for yourself isn’t the life you’re living. You might need to make some changes that could harsh your vibe, Scorpio, but they’re ultimately for the best.

Start spring a little early when Venus enters Taurus and your partnership zone on Thursday. Love is ready to bloom as you value collaboration in all areas of your life. This is a great time to level up relationships, make deals, and nail down a solid contract.

However, you need to get your life and thoughts together before the new season officially starts as Mercury enters Aries and your habit zone on Saturday. Think about ways to be productive and how you can better yourself. Develop some innovative habits that will save you precious time. New season, new you!

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For March 2023

Sagittarius

You and your partner have very different ideas about home and family, so it isn’t a great week for romance when Mars in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. You might have to deal with feuding families and what the idea of “home” really means to you.

Concentrate on developing good working relationships when Venus enters Taurus and your productivity zone on Thursday. Focus on building connections in your work that will really help you down the road. It’s also a good time to look for an accountability partner to help you stick to your goals.

End the week with an extra boost of creativity when Mercury enters Aries and your pleasure zone on Saturday. Over the next two weeks it’ll be easy to express yourself. This is a great time to start new hobbies that spark your passion. Express yourself with bold enthusiasm right now, Sagittarius.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For March 2023

Capricorn

Spring fling season is here, Capricorn, and you’re ready to do some romancing when Venus enters Taurus and your pleasure zone on Thursday. This is a great time for leisurely love affairs and taking the time to enjoy the things (and people) that bring you pleasure. Enjoy!

However, before you go on your romp, make sure that all your potential lovers are on the same page when Venus sextiles Saturn in Pisces on Friday. Having a good chat with a fling allows you to get to know each other without anybody’s feelings getting hurt.

But it isn’t a great time for logic when Mercury enters Aries and your home zone on Saturday. You’ll be thinking with your heart, not your head, especially when it comes to family matters. You’ll be quick to anger as well as quick to protect and defend. Focus on healing old wounds.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For March 2023

Aquarius

You’re focused on getting back to your roots as spring begins to bloom and Venus enters Taurus and your home zone on Thursday. This is a great time to show your loyalty to your loved ones and keep your private life to yourself. Strengthen your family ties so they’ll grow.

Especially because you might need your family to help you get out of a financial jam when Venus sextiles Saturn in Pisces on Friday. You might need to ask a relative for a loan or to give you a boost in life. Allow yourself to ask for help when you need it.

Fortunately, your problem-solving skills sharpen when Mercury enters Aries and your communication zone on Saturday. This is a great time to find solutions to short-term problems and do plenty of brainstorming of innovative ideas. There’s nothing your mind can’t do, Aquarius!

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For March 2023

Pisces

You have big dreams about yourself and the opportunity to begin your fantasy life when the sun conjoins Neptune in your sign on Wednesday. This is a great day to change your life for the better. Get a little dreamy, Pisces.

Or have some deep conversations as you blend logic and emotion in all your relationships when Venus enters Taurus on Thursday. Communication comes easily because you have the words to say how you truly feel. You might even want to take a luxury trip with your partner so love can bloom.

However, you could have a hard time budgeting when Mercury enters Aries and your value zone on Saturday. Impulse shopping can really add up to one big bill. Rein in your feelings and set a firm budget. Give yourself positive affirmation to create self-worth that can’t be bought.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For March 2023