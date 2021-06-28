Your Weekly Horoscope Warns Against Making Any Impulse Decisions

Scroll To See More Images

Hi Queen, your weekly horoscope for June 28 to July 4 2021 is here. After all the movement of last week, the planets are pretty quiet this week as we leave June for the heat of July. As we get readjusted to planets going in and out of retrograde and certain planets in new placements (looking at you, Venus in Leo), don’t be fooled. The universe has a few tricks up its sleeve to keep us on our toes.

We begin July on a disruptive note when Mars (planet of aggression) in Leo opposes Saturn (planet of foundation) in Aquarius on Thursday. Opposites may attract, but this intense pair nearly crash into each other with calamitous energy. Be very careful and watch your impulses. A spur-of-the-moment decision could lead to hidden issues you aren’t ready to face.

Mars continues to bring problems on Saturday when the planet of anger and creates a square with rebellious Uranus (planet of spontaneity) in stubborn Taurus. This volatile aspect could bring obstacles, arguments, and even accidents if you aren’t careful. Watch out!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The “good vibes only” motto you’ve been living by could get you into trouble with your social circle this week. While you’re always down for a good time, reel it in when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. Some people could be rubbed the wrong way by your bold, sometimes overbearing attitude. Rein it in and let people chill.

Continue to ground yourself when Mars squares Uranus in steady Taurus on Saturday. You may have felt creative and passionate over the last couple of weeks and resisted being tied down to “tradition.” However, while you feel independent and romantic, don’t quit your day job or neglect your responsibilities. You still need to make money to survive, so don’t do or say anything you’ll regret later.

Overall, just be mindful this week, Aries. You have such a zest for life, but don’t burn your life down.

Taurus

Home life and work life clash this week when Mars in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Your desire for a secure and steady home life conflicts your career ambitions. The struggle is between wanting to be home at a decent time and getting that sweet overtime pay. As you strive to create balance, realize that you’re going to have to make some sacrifices to get what you want.

And those changes might have to happen when Mars squares Uranus in your sign on Saturday. Some of the home life issues you’ve been dealing with could make you long for independence and the ability to do things your own way. As you seriously consider what you want your work/life balance to be, you’re going to need to ask yourself some tough questions. Will you be a lone wolf or part of a pack? Fair warning: there is no easy answer.

Gemini

While Mercury is out of retrograde (though still in its shadow phase), you still run the risk of putting your foot in your mouth this week, starting when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday.

While you might be very passionate about sharing your ideas with others, take a moment to think before speaking. If you talk about an issue you don’t really know much about, it could lead to an embarrassing situation where you’re in the wrong. Learn to listen, Gemini.

Keep watching what you say when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. While you may have the gift of gab, some things are better left unsaid, especially when it involves your personal life. Oversharing could create some unnecessary drama for you. Step away from the spotlight and learn to take care of yourself in private. Not everyone needs to know your business.

Cancer

Sharing is caring, Cancer, but when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday, you might not feel that way when it comes to your money. Lending someone money or sharing expenses on impulse could lead to some serious drama down the line. If splitting the bill becomes a dramatic affair, you might want to rethink your relationship with both money and the person.

Money continues to take over your thoughts when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. Collecting money that a friend borrowed, or even trying to get paid, will be no easy feat, and it could even be a dragged-out battle. As you become more driven to make money, you’re going to have to decide what’s more valuable to you: the dollar or your social relationships. Take a few days before deciding what to do. Don’t act on impulse this week or you’ll get burned.

Leo

The beginning of July brings major relationship issues when Mars in your sign opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. What you want out of life and a relationship may not be what your partner wants, leading to a lot of arguments you didn’t see coming.

However, don’t jump into these conversations ready for drama and chaos. Being too passionate and combative could be your downfall. Reel in your fire before you burn your love life to the ground. Take a breather. You don’t need to act immediately.

Remember that advice when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, creating tension in your work life as well. Watch how you interact with others. Your fiery nature could earn you the reputation of being difficult to work with. While you may not like your current job, don’t burn any bridges, no matter how stupid you think your boss is.

Virgo

You’re a certified workaholic, Virgo. In fact, it’s one of the things that makes you most proud. However, when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday, you really need to take a break.

We know, we know. You have a million things on your to-do list. But if you don’t take a break, all your hard work could lead to some significant burnout. Without rest, you could seriously hurt yourself. Sit in the sun and relax, and for goodness’ sake, don’t check your e-mails!

Unfortunately, Saturday doesn’t create a restful environment when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus. When personal beliefs come up in conversation, you’re ready to fight. However, before you do battle, actually listen to what the other person is saying. Are you really in the right here, or do you not want to be seen as wrong? Ask yourself some uncomfortable questions.

Libra

Summer is supposed to be about getting wild and letting your freak flag fly. However, when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday, you might have to contend with some wet blankets who want to shame you for enjoying things that bring you pleasure. Don’t let people tell you how to live your life. Do whatever makes you feel good and let the haters hate.

Don’t let your need to be liked get you into trouble when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. Trying to be everyone’s friend could rub your true friends the wrong way if they think you’re not being sincere. Don’t spend so much time making new friends that you neglect the ones you already have. Not everyone needs to like you, Libra. Instead, learn to be comfortable in your own skin and spend time with the people who love you for just being you.

Scorpio

The start of the month brings up some tension in your relationships when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. While your career is going well, your ambitions could be taking up most of your time, leaving your domestic responsibilities in the dust. A break from tradition could rock your and others’ emotional foundation. Be careful. Your ambitions may blind you to what’s really important to you.

Your relationships continue to take a hit when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, and you continue to focus on your career achievements and successes with an almost single-minded drive. Don’t neglect your loved ones just so you can get ahead. There needs to be balance or you could lose something important to you. After all the time spent climbing the mountain, you could have a rude awakening when you discover that it’s lonely at the top.

Sagittarius

You have a lot of passion—it comes with being a fire sign. But when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday, your passionate nature and energy concerning something you’re currently excited about could make it hard to express your ideas to others. Slow down and use your words or you won’t get anything done! Breathe, Sagittarius!

Continue to take one thing at a time when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. You’re still as passionate as ever about learning, discovery, and travel, but don’t get so wrapped up in your own world of adventure that you forget about your everyday responsibilities and tasks.

Remember, you still need to eat, drink water, and take a shower. Pay attention to daily life or your inattention could lead to some serious accidents. Chill. You’ll have plenty of time to get back to your inner world later.

Capricorn

Money issues plague your week when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. Perhaps you want something specific and need to borrow money to get it, or the money you were counting on hasn’t come, or money arrives with strings attached, or you have general trust issues when it comes to borrowing. Any or all of these could come up for you. Be mindful before taking money from anyone right now. You could end up repaying it in ways you didn’t see coming.

Saturday brings up some intimacy issues when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus. This intense aspect could make it difficult for you to get pleasure from your more intimate relationships. Love affairs could be tested if your feelings about each other are completely different. What you may have thought was a serious romance might be just a casual fling to the other person. Be up front about your feelings to gain some clarity without a jealous attitude spoiling things.

Aquarius

Oh, no! The hot July sun has really turned up the heat in your relationships, but not for the better. Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in your sign on Thursday, bringing some relationship drama to light. As tensions increase, you might discover that all this jealousy and drama is cramping your style and making you long for independence. If your partner makes you feel like you’re in prison, it’s time to get out.

However, you’re not out of the woods yet. The tension moves to your home life when Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, creating a real family feud. Your private life goes through a few shake-ups when your relationships have to compete with your family, creating some chaos.

As your emotional security is rattled, it might be time to set some boundaries in every relationship in your life before someone gets hurt. Stand your ground, Aquarius.

Pisces

Be mindful of your impulses, Pisces. They could lead you into some serious trouble when Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. Following an impulse could reveal some secrets that you should have kept to yourself, hurting you in the long term. Instead of going off script, stick to your routine and be productive so you don’t blow things up. Remember, there’s a difference between following your intuition and being self-destructive.

However, don’t get so focused on your routine that you get stuck in a rut. When Mars squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, remind yourself that it’s okay to do things a little differently instead of sticking to old habits because “that’s how it’s always been done.” Use logic and think about how you can improve things instead of mindlessly doing them. You might even find a better way of doing something that makes your life easier.