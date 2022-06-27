Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Banish Procrastination & Get To Work

Scroll To See More Images

You might feel like procrastinating this week, but don’t let that defeat you! Your horoscope for the week of June 27 to July 3 is encouraging you to fight your desire to post-pone everything for later. You know those tasks on your to-do list that keep getting rescheduled because you don’t want to do them? But once you finally work up the gusto to get them done, you feel an instant sense of relief? That’s what the astrology of this upcoming week feels like! Starting with a motivating sextile between Mars—planet of action—and Saturn—planet of discipline—you’re feeling the pressure of everything that needs to get done. But does that mean you feel like doing them? Probably not!

On Tuesday, a new moon in caring and compassionate Cancer floats in, encouraging you to nurture your living space and accomplish important domestic projects. One of your main goals during this festive and decorative is to make your place look beautiful and feel comfy, so some of those outstanding household tasks and chores should inevitably get accomplished in the beautifying process. Cook up something sweet, call up your family and remember to actually enjoy spending time at home!

Later in the week, Mercury—planet of communication—will form a trine with stable Saturn, forcing you to wake up and face your responsibilities. The universe is putting its foot down and reminding you that time is of the essence. If you have something fun planned, getting your work out of the way before you do it will help you enjoy yourself a *lot* more than you would if you have any pesky projects hanging over your head!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

Aries

Start the week by getting passionate about your community when Mars in your sign sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. This is a great day to be the change you wish to see in the world, so attend a town meeting, organize a volunteer event and take small actions that can lead to major changes.

While you’re yearning for community, start by putting down roots during the new moon in Cancer on Tuesday. The moon in your home zone is encouraging you to reconnect with relatives, create your own family or find the perfect place to call your own. Make emotional security a priority during this lunar cycle, Aries.

Tuesday also brings a harsh wake-up call when Neptune goes retrograde in your privacy zone. Over the next few months, you’ll need to deal with endings so you can heal instead of pretending that things are “fine.”

Taurus

Give your siblings a call when the new moon is in Cancer on Tuesday. The moon is in your communication zone, making this lunar cycle a busy one, especially if you just moved to a new community. This is an ideal time to meet new neighbors, speak at a town meeting and just express yourself.

However, while you’re chatting, you might discover who your real friends are when Neptune goes into retrograde in your social zone on Tuesday. You could find out that former friends didn’t have your best interests at heart. Stay on your toes!

Your world continues to change through the rest of the week when Mars in Aries forms a square with Pluto in Capricorn on Friday. Things you’ve wished for in private might not be what you end up getting as your life expands in different ways. Take a moment to step back and reevaluate, Taurus.

Gemini

Start the week with a major self-esteem boost when the new moon is in Cancer and your value zone on Tuesday. While it might be tempting to use material goods to define your self-worth, look for value from within. Make sure that what you own doesn’t own you, Gemini.

Your reputation precedes you, and not in the way you’d hoped when Neptune turns retrograde in your career zone on Tuesday. You might have a rude awakening about your public image and have to spend the next few months doing damage control. Brainstorm how you can put yourself in the best light without looking phony.

End the week by getting deep with your friends when Mercury in your sign forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on Saturday. Having a serious conversation about important topics could help grow your friendships. Talk about things that matter, not just petty gossip.

Cancer

It’s your season, Cancer, and you’re really starting to feel yourself now when the new moon is in your sign on Tuesday. This is a great day to reinvent yourself for the summer and show everyone your inner sunshine. Whether you’re doing your hair, buying a cute swimsuit, or just meeting new people. Get ready to shine and sparkle!

However, Tuesday also brings a crisis of faith because Neptune will be retrograde in your philosophy zone for the next few months. Some of your core beliefs are going to be shaken, so be skeptical about everything you hear. Don’t blindly believe whatever anyone tells you right now.

Keep your dreams to yourself, because there could be people who want to tear you down when Mercury in Gemini forms a square with Neptune on Saturday. Learning about a private matter could change everything for you, including your dreams.

Leo

Start the week with a quick romantic getaway when Mars in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Monday, putting you in an adventurous mood. This is an excellent time to travel to new places, take a road trip or just do something new with your partner that will bring you closer together.

However, you might want to spend the next day by yourself during the new moon in Cancer on Tuesday. With the moon in your subconscious zone, you’ll need to start tending to those emotional wounds you’ve been ignoring. Heal now so you can enjoy your season later.

The first step to healing? Take off your rose-colored glasses when Neptune goes into retrograde in your transformation zone on Tuesday. Over the next few months, take a deep dive into what is uncomfortable in order to change your life for the better. Be willing to get messy, Leo.

Virgo

A great time to help your community is during the new moon in Cancer on Tuesday. The moon is in your social zone, encouraging you to be the change you wish to see in the world. Gather your friends together and organize a volunteer program to make your town a better place.

However, while you’re saving the world, you might discover that your relationships aren’t all rosy when Neptune goes into retrograde in your partnership zone on Tuesday. This is a good time to analyze your relationships and see if you’re getting your fair share. Read contracts very carefully.

You could have a hard time negotiating when Mercury in Gemini forms a square with Neptune on Saturday. It might be hard to secure the partnership of your dreams if you can’t come to an agreement about professional terms. Be prepared to walk away if things aren’t fair, Virgo.

Libra

Summer is here, but you’re more focused on achieving your goals than hitting the beach when the new moon is in Cancer on Tuesday. The moon will be in your career zone, encouraging you to think about the long-term goals you wish to achieve during this lunar cycle.

It’s also a good day to realize what habits are holding you back when Neptune goes into retrograde in your routine zone on Tuesday. You might realize that your everyday habits are actually hurting you. Spend the next few months unlearning those bad habits so you can be successful.

However, don’t forget to have a little fun over the weekend when Mercury in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius. This is a great time to get a little naughty with your lover doing whatever makes you feel good, both in and out of the bedroom. Keep an open mind, Libra!

Scorpio

The 28-day lunar cycle resets and begins anew this week, encouraging you to learn more about your cultural roots when the new moon is in Cancer on Tuesday. With the moon in your expansion zone, it’s an ideal time to learn more about where you come from. Start by digging deep into family history to make new discoveries.

After spending months creating, you might view your work with a more critical eye when Neptune goes into retrograde in your creativity zone on Tuesday. While it might be frustrating to see your weak spots, don’t give up on your craft. Instead, be open to learning, Scorpio.

Your week ends on an intense and frustrating note when Mars in Aries forms a square with Pluto in Capricorn on Friday. You’ve been working hard over the last few weeks, but you aren’t getting the praise you rightly deserve. Miscommunication makes life harder and your productivity could suffer.

Sagittarius

Your week begins on a pleasurable note when Mars in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. If you want something a little different in your love life, let your partner know. There’s no need to be embarrassed, Sagittarius. It could change your relationship for the better and make you happier.

The week continues to get even more intimate when the new moon is in Cancer and your transformation zone on Tuesday. This is a great time to get into your feelings and break some “taboos” that have been holding you back. This can be a period of rebirth for both you and your important relationship.

However, it isn’t all about romance this week, especially when Neptune goes into retrograde in your home zone on Tuesday. Domestic issues finally come to a head as you realize that your home might not be as happy as you once thought.

Capricorn

Love is in the summer air for you this week with the new moon in Cancer on Tuesday. The moon is in your partnership zone, encouraging you to ask someone out or take things to the next level so you can start the season on a positive note.

However, romance could be difficult because it will be hard to say what you feel when Neptune goes retrograde in your communication zone on Tuesday. Over the next few months, you’ll realize that your usual communication style isn’t working and you need to express yourself in new ways to get what you want.

Your week ends with a family feud when Mars in Aries forms a square with Pluto in your sign on Friday. Your family is meddling in your affairs (again), leaving you frustrated. While it might feel like a battle of wills, Capricorn, try not to say things you’ll regret later.

Aquarius

Start the week on a productive note when the new moon is in Cancer and your habit zone on Tuesday. This lunar cycle is a great time to create positive habits for yourself. From regularly cleaning your home to starting a morning fitness routine, a little goes a long way, Aquarius.

While you’re focusing on better habits, take a good look at your finances when Neptune goes retrograde in your value zone on Tuesday. You might realize that you don’t have as much money as you thought and you need to earn more to make all your dream come true.

End the week on a creative note when Mercury in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in your sign on Saturday, encouraging you to work on a creative hobby. It might help you discover a new form of self-expression or grow your skills as an artist.

Pisces

Start the week on a beautiful note, because the new moon is in Cancer it’s bringing brilliance to your creative zone on Tuesday. This is a great time to get into your feelings and express yourself through your creative passion. From doing art therapy to starting a new project to redecorating your space, you’ll feel connected to your emotions through art.

Finding creative forms of self-expression will help you figure out your identity when Neptune goes into retrograde in your sign on Tuesday. Over the next few months, you might view yourself in a harsher light. Just remember to be kind to yourself during your identity crisis, Pisces.

However, it might not be easy because family drama could affect your self-esteem when Mercury in Gemini forms a square with Neptune on Saturday. You have big dreams, but your family keeps tearing you down. Ignore the haters and keep going.

