Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts You’ll Be Super Productive This Week

Scroll To See More Images

Your weekly horoscope for June 22-28 has a lot in store, so listen up. The run of retrograde planets continues this week, as Neptune (planet of illusion) turns retrograde on Monday. It will remain here until November 28. When this aquatic planet regresses, it can open our eyes to ways we may have been deceived or had been deceiving ourselves.

On Wednesday, Venus (planet of love) finally turns direct after approximately six weeks in reverse. Any insights experienced during this time might provide the confidence to make decisions that impact relationships.

Mars (planet of aggression) has been in Pisces for the past weeks, where it isn’t at its best. But things change this week as it moves into dynamic Aries—where it’s very much at home. This could see energy levels ramping up and everyone feeling more motivated and confident.

On Sunday, dynamic Mars angles toward Saturn (planet of rules and structure), enhancing focus and enabling everyone to be more productive. If you have a string of tasks to finish, this aspect can help you get them done.

I know having a lot on your plate can be overwhelming, but make sure you’re staying on top of it all—even if it takes longer than you’d like to check everything off your To-Do List. I promise, the feeling of completing even the most minor task can be a rewarding one. Celebrate success whether it small or large!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

The sun is in your family zone, so your focus may be on getting your place shipshape, as well as reflecting on what your feelings may be telling you.

Ethereal Neptune turns retrograde in your spiritual zone on Monday, though, so the coming weeks and months could make you aware of things that you might have missed. If you’ve always wondered if you can trust a certain person, you’ll soon find out for sure and can then take steps to deal with the situation.

Sultry Venus turns direct in your sector of communication midweek. If there’s been a disconnect between you and another, this can gradually begin to resolve. Over the coming weeks, you can get back into negotiating, closing deals, and liaising with key people.

However, the big news for you is when Mars moves into your sign on Saturday. This can be like a shot of rocket fuel, giving you a burst of energy and enabling you to hit the ground running.

Taurus

Nebulous Neptune turns retrograde in your friendship zone, remaining so until November 28, and this can alert you to aspects of your social life and certain people who may not be as they seem. You may find out the truth about someone and grow a little disillusioned. At the same time, everyone has flaws, and if you’ve tried to ignore some unsavory traits of a certain friend, then admitting to them could leave you a bit disenchanted.

On the plus side, sensual Venus turns direct in your money zone after her six-week retrograde phase. Have you experienced delays in getting funds, along with other inconveniences? If so, this should gradually come to an end.

On Saturday, dynamic Mars moves into your spiritual zone for around six weeks, stirring up your psyche and bringing vivid dreams. This is the time to jettison emotional baggage that has been weighing you down for far too long. This is an opportunity to find closure on long-standing issues. Doing so can greatly enhance your energy level.

Gemini

Nebulous Neptune has been transiting through your sector of goals and career for some time now, so you may be used to its foggy side effects. This dreamy planet turns retrograde this week, and in doing so it could bring a reality check. The coming weeks and months can assist you in understanding which of your goals is most likely to succeed and which might not amount to anything. You’ll then be ready to make a more informed decision.

Harmonious Venus turns direct in your sign midweek, ushering in a positive phase in which you can see progress in certain relationships. If the past weeks have uncovered some truths, the coming weeks will encourage you to act upon them.

If you’re ready to take the world by storm, fiery Mars moves into your social sector, so it might be time to network like crazy. There are some people out there you need to meet! The more people on your wavelength you connect with, the better for you.

Cancer

Spiritual Neptune goes into reverse in your sector of far horizons and new opportunities on Monday, which can bring some eye-opening revelations. You might be disillusioned about certain beliefs and turn from a well-traveled path to one you’ve never explored before. Trust your instincts about what is best for you and you won’t go wrong.

Sultry Venus turns direct in your spiritual zone, so you may be in a better position to take stock of a relationship. If you’ve spent time processing through emotional baggage and uncomfortable emotions, you’ll begin to feel lighter, but you’ll also have a different perspective on this bond. If you’ve found it hard to forgive this person, it might be much easier to do so now.

Fiery Mars moves into your sector of goals and ambitions on Saturday, which could put you in the mood to get moving on your best-laid plans. You’ll have the motivation and determination to work hard to get where you want to be.

Leo

Dreamy Neptune is transiting through one of the more emotional sectors of your chart, so you may have trusted other people to do the right thing for you rather than take control yourself. Neptune’s rewind phase could bring you a lesson in this regard, so you no longer leave important financial matters to others to handle. It will give you much more peace of mind, too.

On Wednesday, delicious Venus turns direct in your friendship zone, which could see you getting along much better with certain people than you have been. If the past weeks have helped you better understand them and clear the air, then any minor spats can quickly be forgotten.

If you crave fun and adventure, be prepared to feel even more restless as pushy Mars moves into Aries and your sector of adventure. You might feel the adrenalin pumping as you contemplate being able to travel again and enjoy a feeling of freedom at last.

Virgo

This week, you may begin to see the truth about someone who took advantage of you. And you might be more willing to listen to your intuition if it tells you to set firmer boundaries. This inner voice can guide you perfectly regarding your relationships, and you might find the volume on your inner guidance has been turned up over the coming months.

As Neptune rewinds, sweet Venus turns direct in your sector of goals and ambitions on Wednesday. After a time of refining your plans and goals, you might be ready to strike out with a new sense of confidence and authority. This is the time to connect with people who can help you make progress. Getting into the networking habit now can be a good thing.

Things could intensify as daring Mars moves into dynamic Aries, where it’s very much at home. Because this is also your sector of shared finances, business, and transformation, expect the coming weeks to be a time of positive change.

Libra

How have you been spending your days? With ethereal Neptune moving through your lifestyle sector, you may wonder where the time has gone. You can either go with the flow or determine your own course. As this dreamy planet turns retrograde on Monday, it might be time to begin to swim upstream.

This might mean pushing yourself to do things even if you don’t feel like it. If you know they’ll benefit you, then it’s worth developing more discipline to get the results you want.

Your ruler Venus pushes forward in a more adventurous zone midweek, and this could see you regaining your confidence and sense of purpose. Now is the time to embrace those opportunities that will allow you to flourish.

Finally, relationships could become much more animated and spicy as red-hot Mars moves into Aries on Saturday, so be prepared.

Scorpio

Nebulous Neptune turns retrograde in your sector of leisure and romance, so the coming weeks and months will encourage you to be more discriminating.

You may have had a hard time saying no to others while Neptune was moving forward through this zone, but this could change starting on Monday. You’ll begin to sense when someone isn’t good for you and immediately distance yourself from them. If you find that they drain your energy, this is a big red flag that you should take note of. Set firm boundaries and say no when you need to.

In addition, with fiery Mars, your co-ruler, moving into your lifestyle sector, you might be ready to get your diet and exercise routine back on track. And if there’s anything about your current way of life you find irritating, you’ll be ready to make changes by blasting through any obstacles that get in the way of your success and happiness.

Sagittarius

Aquatic Neptune has been in your home zone for some time now, and it may have left you more confused about family relationships than ever. Starting this week, you may begin to see things more clearly as Neptune turns direct in this sector.

It might also be worth your while to meditate and connect to a higher power. Feeling its presence within can help you handle family drama in a way that encourages healing and understanding.

Yet a side of you may want nothing more than to get out and experience a taste of adventure. If you’ve been cooped up at home for too long, the movement of fiery Mars into Aries and your leisure zone could leave you eager to escape. If you can go jogging or hiking in your local area, this might be one of the better ways to channel your excess energy. If not, a vigorous workout at home would also do you a lot of good and leave you feeling more at peace.

Capricorn

Hazy Neptune turns retrograde in your sector of communication this week, enabling you to see certain situations from a more realistic perspective. At the same time, your imagination could be active. Giving it a chance to run free through writing, journaling, or creativity can ground it and make it easier to deal with the here and now.

Lovely Venus turns direct in your lifestyle sector midweek, so you may have less trouble fitting in with others at work and in your daily life. If recent weeks have left you feeling a bit disconnected, this can soon begin to ease.

Are you ready to make a clean sweep on the home front? Fiery Mars moves into Aries and your domestic sector, so things may be about to change in a big way. For a start, removing clutter and clearing away those piles of papers can give you an instant feeling of peace.

Aquarius

Dreamy Neptune turns retrograde in your money zone on Monday, so it might be time to release any unhealthy attachments to money and finances and perhaps find a more spiritual connection with them instead. If you’ve had a hard time keeping track of your money, Neptune’s retrograde phase encourages you to be more disciplined and take control. You’ll feel much more relaxed if you do.

There is more this week, too, as sweet Venus turns direct in your sector of romance, which can bring an end to a difficult situation with a loved one. If a developing romance seemed to come to a standstill, things may begin to change for the better.

Finally, you may be a lot more proactive about communicating and expressing yourself. Stirring Mars moves into your talk and thought zone, so the coming weeks may be perfect for promoting your work. This isn’t the time to hide your light under a barrel but to enthusiastically spread your message.

Pisces

This is an interesting week, as mystical Neptune goes into reverse in your sign on Monday and remains so until November 28. This is the perfect time to strengthen your intuition because it can assist you in getting the success you deserve, as well as warn you about anything that could go wrong.

It’s also a good opportunity to work on deepening your spiritual connection. This can have a positive influence on your outer circumstances, as well as within, because it promotes a sense of peace.

Have there been difficulties at home? This will begin to change as lovely Venus turns direct midweek. If you’ve had any insights over recent weeks, this is the time to put them into practice and bring a sense of warmth and harmony back into the family situation.

If you have the urge to splurge and feel badly in need of some retail therapy, the movement of Mars into Aries on Saturday could intensify this feeling. Don’t spend just for the sake of it. Try to invest wisely instead.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.