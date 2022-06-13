Your Weekly Horoscope Begins With A Powerful Full Moon, So Hold On Tight

Scroll To See More Images

The weather is heating up this week and so is your social life! Your horoscope for the week of June 13 to June 19 is full of ups and downs, but you’ll enjoy every twist and turn. As summer inches closer and closer, you’re getting a little preview of how hot the next few months could get. Thanks to witty Mercury—planet of communication—drifting into flirty Gemini’s air space on Monday, you might even feel like starting summer now!

On the same day, a big and beautiful full moon will hang out in adventurous Sagittarius, practically begging you to step outside your comfort zone! Do something daring and audacious this week—you won’t regret it. Plans can easily change when the moon is in this exciting and spontaneous fire sign, but your willingness to keep an open mind will reward you with some pretty great memories.

Don’t be surprised if you blink and it’s already the weekend, because the days fly by fast when you’re having fun! By Saturday, you might be dealing with challenges as Venus—planet of love—squares off with Saturn—planet of restriction—which could feel like a buzzkill after all the good times you’ve been having. Disappointment in the love department isn’t the best way to end the week, but it is what it is. If you’re experiencing some heartache, be sure to have a pint of your favorite ice cream on hand to ease the pain. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your summer is already off to a swinging start this week when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your communication zone. Over the next two weeks, you’ll have opportunities to plan weekend getaways, gossip with friends or even take a short summer learning course. As long as you’re moving, Aries, it’ll be exciting.

Tuesday is an excellent time for adventure during the full moon in Sagittarius and your expansion zone. Embrace the full moon by getting out into nature and exploring the world around you. A camping trip with your friends would do wonders for you.

Get serious about your social life when the sun in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. If you made plans to hang out with someone or attend an event, actually go! Don’t flake out at the last minute. Being direct will help you in all areas of your social life.

Related: Aries Horoscope For June 2022: Welcome Home, Sweetheart

Taurus

Your mind is moving a mile a minute when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Mercury will be in your value zone, encouraging you to scheme and plan all the ways you can increase your cash flow before summer. Especially when there’s a strong possibility of overspending on cute beachwear.

You’ll need to have some extra cash on hand during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your shared finances zone, you might have to settle some debts before you can have fun. Don’t spend any money on things you don’t need, Taurus, because there could be a big bill in your future.

Fortunately, the week ends on a romantic note when Venus in your sign forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, making it the perfect date night. All your romantic fantasies have the potential to come true, including your more sensual ones. Enjoy!

Related: Taurus Horoscope For June 2022: Reach For The Stars

Gemini

Your week begins on a positive note when Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign again on Monday, where, unlike last month, it will stay for the full two weeks. This is a happy reunion because you’re feeling confident and curious. You’re willing to try anything, so this is a great time to start new projects.

Sharing is caring when the full moon is in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your partnership zone, it’s important to create balance in all your relationships, especially because they’ll be put to the test. Keep an open mind and have a little faith that everything will go smoothly, Gemini.

End the week with some personal growth as the sun in your sign forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. This aspect encourages you to expand your horizons. Whether that means seeking higher education or taking a trip, you’re developing a personal philosophy.

Related: Gemini Horoscope For June 2022: Spicing Things Up (As Usual)

Cancer

Oh no, Cancer! When Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, you’ve been entrusted with steamy gossip that you’ll have to keep secret. Even from the people you care about. With Mercury in your privacy zone, you’ll need to keep your secrets close, though it will be tempting to spill everything.

However, all these secrets could lead to an internal crisis during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. The moon will be in your health zone, making you realize that something in your life just isn’t working. You might need to do some serious soul-searching to discover what changes you have to make.

Luckily, the week ends on a happier note when Venus in Taurus forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, making it an ideal day for networking and making friends. Social connections could lead to manifesting everything you want, so don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Related: Cancer Horoscope For June 2022: Remember Who You Are

Leo

Summer starts on a very social note when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your friendship zone. Over the next two weeks, you’ll find a captive audience for all your stories and even make some new friends. Your words might even help you become an influencer on social media, so share your thoughts with the world!

The fun only continues during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your pleasure zone, this is a great day to use art for self-expression. Go on a spur-of-the-moment adventure to entertain yourself and make memories, especially with a love interest.

If you’re single, go out and mingle when the sun in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. You could meet someone through friends or at a party or another social event that leads to a serious relationship.

Related: Leo Horoscope For June 2022: Become Your Own Hero

Virgo

Start the week by using your gift of communication to help your career when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. Your ruling planet will be in your career zone, encouraging you to make a name for yourself. While your hard work usually speaks for itself, doing some networking with other professionals won’t hurt, especially if you have big ideas.

However, while you’re climbing the career ladder, remember to spend time at home during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. The moon will be in your family zone, encouraging you to take care of your private life. Spend time with your loved ones to get rebalanced.

End the week by meeting your perfect match when Venus in Taurus forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday. You could meet someone who shares the same vision as you do, creating the ideal partnership, especially in romance or business.

Related: Virgo Horoscope For June 2022: Getting The Ball Rolling

Libra

Open your mind to new information this week as Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your expansion zone. Over the next two weeks, your curiosity will increase, leaving you hungry for knowledge. This is a great time to learn a new language or take a trip.

In fact, a road trip might just be what the cosmos has in mind for you on Tuesday during the full moon in Sagittarius and your communication zone. This is a great time to hit the open road. You might have a satisfying “aha” moment.

However, this isn’t a great time for romance as Venus in Taurus forms a square with Saturn in Aquarius on Saturday. The chemistry between you and your partner will be off because you just can’t feel the heat. Take time to figure out why you feel so restricted in this relationship.

Related: Libra Horoscope For June 2022: Explore The Untrodden Path

Scorpio

No subject is off-limits for the next couple of weeks when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday. With Mercury in your taboo zone, you’re willing to gab about everything from how much you make to who’s sleeping with whom. However, don’t get too nosy or people will start digging into your private affairs.

Speaking of money, this is also a good time to look at your current spending habits during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. The moon in your value zone encourages you to take a hard look at your finances. Sure, all-black outfits make you happy, but invest something in your future.

The week ends on a romantic note when Venus in Taurus forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday. Plan a creative date night with your partner making art, going to a concert or even getting a little imaginative in the bedroom.

Related: Scorpio Horoscope For June 2022: Butterflies In Your Stomach

Sagittarius

It’s a great day to make a match in all areas of your life when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your partnership zone. This is a good time to do some wheeling and dealing to get people on your side, from signing contracts to finding a partner in crime.

Tuesday brings a great night for new beginnings during the full moon in your sign. With the power of the full moon, this is a good day for adventure, working on yourself and opening your mind to new perspectives. You’ll be able to live the life you’ve dreamed of.

Whatever you do this week, make sure you get it in writing when the sun in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday. This can be a great day to start an amazing project or grab a terrific opportunity—once you hammer out all the details.

Related: Sagittarius Horoscope For June 2022: Embrace Self-Improvement

Capricorn

Your week begins on a productive note when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your habit zone. Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll be motivated to take on different projects at once, so retool your regular routines so you can achieve everything. Use your charm to befriend your coworkers.

Then it’s a possible night of endings during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your subconscious zone, you could make a discovery that changes things for you. Take a solo spiritual journey to heal. Remember that when one door closes, another opens.

The week ends on a sour note when Venus in Taurus forms a square with Saturn in Aquarius on Saturday. This is not the night for romance, because you’ll realize that you and your partner have completely different values. You might have to end the relationship if you see enough red flags.

Related: Capricorn Horoscope For June 2022: Coloring Outside The Lines

Aquarius

After a creativity dry spell, you’re finally feeling your imaginative energy this week when Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving into your creativity zone. Mental blocks are finally removed and you’re ready to start new projects that will keep you entertained. Or you might even find entertainment in flirting with a summer fling. Enjoy, Aquarius!

Your inner humanitarian comes out to play during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your socially conscious zone, this is a great night to volunteer your services to a local charity or attend a brainstorming session to help the community.

Do some self-development when the sun in Gemini forms a trine with Saturn in your sign on Thursday. Finding unique outlets to express yourself can help you develop your voice and grow as a person. You and your art are maturing in new ways.

Related: Aquarius Horoscope For June 2022: You Deserve A Break

Pisces

After a very rocky few weeks, this is an ideal time to reconnect with your family as Mercury enters Gemini on Monday, moving back into your home zone. After the strain, you’re ready to open the lines of communication with your loved ones and start catching up on the family gossip.

Your hard work begins to pay off during the full moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday. With the moon in your career zone, all your goals and ambitions are getting upgraded. Whether you’re taking a more public role at your job or just thinking about your goals, you’re reaching for the stars, Pisces.

The end of the week brings loving vibes when Venus forms a sextile with Neptune in your sign on Sunday. Hearing the right word from someone important could help you achieve your dreams. Whether you’re asking out your crush or going after your dream job, speak it into existence!

Related: Pisces Horoscope For June 2022: Living To The Fullest