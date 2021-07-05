Umm…Your Weekly Horoscope Isn’t Looking Great

Scroll To See More Images

Hello and welcome to your weekly horoscope for July 5-11 2021! This is Cancer’s big week with both a new moon and Mercury (planet of communication) in the sign of the Crab. It all starts when the sun in Cancer sextiles Uranus (planet of surprises) in Taurus on Monday. Sudden changes in your private life could reveal secrets that you’ve been turning a blind eye to. Stop ignoring the truth and learn how to face it.

Spend Friday night at home when the new moon is in Cancer. Cancer hosts its ruling planet, encouraging us to focus on our emotions and well-being. Practice self-care to find peace of mind as we start the new lunar cycle. A good cry might be useful, so let it all out.

We trade wit for sensitivity when Mercury enters Cancer on Sunday. For the next two weeks, energies and communication styles will become more emotional as we use our intuition to guide us. Don’t take anything at face value because words and information will have a deeper meaning. How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week Aries Don’t ignore your long-term goals for short-term pleasure, Aries! On Tuesday, Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, making you too focused on pleasure and your romantic relationship and isolating you from your other dreams and even your friends. Find balance to stay afloat. Stay in and nurture your inner child on Friday when the new moon is in sensitive Cancer. The new moon is in your home and family zone, encouraging you to stay close to home to find peace. Practice self-care and, above all, avoid family drama if you can help it. Home continues to be where your mind is when Mercury enters the Crab on Sunday. The next two weeks truly become a family affair as your thoughts turn more to domestic matters and searching for emotional security. Be careful with what you say because your words will have emotional impact. Taurus Your week includes some serious family drama when Venus in Leo squares Uranus in your sign on Thursday. You have the urge to be free and independent, but your family tries to control both you and your financial situation. Overall, it’s a frustrating day. Fortunately, the week gets better when the new moon is in Cancer and your communication zone on Friday. This is an excellent day to speak your mind and discuss your feelings to find peace and clarity. Take a short trip, but don’t stray too far from home. Continue to express yourself when Mercury enters Cancer on Sunday. It will be much easier to express your thoughts and feelings clearly and logically for the next two weeks, so use it to your advantage. Your thoughts will be more creative as you express yourself in unique ways. Expand your emotional intelligence and be open to learning new things! Gemini Yikes, Gemini! Your week begins on a bit of a rough note when Mercury in your sign squares Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. An impulsive decision or miscommunication could lead to disaster at your job. Ask for clarity before jumping into a situation or it could cost you dearly. Then it’s all about self-care when the new moon is in gentle Cancer on Friday. The new lunar cycle begins in your value zone, encouraging you to find new ways to invest in yourself and boost your self-esteem without egotism. As Mercury leaves your sign and moves into gentle Cancer on Sunday, it’s a good time to start thinking about how you spend and save your money. Consider how you can wisely make your money grow and how you invest in your future. Be careful with your words for the next two weeks; they hold greater value. Cancer With so many planets in your sign, Cancer, this is your week to shine. We start things off with the sun in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus on Monday. This is an ideal day to get involved in humanitarian causes and help those in need. Sudden changes could lead to positive things, so don’t get overwhelmed by the shuffle. Friday brings new beginnings during the new moon in your sign. While this isn’t an ideal time to make huge life changes, the start of a new lunar cycle can bring positive adjustments as long as you keep an optimistic point of view. Take care of your body and rest. You keep shining when Mercury enters Cancer on Sunday. With the planet of communication in your sign, use that energy to speak up for yourself. Don’t let others walk all over you—get what you want. Be polite but direct! Leo

Your week begins with relationship drama when Venus in your sign opposes Saturn in Aquarius on Tuesday. If you just want a new relationship, slow down! You might be moving too quickly and making the other person uncomfortable. Relationships mean respecting boundaries, Leo so be chill.

Instead of showering your beloved with affection, spend Friday night alone when the new moon is in Cancer. This is an ideal day for privacy as you work on any personal issues you may be dealing with.

After a long period of Mercury in Gemini, you could feel the urge to take a social (and social media) break starting when Mercury moves into Cancer and your privacy zone on Sunday. Stop posting about your personal life and keep a low profile for the next two weeks. No one needs to know your business. Dealing with personal issues publicly could blow up in your face.