Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Some Trouble In The Romance Department

Hello, Beautiful! Your weekly horoscope for July 19-25 2021 is here. This is a pretty big week, so buckle up and get ready for some major changes and planetary movement!

We kick things off when Venus (planet of money and love) enters Virgo on Wednesday. The maiden sign isn’t the easiest placement for the planet of love and beauty, and we may find ourselves becoming more critical of our looks and romantic partners as we struggle for perfection. However, Venus in Virgo also makes us more practical and altruistic, especially when it comes to money.

Leo season begins when the sun enters the sign it rules on Thursday, making us all happy. For the next four weeks, the energy around us will be playful, bold, and a little dramatic. Allow yourself to have fun without worrying, and treat yourself a little as you enjoy the rest of the summer.

The week ends with a full moon in Aquarius on Friday. Release your inner rebel during this lunation by following the beat of your own drum and doing what you want. Be unique!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your hot romantic life starts settling down when Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday. With the planet of love in your routine zone, it’s an ideal time to take care of yourself and your relationship so both can grow. If you’re single, work on yourself. If you’re in a relationship, find ways to keep your bond healthy without boredom.

After weeks of staying inside, you’re ready to loosen up and be free when the sun enters Leo on Thursday. With the sun in your pleasure zone, expect the next four weeks to be filled with fun, excitement, and plenty of pleasure. Let your creative side out through bold self-expression.

Friday is your lucky day when the full moon is in Aquarius. Things that you’ve wished for are finally happening, perhaps with a sudden windfall. Get your friends together and celebrate your good fortune. And don’t forget to spread that good karma too, Aries!

Taurus

Romance heats up when Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday, traveling in your pleasure zone for the next four weeks. This can be a very pleasurable and romantic time filled with creative opportunities, so don’t be afraid to take a well-calculated risk. It will pay off in time.

However, you might want to stay close to home starting when the sun enters Leo on Thursday. The sun will be shining in your home zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to practice some self-care and nurture your inner child with some summer fun activities. Let that inner child out, Taurus!

Finally, the week ends on a successful note during the full moon in Aquarius on Friday. You may finally be getting recognition for all your hard work in your career, boosting your reputation. Some long-term goals will be achieved soon, so keep doing what you’re doing!

Gemini

Home is where the heart is for the next four weeks, Gemini. Venus enters Virgo and your home zone on Wednesday, making you very attached to your personal space, whether you’re shopping for a new home or decorating your current one. Emotional security becomes very appealing over the next few weeks, so find your foundation in family, friends, or within yourself.

Self-expression becomes easy when the sun enters Leo on Thursday, shining in your communication zone. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be able to express your thoughts and idea with ease. Now is a great time to take a short trip or tell someone how you really feel.

The full moon in Aquarius brings adventure into your life on Friday. Take the road not traveled as you search for understanding, discovery, and a new perspective. It’s never a dull moment when you let your curiosity take the wheel.

Cancer

Leo

Your standards when it comes to love and possessions get higher when Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday. With Venus in your value zone for the next four weeks, you’ll want to invest in the best: the best clothes, the best hair, the best people. However, make sure you can afford it, Leo.

Your season begins when your ruler sun enters your sign on Thursday. This is a great time to start on new goals and projects because you’ll have plenty of energy and ambition to complete them with ease. It’s okay to be a little selfish over the next four weeks as you put your happiness first. It’s your month, after all.

The week ends on a lovely note when the full moon is in Aquarius on Friday. Use the power of the moon to reach a compromise or form a partnership with someone different from you. Opposites attract!

Virgo

It’s time for self-love when Venus enters your sign on Wednesday. Over the next four weeks, focus on the relationship you have with yourself. Treat yourself like gold and everything else will follow, including a boost in your love life.

You’re gonna need all the self-love you can get when the sun enters Leo on Thursday. The sun will be in your privacy zone for the next four weeks, causing you to seek solitude as you deal with your feelings. Dreams can help you cope with your emotions, but don’t get so lost in fantasy that you forget about reality.

The results of your healthy habits could start to show when the full moon is in Aquarius and your habit zone on Friday. This full moon encourages you to be productive and look at how far you’ve come regarding your health and well-being. Keep going, Virgo!

Libra

After the drama of the last four weeks, it might be time to seek some solitude when Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday. With your ruling planet in your privacy zone, you could be ending a few relationships and healing from breakups. Keep your heart private, Libra.

Fortunately, the sun entering Leo on Thursday brings some summer fun to the rest of your life. The sun will be in your social zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to hang out with friends and help out worthy humanitarian causes, but mostly just to cut loose and have fun!

And you’ll have plenty of fun during the full moon in Aquarius and your pleasure zone on Friday. The moon encourages you to express yourself in unique and creative ways. March to the beat of your own drum and don’t b afraid to take a gamble. It could pay off!

Scorpio

Nurture your friendships over the next four weeks. Yes, we know you like to think of yourself as a “loner,” but when Venus enters Virgo and your social zone on Wednesday, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to make friends and hang out with loved ones. So do it!

As the sun enters Leo on Thursday, focus on creating a picture-perfect public image of yourself because the sun will be in your career zone for the next four weeks. Whether you’re looking for professional achievement or trying to curate the perfect social media life, fake it till you make it to reach your ambitious goals.

The week ends with potential family drama when the full moon is in Aquarius on Friday. Go against the grain when it comes to family traditions. You don’t have to do the same thing that everyone else has done. Be different, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Get ready to network, Sagittarius! On Wednesday, Venus enters Virgo and your career zone, where it will be for the next four weeks. Use your charms to get ahead in your career by meeting all the “right” people to help you out. You can achieve success in your goals when you ask for help.

Your summer gets more adventurous when the sun enters Leo and your philosophy zone on Thursday. This is an excellent time to travel and explore new things. If you’re looking to learn something new or travel to far-off places, now is the time.

Use your words to speak out about issues that have been weighing on your mind when the full moon is in Aquarius on Friday. Problems you’ve been struggling with can come to a close when you communicate your feelings and devise a solution no one has thought of.

Capricorn

Aquarius

This week brings the potential for intense love affairs when Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday. Romance becomes intimate as you form deeper bonds with the people in your life. Many relationships in your life could start to change, either with you growing closer or them leaving your life. Whatever happens, these are good changes.

Your love life continues to be your focus when the sun enters Leo and your partnership zone on Thursday. This is a great time to combine forces with the most important people in your life. You’ve always been a bit of a lone wolf, but try searching for a partner you can build something with.

Step into your power when the full moon is in your sign on Friday and you become more self-aware of your actions and their effect on others. As your behavior comes full circle, use it as a learning opportunity.

Pisces

The start of the week brings potential opportunities for partnership when Venus enters Virgo and your partnership zone on Wednesday. With Venus here for the next four weeks, this is an ideal time to join forces with others, whether in love or business, and build powerful relationships that can help you.

Get ready to be productive when the sun enters Leo and your habit zone on Thursday. The sun here can make you extra productive as you focus on self-improvement and self-disciple. Remember to take care of your health as you try toeing the line between having fun and being serious.

Friday brings good karma when the full moon is in Aquarius. It’s time to receive all the good karma that you’ve been working toward since the Aquarius new moon. Practice taking care of yourself and focus on your dreams. They may even come true for you, Pisces.