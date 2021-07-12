Your Weekly Horoscope Is All About Retrogrades—The Good Kind, Though

Scroll To See More Images

Hi, Queen—your weekly horoscope for July 12-18 2021 is here. This week is full of retrogrades, but wait, don’t panic! It’s not Mercury retrograde (or any other personal planets for that matter), so stop hiding! Instead, two asteroids turn retrograde, one after the other.

The first is Pallas, which retrogrades in Pisces on Wednesday. This could be a very emotional time because you may be feeling obsessed, frustrated, or overwhelmed. It’s time to break out the tissues.

Emotions continue to run high on Thursday when Chiron retrogrades in Aries. Chiron is our wounded healer, and when it’s in retrograde our focus shifts to healing emotional wounds and practicing self-love. Go easy on yourself this week. Everyone is feeling a little emotionally frayed.

The end of the week can be very positive—as long as you don’t let jealousy get the better of you—as the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn on Saturday. Be open to success and abundance without overthinking it and without letting fear override joy.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Monday brings opportunities for emotional healing when Mercury in Cancer trines Jupiter in Pisces. Talking to someone about your childhood or family issues can help you gain closure and heal. Score karma points by doing good deeds in private, Aries.

However, Wednesday brings some emotional turmoil when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces. Keeping your emotions bottled up and hurting yourself on purpose won’t help you. Keep asking for help instead of suffering in secret, or you could seriously hurt yourself.

You’re a fire sign for a reason, but when Chiron retrogrades in Aries on Thursday, try to focus on managing your fiery temper or you could blow up on someone important. Continue to focus on healing emotional wounds so you can stop getting angry at people you care about. Take care of your body during this time as well. Healing the relationship with your body will heal the soul.

Taurus

Monday brings opportunities for emotional healing when Mercury in Cancer trines Jupiter in Pisces. Talking to someone about your childhood or family issues can help you gain closure and heal. Score karma points by doing good deeds in private, Aries.

However, Wednesday brings some emotional turmoil when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces. Keeping your emotions bottled up and hurting yourself on purpose won’t help you. Keep asking for help instead of suffering in secret, or you could seriously hurt yourself.

You’re a fire sign for a reason, but when Chiron retrogrades in Aries on Thursday, try to focus on managing your fiery temper or you could blow up on someone important. Continue to focus on healing emotional wounds so you can stop getting angry at people you care about. Take care of your body during this time as well. Healing the relationship with your body will heal the soul.

Gemini

After embarrassing yourself publicly last week, you have a chance for redemption when Mercury in Cancer trines Jupiter in Pisces on Monday. Your valuable ideas can help you in your career and boost your self-esteem. Show your bosses just exactly why you’re an asset to the team.

However, be careful when it comes to success. On Wednesday, Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your career zone. Obsessing about making a name for yourself in your career could lead to your downfall if you overlook the little things in life. Try to create a healthier work/life balance so you don’t add extra stress to your life.

Get a jump-start on that balance when Chiron retrogrades in Aries and your friendship zone on Thursday. This encourages you to get your social life back on track. Take baby steps when meeting new people and entering new friendships.

Cancer

Distance may make the heart grow fonder, but when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your intimacy zone on Wednesday, distance could feel downright unbearable. This means that it could be very difficult to be far away from a loved one during this time. Overwhelming emotions could shake up your life, so find healthy outlets where you won’t lose your cool.

Thursday brings the possibility of career setbacks when Chiron retrogrades in Aries and your career zone. An embarrassment or failure could make you rethink your current goals. Is your job fulfilling you or keeping you from fulfillment? Regroup, heal, and start over.

Compromise is the key to contentment when the sun in your sign opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. This could be a lovely day for romance if you compromise with your partner. Try to see things from their point of view to create peace.

Leo

You like to move fast, Leo, but as Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your intimacy zone on Wednesday, change could be moving too quickly even for your fiery nature. This could make change so overwhelming that you cling to the past for self-protection. However, this is an opportunity for rebirth. Let go of the past so you can move forward.

Thursday brings unpleasant discoveries when Chiron retrogrades in Aries. You might need to unlearn some old habits, ideas, and beliefs during this retrograde when you realize they don’t represent who you are now. Be humble as you learn.

After a draining week, you might prefer to spend the weekend in bed. However, when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday, you’re going to have to face the world to feel better. Your attitude toward life will improve after a shower and some food.

Virgo

Your week begins on a positive note when Mercury in Cancer trines Jupiter in Pisces on Monday. It’s a day of connections. You could get asked out by a crush, hang out with friends, or volunteer to help others. Wishes can come true, so be open to receiving good things.

However, the week could become a little overwhelming when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your partnership zone on Wednesday. This could create issues in your relationship. Whether you’re falling for someone with toxic behavior, competing with someone over a love interest, or feeling overwhelmed by a complicated relationship, things could get messy, Virgo.

Letting go is never easy, but when Chiron retrogrades in Aries on Thursday, you have no other choice if you want to move on with your life. A rebirth is rarely easy, but it will be needed for you to step into your higher power.

Libra

Emotional blocks hit you hard when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your habit zone on Wednesday. During this retrograde, it could be hard to find the energy to be very productive. Remember to take proper care of yourself to stay healthy. You can’t find a new routine if you feel sick, Libra.

Thursday is a time for healing when Chiron retrogrades in Aries and your partnership zone. The wounded healer is encouraging you to allow conflicts to die and to heal from old heartbreak. Life isn’t a competition, so let old grudges die. Move on.

Finally, the weekend brings transformation when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. You have the opportunity to expand your home life into something wonderful. The only thing stopping you is the fear of what people might say. Let go of the judgment of others and focus on your own happiness.

Scorpio

This week brings some trouble with creativity and self-expression when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your sector of pleasure on Wednesday. You might feel creatively blocked or not find much pleasure in life, leading to frustration. Take a step back and try to relax. You might just need a break.

Instead, focus on forming healthy habits, especially when it comes to your mental health. On Thursday, Chiron retrogrades in Aries, making your emotional health extremely important. On the road to self-improvement, you might have to learn some hard lessons about yourself, but this will ultimately make you a better person.

These lessons could start when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. You have a stubborn streak, Scorpio. However, if you cling to preconceived ideas, you won’t be able to grow or learn. Change tactics to communicate with others, and keep an open mind.

Sagittarius

This week brings some trouble with creativity and self-expression when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your sector of pleasure on Wednesday. You might feel creatively blocked or not find much pleasure in life, leading to frustration. Take a step back and try to relax. You might just need a break.

Instead, focus on forming healthy habits, especially when it comes to your mental health. On Thursday, Chiron retrogrades in Aries, making your emotional health extremely important. On the road to self-improvement, you might have to learn some hard lessons about yourself, but this will ultimately make you a better person.

These lessons could start when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. You have a stubborn streak, Scorpio. However, if you cling to preconceived ideas, you won’t be able to grow or learn. Change tactics to communicate with others, and keep an open mind.

Capricorn

Communication issues kick off your week when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your communication zone on Wednesday. The asteroid could make it difficult for you to get your point across or express your emotions. Stress can feel overwhelming, especially when you can’t turn off your brain. Ask friends for help coping with this stress.

Focus on healing your inner child when Chiron retrogrades in Aries and your family zone on Thursday. You might need to have difficult conversations with family members as you heal. Look for emotional security and a foundation to keep you steady.

Your week ends on a rocky note when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in your sign on Saturday, bringing some relationship drama. A domineering partner could make you feel trapped. However, before things go south, have a serious conversation with your partner about your feelings to reach a better understanding.

Aquarius

This week brings some trouble with creativity and self-expression when Pallas retrogrades in Pisces and your sector of pleasure on Wednesday. You might feel creatively blocked or not find much pleasure in life, leading to frustration. Take a step back and try to relax. You might just need a break.

Instead, focus on forming healthy habits, especially when it comes to your mental health. On Thursday, Chiron retrogrades in Aries, making your emotional health extremely important. On the road to self-improvement, you might have to learn some hard lessons about yourself, but this will ultimately make you a better person.

These lessons could start when the sun in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. You have a stubborn streak, Scorpio. However, if you cling to preconceived ideas, you won’t be able to grow or learn. Change tactics to communicate with others, and keep an open mind.

Pisces

Start the week by doing things that make you happy, Pisces. On Monday, Mercury in Cancer trines Jupiter in your sign, making it an excellent day to practice self-expression and do things that bring you pleasure. Focusing on having fun will bring you good luck and great vibes.

And you’re going to need those good vibes when Pallas retrogrades in your sign on Wednesday. This could be an overwhelming time with many emotional changes. You’ll need to be extra self-aware because your outward behavior may change to deal with your internal frustration. Be kind and take care of yourself.

Work on your self-esteem when Chiron retrogrades in Aries on Thursday. Remind yourself you have value despite how you may feel. Take time to invest in yourself and boost your confidence. It might be tempting to engage in retail therapy during this time, but that isn’t a lasting solution.