Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships

If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.

The biggest planetary news comes on Thursday when Mars retrograde finally comes to an end and stations direct at 8 degrees Gemini This move allows you to take your finger off the Pause button and move forward with a lot of things that have been stagnant since way back in October of last year.

Friday’s sextile between the dazzling sun (representing our identity) and imaginative Neptune (the cosmic dreamer) lights up your creativity zone and increases your intuition. Blocking out distractions and tapping into your subconscious re-connects you with your inner thoughts/spiritual self and helps you use them to increase your self-awareness in miraculous ways.

Saturday and Sunday’s very different lunar square-offs with the shining sun and dark Pluto can mess with your mood, but you don’t have to end the week on a low note. Turn that frown upside down with the decision to control your own destiny. Reacting to problems with a positive attitude makes all the difference in finding a desirable outcome.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Start the week by having some deep talks when Venus in Aquarius trines Mars in Gemini on Monday. Whether you’re having conversations with friends or winning people over, you’ll have very strong feelings and a lot of confidence to back them up.

After a long retrograde season, you’re finally free of being tongue-tied when Mars moves forward in your communication zone on Thursday. Now that you can finally find the words, this is a great time to get passionate about ideas, work on exciting projects, and tell everyone how you really feel.

It’s also a great time to get back into the dating game when Juno enters your sign on Friday. Over the next couple of weeks you’ll be able to make a great first impression on everyone you meet. While you might get some suitors who are obsessed with you, remember to put yourself first.

Taurus

After a long retrograde, you’re ready to sort out your bank account when Mars goes direct in your value zone on Thursday. After a long slump, this is a great time to look for ways to make money, find investment opportunities, and build up your net worth.

However, while you’re balancing your accounts, your love life might get very unbalanced when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your privacy zone. Secret relationships can be very passionate right now. While it’s fine to keep love under wraps, a forbidden affair could be more trouble than it’s worth.

And it doesn’t get any easier as Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. This isn’t a great day for teamwork because pesky coworkers could get all up in your business, preventing you from getting your work done. Try to find peace amid the chaos.

Gemini

Love goes the distance at the start of the week when Venus in Aquarius trines Mars in your sign on Monday. This aspect makes you determined to make any relationship work, regardless of the miles between you. This is a great day for dating, making connections, or sharing your thoughts with the person you love.

Whoa, Gemini! It’s been a long retrograde season, but warrior Mars is finally moving forward on Thursday, and you’re heaving a sigh of relief. Now that things are moving ahead, you have the energy to start those new opportunities you’ve been looking for. Put your best foot forward with enthusiasm.

It’s also a great time for romantic windfalls when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your social zone. Over the next four weeks there’s a strong possibility of falling for a friend or finding romance in your social circle. Friendships become deeper when you form bonds together.

Cancer

After a period of running from your demons, you’re about to confront big emotions when Mars goes direct in your healing zone on Thursday. After a period in denial, it’s time to get deep into your subconscious mind and deal with your emotional wounds in private. Accept what you can’t change and move on.

However, while you keep a lot of your life private, your relationship status might get a public update when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your public image zone. Whether you’re making your romance official or being offered a new job title, it’s time to stay devoted to your goals and make things happen out in the open.

Especially as love becomes a daring adventure when the sun in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Friday. Everything is better with a buddy by your side, from attending classes to going on travel adventures.

Leo

After a stressful period, technology finally starts working again when Mars goes direct in your tech zone on Thursday, allowing you to log back in to the rest of the world. It’s also a great time to make changes that can help your community for the better. Windfalls come quickly, so you can breathe easy again.

This week also brings a lesson in intimacy when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your expansion zone. As you learn more about relationships and attachments, you might think about forming a nontraditional relationship. Don’t knock it till you try it, Leo! As long as everyone is on the same page, have fun!

Friday also brings potential life changes when the sun in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces. All your hard work and good habits can transform your life for the better. Keep going as you become your best self.

Virgo

After several months of feeling stalled in your career, you’re finally able to move forward and achieve your new ambitions when Mars moves forward in your career zone on Thursday. You’ll have plenty of great ideas and clever solutions, so go after your goals with new vigor. Show off your brilliance to help boost your reputation.

Especially as the next few weeks will be filled with passion after Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your transformation zone. This is a great time to take all your relationships to a deeper level. From moving in with someone to getting engaged, you are ready to take the next steps, as long as you’re not moving too quickly.

End the week on a romantic note when the sun in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Friday, giving you plenty of opportunities to express yourself to your partner. Enjoy!

Libra

Your week begins on a romantic note when Venus in Aquarius trines Mars in Gemini, encouraging us to take love affairs to the next level. Whether you’re learning something from a partner or having memorable adventures, you’ll go the distance right now.

After months of feeling stalled, you’re ready to get moving again when Mars moves forward in your expansion zone on Thursday. This is an ideal time to hit the road and take that trip you’ve been planning or even consider going back to school. Don’t be afraid to go deep into your own philosophy.

It’s also a great period for relationships when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your partnership zone. You could be attracted to someone quickly, so over the next few weeks you might enter a new relationship or take your relationship to the next level. Just don’t lose your head, Libra!

Scorpio

Anything’s possible with a little help from your loved ones when Venus in Aquarius trines Mars in Gemini on Monday. Whatever your ambitions, you can achieve them by asking your family for help. They can help you while you change your life, Scorpio, so lean on your support system.

After months of stalls and delays, you’re finally ready to change your life for the better when Mars goes direct in your transformation zone on Thursday. Let go of everything that’s been holding you back and embrace the possibilities. Also embrace your kinkier side after a long dry spell (*wink*)!

“In sickness and in health” is going to be a theme for you as Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your caregiver zone. Devotion and loyalty will be tested when you have to take care of a loved one. Make sure you give them attention without losing yourself.

Sagittarius

When in doubt, talk it out when Venus in Aquarius trines Mars in Gemini on Monday. Healthy communication can build solid relationships in your life. Allow yourself to be open and reveal yourself fully. It could be the start of a real dream team.

Especially as relationships get back on track when Mars goes direct in your partnership zone on Thursday. You’ll be attracted to a few different people, so this is a great time to pursue relationships. Give your current relationships your all to make them successful. If they can survive a retrograde, they can survive anything. Trust us, Sagittarius.

Romance continues when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your pleasure zone. This transit gives you passion and burning hot affairs, so get ready to jump into love! Romance is in the air, but make sure you stay true or things could get messy.

Capricorn

After a long spell of aimlessness, you’ll be able to get to work again when Mars moves forward in your productivity zone on Thursday. This is a great time for developing routines you can stick to, finding ways to improve your life, and taking care of others. Get to work!

Home is where the heart is as well when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your family zone. Over the next few weeks you’ll be feeling pretty domestic as you build emotional security and a solid foundation in your life. Create your own traditions, Capricorn.

End the week by getting to the heart of any issue when the sun in your sign sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Friday. You’ll be able to share your thoughts with others to create some dynamic conversations that could lead to something magical. Don’t be afraid to dream big!

Aquarius

After months of creative blocks and feeling restless, you’re finding your pleasure again when Mars goes direct in your entertainment zone on Thursday. A creative spark is lit within you and you’re finally ready to have some fun. This is a great time to start projects, go to events, and get a little naughty.

Though you will have to do some trust exercises when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your communication zone. You need to build healthy relationships by using your words. You’re not a mind reader, Aquarius. You need to actually talk things out to build a solid relationship.

Especially as relationships can get messy when Venus in your sign squares Uranus in Taurus on Saturday. Love affairs hit a snag when family members aren’t open to the people you’re bringing home. You might have to make a decision about who’s truly important to you.

Pisces

After a stressful period, home is no longer a place of chaos when Mars moves forward in your family zone on Thursday. This is a great time to reconnect with family members and mend the fences that the retrograde broke. Make your home a safe space again, starting with some improvement projects.

However, while you’re finding your emotional security, be careful not to be too possessive when Juno enters Aries on Friday, moving into your value zone. It’s tempting to define your self-worth based on what you have and the relationships you’re in. Try forming healthy attachments without going overboard (*side-eye*).

It takes a village, Pisces, something you’ll really be feeling when the sun in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in your sign on Friday. Use your social connections and community to achieve all of your dreams. Look within your social network to make big opportunities happen.

