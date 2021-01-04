Strap In—Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Some Conflicting Energies

Scroll To See More Images

Happy New Year and welcome to your weekly horoscope for January 4-10 2021! It’s the first full week of 2021, and we’re starting the year with tons of planetary movement! We kick things off on Wednesday when Mars (planet of action) finally leaves Aries after spending six months in the bold fire sign.

However, Mars leaves its ruling sign for the sign of the Bull, which means that for the next six weeks we may feel stuck in slow-moving Taurus. While we might feel more determined and ready to play the long game, watch out for feelings of possessiveness and jealousy—especially when it comes to relationships.

On Friday, we hit a double whammy of energy when Mercury (planet of communication) enters Aquarius and Venus (planet of love) enters Capricorn. This creates an interesting but conflicting energy. Communication will be spontaneous and zany, but our partnerships and view of money will be very serious and reserved. However, this is a great time for networking and making connections that will help with ambitions and career goals. Get hustling!

BTW, if you haven’t already got your hands on a 2021 planner, the time is now. Use it to manifest the year you want!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Well, Aries, you had a good (and very long) run with your ruling planet in your sign. However, on Wednesday, Mars finally leaves you in favor of slow and steady Taurus. With Mars entering your sector of value, you might feel a little possessive about money and material things, almost to the point of obsession.

On Friday, Mercury enters quirky and entertaining Aquarius, making communication friendly and innovative. Mercury enters your sector of social relationships, putting extra emphasis on networking, which can lead to powerful brainstorming sessions with others.

And you can use that brainstorming to help you get ahead in your career when Venus (who enters ambitious Capricorn on Friday) trines Mars on Saturday. This is a great day to get serious about what you want, whether it’s love, money, or success. What do you want to achieve, and are you willing to wait for it?

Taurus

It’s the first full week of 2021, Taurus, and you’ve got a long list of things you want to achieve. This extra amount of motivation and drive is brought to you by Mars, which enters your sign on Wednesday. Over the next six weeks, you have the power to reach your goals and get a major boost in your sex drive.

However, watch out when Mercury enters Aquarius and squares Mars on Friday. Mercury enters your career sector to create some issues with your drive and energy that day. A project at work may be draining, but keep at it. It will be worth it.

Also on Friday, Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn and then trines Mars on Saturday. With Venus now in your sector of philosophy, you could feel more passionate about exploring different cultures and ideas. It might be time to plan your next adventure!

Gemini

The first full week of 2021 could be very illuminating, especially when it comes to your personal relationships. It all starts when Mercury in Capricorn conjoins Pluto on Monday, bringing some major transformation into your life and relationships. One confession or discovery could change everything for you. Be ready for that, Gemini!

On Friday, Mercury enters Aquarius and squares Mars in Taurus, creating tension and misinformation. While you are typically known for your gift of gab, it’s a good idea to keep some of your more intimate thoughts to yourself and maintain your privacy. Don’t make any quick decisions before getting all the facts.

Last, on Friday, Mercury conjoins Saturn, encouraging you to think about expanding your horizons. Maybe it’s time to plan a trip or go back to school. If you’ve been feeling a little stuck in a certain mindset, it might be a good idea to change your point of view.

Cancer

It’s the start of a brand-new year and a good time to check in on your friends. After being socially distanced last year, make it a point to reconnect with your loved ones even if you have to get creative about it. On Wednesday, Mars enters Taurus and your social sector. This brings energy and drive to your quest to make friends. It won’t be easy, but if you’re persistent, you will be rewarded.

If you want to create more intimate bonds, wait until Mercury enters Aquarius and your sector of intimacy on Friday. Relationships formed during this time could become serious very quickly as you bond with others in surprising ways. Try to let go of the past and focus on moving forward.

Celebrate these new relationships when Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus on Saturday, creating some very romantic vibes as lust and love become one. Have fun!

Leo

It’s time to get to work! On Wednesday, Mars enters Taurus and your sector of career and reputation, making you more driven and determined to get ahead, even if it won’t be as quickly as you’d like. You may also become possessive of your reputation during this time. Keep a good public image while you’re in the spotlight, Leo.

On Friday, Mercury enters Aquarius and your relationship sector, leading you into some “unique” dating situations. Enemies to lovers, friends with benefits, an ex texting you wanting to get back together—all are possible during this time.

Finally, Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus on Saturday, bringing you productive energy. Venus is in your sector of routine, so expect some positive changes in this area. Maybe doing yoga in the morning is boosting your productivity, or your new skincare routine is getting you noticed at work. Keep it up!

Virgo

After the wild ride that was last year, you’re ready to feel good again. On Monday, Mercury in Capricorn conjoins Pluto in your sector of pleasure. This is a great day to find creative ways to express yourself, whether it’s through writing, art, or music.

You might need that creative outlet to get you through Friday when Mercury enters Aquarius and squares Mars in Taurus, creating some tension. Mercury is now in your sector of routine, and you may feel a little tempted to shake up your established habits. While your ideas seem good in theory, think it over before testing them out.

End the week on a positive note when Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus. Venus is now in your sector of pleasure, and this aspect gives you a little oomph for rediscovering your passions. Get creative, have fun, and don’t forget to be a little naughty!

Libra

It’s a sparkling new year, Libra, and you’re ready to leave the past behind. On Wednesday, Mars enters steady Taurus and your sector of intimacy. The next six weeks will be a period of personal transformation as you are driven toward growth. This won’t be a quick change, but keep in mind that an acorn doesn’t turn into a mighty oak overnight.

You could also experience changes in your private life when Venus enters Capricorn on Friday. Venus enters your sector of family, encouraging you to get serious about what’s going on at home. This could lead to forging a committed relationship, starting a saving account, or even adding to your family.

If you’re faced with a complex problem, try looking at it through a different lens on Saturday when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Saturn in your sector of pleasure. Use some creative thinking to a find solution.

Scorpio

New year, new opportunities for love, partnership, and getting your freak on! After the roller-coaster ride that was 2020, you’re more than ready to have some fun as Mars enters Taurus on Wednesday. Mars enters your sector of partnership, making you extra passionate, romantic, and attractive. Get ready because 2021 is about to get physical!

However, Friday could ruin your drive when Mercury enters Aquarius and squares Mars, creating some drama. Mercury is in your sector of home, so family issues may clash with existing partnerships, or secret enemies could find themselves in your private life. Be on your toes.

Fortunately, the week ends on a high note as Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus on Saturday. Venus is in your sector of communication, directing your thoughts toward love and beauty. This is a good opportunity to communicate your wants and needs to your partner and enjoy some self-care.

Sagittarius

It’s time to get to work, Sagittarius! The year 2021 is here, and you’re ready to make it the best one yet! On Wednesday, Mars enters steady Taurus and your sector of routine, so expect a boost in your productivity and work habits. While it might be a slow start to creating new healthy habits (routine has never been your style), it will be worth it in the long run!

Along with your productivity, your communicative abilities get a helping hand on Friday when Mercury enters Aquarius and your sector of communication, giving you an extra boost in logic and thinking. Get ready to do some serious problem solving.

On Saturday, your mind is on your money and your money is on your mind when Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus. Venus is in your sector of value, making this an ideal time to develop some money-managing habits.

Capricorn

It’s a new year, but it’s still your season, Capricorn, and you are feeling your full power—even if it ruffles a few feathers. On Monday, cut through the BS that someone is trying to sell you and get to the truth when Mercury conjoins Pluto in your sign. Conversations can be more productive if you leave emotion out of it.

When Mercury leaves your sign for Aquarius on Friday, Venus enters your sign the same day, bringing your attention to the love and financial areas of your life. It might be time to get serious about a relationship or do more adulting.

Finally, on Saturday, Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Saturn in your sector of value. This is a great day to think about ways to make money that you haven’t thought of before. Get creative! You might come up with a fun side hustle to bring in more cash.

Aquarius

While you might be itching to get started on your many 2021 goals, you may have to take a step back and start focusing on home. On Wednesday, Mars enters Taurus and your sector of family. You could be very passionate about creating a home, starting a family, or dealing with an existing one. This will require a lot of patience, but it will be worth it!

On Friday, Mercury enters your sign, giving you a major boost to thinking, communicating, and getting your ideas across. If you’ve got a few “wild” ideas that you really think would work, now is the time to test them.

The week ends on a grounding note when Venus in Capricorn trines Mars in Taurus. Venus is in your sector of privacy, making it a good day to heal any childhood pains or wounds you may have. Practice some self-care and get plenty of rest.

Pisces

It’s the first full week of 2021, and you’ve got some big plans to make it grand. It starts slow and steady when Mars enters Taurus in your sector of communication on Wednesday. This is a great time to start communicating your passions and drive, whether it’s verbally or in writing. Conveying your desires will make it easier to manifest them.

And while you’re manifesting, why not do some networking? On Friday, Venus enters Capricorn and your sector of social relationships, making you eager to get out and make connections. Making the right contacts could lead to a windfall.

Saturday takes a serious turn when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Saturn in your privacy sector, encouraging you to think about what kind of inner healing you might need to do in the upcoming year. How can you leave the past behind and let go? That’s the inner work you’re tasked with.