Your Weekly Horoscope Kicks Off With A Majorly Impactful New Moon

Scroll To See More Images

Your weekly horoscope for January 31-February 6, 2022 is here—and a new month is almost upon us!

This week opens with the New Moon in Aquarius. While it may be an awkward one in that it straddles two months, this new moon is, as always, the perfect opportunity to set your intentions for the upcoming month. Given Aquarius’ association with associates, the collective might benefit from contemplating the connections they’d like to make in February.

Beyond the new moon, we’ll also being seeing the long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde on Thursday. However, before you jump for joy, keep in mind that we’re not out of the woods yet. So, even a couple days after the retrograde’s end, there’s still ample opportunities for verbal faux pas.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

After a month of hard work, start the week by having some fun with your friends during the new moon in Aquarius and your social zone. The new moon encourages you to host a get-together with all your friends. However, it might be a good idea to turn it into a networking event. A casual happy hour at your place could lead to bigger things in your career.

Tuesday brings the possibility of making new friends when Juno enters Aquarius, also moving into your social zone. Casual acquaintances made today can turn into deep friendships—and even love affairs. Keep your friends close, Aries.

After a month of stress, you’ll finally get a break when Mercury goes direct in your career zone on Thursday. Job-related issues finally start to resolve themselves, and you can start working toward your goals without interference from anyone else.

Taurus

A new moon means new opportunities for creating goals for the upcoming lunar cycle when it’s in Aquarius early in the week. The moon in your career zone encourages you to outline everything you want to achieve in the next six months. Where do you want to be in your career, Taurus?

It’s also a good time to form strong professional relationships when Juno enters Aquarius on Tuesday. Networking with major players in your career could help you in the long run. It would be a good idea to form a union or partnership to accomplish something with others.

After a long retrograde, you’ll finally be able to sit down and focus when Mercury goes direct in your expansion zone on Thursday. This is an ideal time to enroll in school, take some classes, or learn a new language. Bold ideas can bring success.

Gemini

After a long month, you’re feeling a little restless this week, especially if the retrograde canceled your travel plans. Fortunately, you have the opportunity for a little adventure when the new moon is in Aquarius and your expansion zone early in the week. The new moon encourages you to get out of your rut and do something unexpected, even it’s just driving around town.

However, while you’re expanding your mind, your heart might be a little distant when Juno enters Aquarius on Tuesday. With the asteroid of marriage in your expansion zone, you could feel a little far away from your loved ones both physically and emotionally.

After a stressful retrograde, you’re finally ready to trust your intuition again when Mercury goes direct in your intimacy zone on Thursday. After the unexpected changes that the universe has thrown at you, Gemini, you can take back the power and make your own choices again.

Cancer

January ends on an empowering note when the new moon is in Aquarius early this week. The moon is in your transformation zone, beginning a period of rebirth. You’ll spend the next few months becoming more aware of the world with heightened intuition. Share your spiritual knowledge with others, Cancer.

Your personal relationships get intimate when Juno enters Aquarius and your intimacy zone on Tuesday. However, while relationships become tender at this time, you might become obsessed with your partner or the idea of being in a relationship. Focus on being in the moment with someone instead of obsessing.

After a period of lovers’ quarrels and spats with the people in your life, you can finally start finding common ground when Mercury goes direct in your partnership zone on Thursday. After some tough words, you’re ready to sign contracts or just agree to a truce on an important issue.

Leo

You’re ready to make a deal, Leo. When the new moon is in Aquarius and your partnership zone early this week, it’s an ideal time to negotiate for what you want. Compromising and finding allies is the key to making some major power plays in the coming months.

Look for a trusted partner when Juno enters Aquarius and your partnership zone on Tuesday. From getting hitched to starting a business, this is a good time to start a relationship based on trust and common goals. Just make sure to get it all in writing.

Okay, so maybe you’ve been backsliding on a few of your 2022 resolutions. It happens! But don’t throw in the towel just yet. Get right back on the horse when Mercury goes direct in your habit zone on Thursday because you’ll have more energy and focus to tackle your goals at that time.

Virgo

So you got a bad start on your New Year’s resolutions, Virgo. Blame Mercury for getting you off track. Fortunately, you have the opportunity to start some healthy new habits when the new moon is in Aquarius and your routine zone early in the week. Start this lunar cycle by forming habits that can transform your life and health to do amazing things.

Continue to dedicate yourself to becoming the best person you can be when Juno enters Aquarius and your habit zone on Tuesday. This is a great time to take care of your loved ones and yourself. Devote yourself to forming a morning ritual to get grounded.

Your creative block is finally over when Mercury goes direct in your pleasure zone on Thursday. Moving forward again, you have an extra opportunity to self-express yourself, from doing some serious flirting to creating your masterpiece.

Libra

End January on a fun note when the new moon is in Aquarius early this week. The moon is in your creativity zone, encouraging you to start a new and exciting project that can help you express yourself. There are no bad ideas right now, Libra, so don’t be afraid to get a little wild as you create something original.

Tuesday gets intimate when Juno enters Aquarius, moving into your pleasure zone. Relationships could get very physical very quickly because you’re able to take a gamble on love and life. Use your creative ideas to make life more entertaining for you and your friends. Sure, there might be a little drama, but it will still be a fun time.

However, you’ll be longing for home when Mercury goes direct in your family zone on Thursday. This is an ideal time to find ways to take care of yourself so you don’t get burned out.

Scorpio

Start the week by thinking about your emotional security when the new moon is in Aquarius early on. The moon in your home zone encourages you to spend the night with your loved ones and let yourself become a little emotional and vulnerable. (Yes, Scorpio, we all know that you love to pretend that you don’t have feelings.)

Continue to stick close to home this week when Juno enters Aquarius and your family zone on Tuesday. You might even consider moving to be closer to your family members. However, don’t turn into a green-eyed monster when a relative gets something you deeply desired.

After a major case of brain fog, you’re back to plotting when Mercury goes direct in your communication zone on Thursday. It’s time to get logical about the future as you use your words and ambitious schemes to get what you want.

Sagittarius

The week begins on a very busy note when the new moon is in Aquarius and your communication zone on Monday. After a slow month, you’re ready to get things done and run some errands. This is a great time to take a new course or make some important phone calls because everything will go smoothly now.

Use communication to gain loyalty and respect when Juno enters Aquarius on Tuesday. Start forming bonds with your siblings and neighbors to reach a common goal. This is an ideal time for brainstorming and even traveling together.

After a period of impulse spending, you’re ready to reel in your credit cards and start making some smart, logical decisions about how and what you spend your money on when Mercury goes direct in your value zone on Thursday. It wouldn’t hurt to set up a saving account to help you during this time, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

After a period of intense spending, it’s a good idea to set some smarter financial goals for the rest of the year when the new moon is in Aquarius on Monday. With the moon in your value zone, this is a great time to research what to invest in or come up with a budget to help you through the rest of the year.

While you’re investing your money, invest your time in important relationships when Juno enters Aquarius and your value zone on Tuesday. The more time and care you give to people, the stronger your bond and sense of intimacy will be. Just be careful of jealousy.

After a touchy retrograde, you’re feeling more confident when Mercury moves forward in your sign on Thursday. You can make a great first impression and express yourself well, Capricorn, so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there this week.

Aquarius

We’re well into 2022, but you’re getting a fresh start this week when the new moon is in your sign early on. This new moon offers you a chance to start again, allowing you to make a good first impression, find opportunities, or even revamp your look.

Love is in the air for you when Juno enters your sign on Tuesday. With the asteroid of marriage in your sign for the next few weeks, this is an ideal time to start dating, meet new people, and plan some unique dates to make some magic.

While we’re only in the second month of the new year, your head is still in 2021 when Mercury goes direct in your subconscious zone on Thursday. However, instead of living in the past, you’re able to do something about it. Use what you learned to make your life better, Aquarius.

Pisces

After a very turbulent month of highs and lows, you end January on a rather quiet note when the new moon is in Aquarius early this week. The moon in your privacy zone encourages you to stay in for the night to do some tarot reading and a lot of self-care. Don’t be surprised if you draw the Hermit card, Pisces. It just means you need to take it easy.

Secret affairs could break your heart in two over the next few weeks after Juno enters Aquarius on Tuesday. With Juno in your privacy zone, you might have a secret crush on someone who is extremely off-limits. Dig deep within your feelings to see if this heartache is worth the trouble.

Fortunately, your friends have your back when Mercury goes direct in your social zone on Thursday. Go hang out with your friends, and forget about your worries for the day.