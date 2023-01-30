Your Weekly Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Powerful, Thanks to the Full Moon

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week.

However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself becomes a much bigger chore than usual.

On the same day, a sucky square between the egotistical sun (our cosmic leader) and antagonistic Uranus (the progressive planet) throws out its own share of moody vibes, creating power struggles of epic proportions. Arguing with people from different generations is useless now because there’s almost zero chance in hell that you’ll get where the other one is coming from.

The one (literal) bright spot to look forward to over the weekend is the full moon in charming fire sign Leo on Sunday, which warms hearts and adds a bit of glamorous drama to an otherwise dull existence. Dance with a stranger. Flirt with your crush. Write positive messages on rocks with your kids and hide them around the neighborhood. Have some fun before it’s time to get back to the daily grind.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week could be a rough time for relationships as Ceres goes into retrograde in your partnership zone on Friday. Important partnerships can hit make-or-break moments as you notice that you both could be moving in different directions. Don’t lose yourself just to stay with someone, Aries.

Secrets get spilled when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. Something private might come out during a moment of passion, possibly wrecking a relationship. Be careful about what you say in the heat of the moment. It could come back to haunt you.

Fortunately, the week ends on an expressive note during the full moon in Leo and your pleasure zone on Sunday. On this playful evening, do everything with confidence, from flirting to creating art. This is the day to be entertained and just enjoy yourself.

Taurus

You start February on an unproductive note when Ceres goes into retrograde in your habit zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks it might be hard to focus on anything when your attention is scattered. As you feel like you’re taking care of everyone else, remember to set boundaries so you can grow again.

You could be feeling a little stingy when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. Your friends could ask you for something you have, and you might not be too willing to share it. Help when you can, Taurus, but don’t be a doormat.

After a draining week, spend Sunday at home when the full moon is in Leo and your home zone. If you’ve been neglecting your family life, now is the time to be more present and let someone take care of you for a change. Enjoy!

Gemini

You could start February feeling a little driftless when Ceres goes into retrograde in your pleasure zone on Friday. For the next few weeks you might not be able to decide what you want to do or what you wish to create. Try not to overwhelm yourself, Gemini.

It’s still not a great time for working when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in your sign on Saturday. You have big ideas, but your bosses are forcing you to do the same old thing. While this is frustrating, save your ideas for later. You’ll need them.

After a restless week, go off the beaten path during the full moon in Leo on Sunday. The moon in your communication zone makes it a great time to have coffee with friends, run errands, or go on a day trip. Either way, you and your stories will be the star of any conversation.

Cancer

There could be trouble at home this week when Ceres goes into retrograde in your family zone on Friday. It’s hard to keep the peace if your family is moving in two different directions. While you might feel a little rootless, Cancer, try to find common ground while preserving the peace.

You might also need to pump the brakes in your relationships this weekend when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. An advancing relationship might get in the way of the healing you need to be doing. It could lead to a breakup or pause in any kind of relationship.

Fortunately, the full moon in Leo and your value zone on Sunday can provide you with some comfort. You might be tempted to splurge on items that make you feel special. Just make sure you have the money to pay for them.

Leo

The next few weeks could bring some miscommunication issues because you’ll have a hard time staying focused when Ceres goes into retrograde in your communication zone on Friday. Gossip can create disharmony in your life, Leo, so don’t spread anything around that isn’t true.

Your attention is much more focused on your relationships when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. You’re deep in your love haze right now, which could dampen some of your social connections. Remember, balance is the key to happiness.

Sunday is a big day for you when the full moon is shining in your sign. The moon can help you step into your power and glow. This is a great night to put on your favorite outfits, go out, and let everyone know just how sparkling you are. Have fun and put yourself out there!

Virgo

The start of February isn’t a great time for your wallet as Ceres goes into retrograde in your value zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks you might have a hard time earning money but a very easy time spending it. Try to develop a better relationship with your income by showing some discipline. You don’t need to buy everything you see.

The weekend doesn’t get much better when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. Your partner might be feeling a little lonely in the relationship as you chase after your dreams. A lot of late nights at the office could cause some trouble in your personal life.

End the week on a private note when the full moon is in Leo and your healing zone on Sunday. Take a deep dive into your subconscious mind to understand yourself, Virgo.

Libra

This isn’t a great week for first impressions, Libra, because you’ll be feeling a little stalled when Ceres enters your sign on Friday. Over the next few weeks you might be wondering how much you’re really growing as a person. You’ll need to find harmony in your body again before you can make peace with the world.

Energy vampires at work could leave you feeling drained this weekend when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. People in your workplace might be holding you back from your dreams. Break free without burning too many bridges.

You might feel like seeking some validation from your friends and community during the full moon in Leo on Sunday. With the moon in your social zone, you might attempt to become the hero by helping others. However, make sure you’re doing this with good intentions and not just for the credit.

Scorpio

You could be starting February with some disharmony if you’re keeping a lot of things to yourself when Ceres goes into retrograde in your subconscious zone on Friday. This can be a period of endings because you might have to cut some people out of your life. Let go of the relationships that no longer serve you to become the person you’re meant to be.

Breakups continue throughout the weekend when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. You might discover that you and your love interest are just two different people. Your transformation could ruffle some feathers, Scorpio. It’s not all fun and games.

After all that hard work during the lunar cycle, you’re finally getting the recognition you deserve during the full moon in Leo on Sunday. With the moon in your reputation zone, the goals you’ve been working toward are finally happening.

Sagittarius

This is a not a great time to make friends as Ceres goes into retrograde in your social zone on Friday. The cold February weather can kill any budding friendship. And it isn’t an ideal time for networking or buying any new gadgets. Instead, think about how you can help others in your community to find fulfillment.

Even the hottest relationships can get frozen when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. This isn’t the best time to introduce anyone to your family, Sagittarius, because they won’t be terribly welcoming.

Fortunately, the week ends on a positive note during the full moon in Leo and your expansion zone on Sunday. This is a great day for adventure because you have the opportunity to get out of your rut and have some fun. Take a leap of faith and go solo on your quest for excitement.

Capricorn

You were starting February feeling better but stall as Ceres goes into retrograde in your career zone on Friday. Over the next few weeks you might not have the productive energy to help grow your career. Use this as a period of reflection as you decide where to go from here.

You won’t be feeling friendly this weekend when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. This aspect might make you grumpy and not very talkative. Bad habits can ruin relationships, so try to communicate with an understanding heart. Be patient, Capricorn!

End the week thinking about your legacy during the full moon in Leo on Sunday. With the moon in your transformation zone, you’ll be thinking about what you’ve done during the lunar cycle. If your actions are something you’re proud of, great. If they aren’t, you still have time to change.

Aquarius

February starts on a bit of a rocky note as Ceres goes into retrograde in your communication zone on Friday. You might have a difficult time understanding everything, both yourself and the world around you. It’s easy to get lost in unproductive thoughts, so get back to your roots to create understanding.

Your ego might take a hit when Venus in Pisces squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. You might have dropped a lot of money on a passion project that didn’t seem to go your way. Remember to show yourself some grace, Aquarius.

End the week on a steamy note during the full moon in Leo and your partnership zone on Sunday. You can really light a fire in your love life on a cold night, so this is a great night to ask out your crush or take an important relationship to the next level.

Pisces

Bonds you thought would last forever suddenly break when Ceres goes into retrograde in your intimacy zone on Friday. Sudden endings could take you by surprise, so remember to grieve not for what you’ve lost but for what might have been.

Especially when Venus in your sign squares Mars in Gemini on Saturday. This aspect can create make-or-break moments in your relationship if you have to choose whether you want a future with this person or not. If you don’t share the same dreams, Pisces, it’s time to move on.

End the week by taking another crack at your New Year’s resolutions during the full moon in Leo on Sunday. With the moon in your habit zone, you’re focused on ways you can improve yourself. This is an ideal day to take care of your health and nurture yourself in ways you’ve been avoiding.

