Your Weekly Horoscope Comes With A Warning—Mercury Retrograde Is Coming

Hello lover, your weekly horoscope for January 25-31 has arrived. This week is a little wild—especially toward the end when Mercury (planet of communication) goes into its first retrograde of 2021. However, before we dive into all that, let’s talk about the start of the week when the sun (planet of self) in Aquarius squares Uranus (planet of surprises) in Taurus, creating tension between tradition and innovation. Let your little rebel out and go against the grain.

On Thursday, the full moon is in dramatic Leo. The goals and desires that we’ve been working toward since the Leo new moon in August are starting to manifest. It’s time to step into the spotlight and take the lead.

Lastly, Mercury turns retrograde in Aquarius on Saturday. Take a moment to back up all important files and electronics and do a quick virus scan (you can thank us later). When Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius, it can bring technological issues along with social gaffs and misunderstandings. Proofread everything before sending. And please, don’t hit “reply all!”

FYI, it’s a great time to use crystals to help you wade through retrograde worries. Blue lace agate is a calming stone that can help keep you tranquil, even when Mercury’s madness seems like too much to handle.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

On Tuesday, the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, creating some tension when it comes to wealth and ownership. You aren’t into “traditional” ways of doing things, but maybe it’s time to use your social connections to find new ways to make money.

On Thursday, you’re feeling lovely and energized when the full moon is in Leo. The moon is in your pleasure zone, making for a very entertaining night! Whether you’re completing a creative project or sealing the deal on a love affair, you’re coming into your power.

Finally, on Saturday, Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius. This retrograde occurs in your friendship sector, creating some major tension in your social group. Watch out! The group chat is about to get heated, especially if politics come up. If you find yourself writing an impulsive text, just delete it instead of sending it. Thank us later.

Taurus

We’re fully into Aquarius season, Taurus, and you might feel tempted to go off the beaten path as far as your career is concerned when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in your sign on Tuesday. Corporate world getting you down? While it’s tempting to go rogue, hold off on making any major life decisions right now.

Stay close to home when the full moon is in Leo on Thursday. The moon is in your domestic zone, bringing gratitude and energy to your home life. This is an excellent day to spend time with your loved ones and express thanks for having them in your life by cooking a meal, watching a movie, or creating something together.

Finally, things go sideways when Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius on Saturday. Mercury reverses in your career sector, creating communication issues at work. Make sure to back up your technology and double-check all e-mails.

Gemini

Take a baby step outside your comfort zone when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. If the winter blues have got you feeling like a hermit, it might be time to go on a little adventure even if you are a bit nervous.

Take a short trip when the full moon is in Leo on Thursday. Whether it’s a day trip or just a drive around the block, getting out of your current environment will help clear your mind and may help you think critically about certain issues that are bothering you.

Get all your traveling done now because you’ll be homebound starting Saturday when Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius. The year’s first retrograde occurs in your philosophy sector, so expect issues and miscommunications with travel, education, and opinions. Cancelled travel plans, troubles at school, and changing your mind are all possibilities for the next couple of weeks.

Cancer

Forget social obligations this week, Cancer! As the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, you may not feel up to doing things that are “expected” of you. Conserve your energy and do what makes you feel good.

Your self-esteem gets a major boost when the full moon is in generous Leo on Thursday. The moon is in your sector of value, making self-care a must. If you’ve been investing in yourself lately, you’ll start to see it pay off.

On Saturday, Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius (groan). This retrograde occurs in your sector of intimacy, creating some communication issues when talking about personal matters and taboos. This could lead to problems creating and maintaining bonds with others, being able to let go of the past, and stunting your attitude about growth. Don’t be afraid to let go and let grow.

Leo

The week starts with some vulnerability as the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. If you’re struggling, don’t put on a brave face. That will only make it worse. Instead, put your pride aside and let people help you.

Fortunately, you’ll get the opportunity to strut your stuff when the full moon is in your sign on Thursday, giving you its manifesting energy. All the goals you’ve been working toward since August are finally coming to fruition. Take action and bask in the spotlight, Leo. It was made for you.

However, the week ends on a sour note as Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius on Saturday. This retrograde occurs in your house of partnerships, making your relationships tense for the next couple of weeks. Petty squabbles and misunderstandings could damage your interactions if you aren’t careful. Try not to let your competitive nature burn any important bridges.

Virgo

As the helper of the zodiac, you’re always willing to go the extra mile for others. However, when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, use that helpful nature to take care of yourself. What can you do to make your life easier?

Hidden talents could come to the fore when the full moon is in Leo on Thursday. The moon is in your sector of privacy, revealing things from your inner depths, including things you weren’t aware of before now.

Then it’s the dreaded retrograde of Mercury on Saturday. Mercury’s retrograde affects you more than others because it’s your ruling planet, so expect to feel a little more anxious than normal. Mercury reverses in Aquarius and your sector of routine, so you might see some delays in your work and productivity as your schedule gets messed up. Don’t forget to save all your work!

Libra

This week could be a little overwhelming, Libra. Your desire for pleasure and fear of taboo could lead to an emotional conflict as the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. It’s okay to take a walk on the wild side of life, but don’t lose your head.

Get active when the full moon is in Leo and your sector of friendship on Thursday. This is an excellent opportunity to spend time with friends and reconnect. If you’ve been dreaming of something, that dream could become reality.

Mercury goes into retrograde in Aquarius on Saturday, messing up both your weekend and the next few weeks. Mercury reverses in your pleasure sector, creating issues in how you express yourself creatively and how you experience pleasure. This is a good time to change your video-streaming password, and don’t send any compromising photos.

Scorpio

Your solid foundation could face a few shake-ups this week when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. You might feel the need to resist tradition and forge your own path. However, don’t neglect your established partnerships as you go your own way.

You’ll get a boost in your reputation when the full moon is in Leo on Thursday. The moon is in your career sector, which could mean you receive recognition for your achievements. You’re famous for playing the long game, Scorpio, and you could finally see the fruits of your labors.

However, domestic drama could put a damper on your weekend when Mercury retrogrades in Aquarius on Saturday. This retrograde occurs in your family sector and could create some serious communication issues at home. Whether you get into a heated discussion about politics or bicker about what streaming service to use, expect your home life to be a little tense.

Sagittarius

Communication is very important this week, Sagittarius. If you’re struggling with an issue, speak up when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. If something isn’t working, try thinking about a new way to do it. It might be frustrating to try to convince others to see things your way, but it will be worth it.

Adventure awaits you when the full moon is in Leo and your sector of philosophy on Thursday. This is a good time to expand your ideas and beliefs through travel or education. Seek out new experiences!

Finally, Mercury goes retrograde in Aquarius and your sector of communication on Saturday, giving you a double whammy of communication issues. For the next couple of weeks it will be very important to watch what you say and how you say it. If you don’t have anything nice to say, zip it!

Capricorn

You start the week with the sun in Aquarius squaring Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, creating some creative blockage. Just because you’re not making money off your pet passion, it doesn’t mean it has no value. If you enjoy it, Capricorn, it’s valuable.

On Thursday, the full moon is in Leo and your intimacy sector, making it a great day for personal transformation. If you’ve been working on your personal growth, you could finally see it pay off in your intimate relationship. However, don’t fall back into old grudges. Be like Elsa and let it go.

Change your passwords when Mercury goes into retrograde in Aquarius on Saturday. This retrograde occurs in your sector of value, which could manifest itself as problems with electronics. It could also lead to some self-worth issues. Speak to yourself with kindness for the next couple of weeks.

Aquarius

Emotions could run high when the sun in your sign squares Mars and Taurus on Tuesday and creates tension at home. While it might be tempting to block out different emotions and go into robot mode, it wouldn’t be helpful. Instead, use your brilliant mind to come up with a unique approach to make everyone happy.

Love comes into full bloom when the full moon is in vibrant Leo on Thursday. The moon is in your partnership zone, meaning any relationships and attractions you’ve been working toward can finally manifest. Enjoy!

However, Mercury goes into retrograde on Saturday. Mercury is reversing in your sign, making the next few weeks extra tricky because you could have difficulty starting new projects and lack self-awareness. The best way to handle this is to stay off social media and keep a low profile as you try to make the best of things.

Pisces

Say how you feel when the sun in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. It might seem romantic and mysterious when you retreat into your inner world, but people could be concerned about your odd behavior. Don’t be passive-aggressive and make them guess how you feel—just say it!

Fortunately, you’ll feel very vital and productive when the full moon is in vibrant Leo on Thursday. Whatever routine you’ve cultivated, it’s really paying off at work because you feel brighter, more energetic, and ready to reach your goals. Enjoy these good vibes.

On Saturday, Mercury goes into retrograde in Aquarius, giving you all the feels. Mercury reverses in your sector of privacy, bringing all your hidden emotions to the surface. Be careful because your private life may become public. Focus on inner healing, and don’t post anything personal on social media. And please, don’t text your exes!