Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts A Few (Mostly Good!) Surprises…

Hello and welcome to your weekly horoscope for January 11-17 2021! The week starts on a positive note when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter on Monday, bringing some good news in the areas of friendship and social issues. Keep the notifications on because some pleasant and surprising news might arrive via text, DM, or alert.

The new moon is in ambitious Capricorn on Tuesday, encouraging us to practice patience when it comes to personal goals and ambitions. It could be a little frustrating to feel we aren’t getting ahead as quickly as we’d like, but slow and steady wins the race!

Last, Uranus goes direct in Taurus on Thursday. While we usually breathe a sigh of relief when a planet moves forward, rebellious Uranus isn’t like other planets. After holding in our emotions, especially anger, Uranus moving direct allows us to let it all out. Just make sure to do it in healthy, nondestructive ways.

Aries

Your week starts on a fun note when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter. This aspect occurs in your sector of friendship, encouraging you to reach out to others. A funny meme in your group chat or a fun video hangout is just what you need to start the week.

And you’re gonna need that support on Tuesday when the new moon is in Capricorn and Wednesday when Mars in Taurus squares Saturn in Aquarius, creating stress at work. Don’t get upset if you hit some roadblocks. You might just have to do some creative thinking.

Try not to lose your temper when Uranus goes direct in Taurus on Thursday. You could feel the sudden urge to quit your job, sell your stuff, and live off the grid. While the thought is very romantic, don’t make big decisions in the heat of the moment or the dead of winter.

Taurus

Watch what you say at the office this week, Taurus. It could affect your reputation. On Tuesday, Mercury in Aquarius squares Uranus in your sign, creating some tension between you and your colleagues as you try to break from tradition and strive for new ways of doing things. Try to advocate for your ideas without ruffling any feathers.

Midweek, keep your focus on the future when there’s a new moon in ambitious Capricorn and your philosophy sector. Where do you see yourself in five years? Graduating from college? Living in another country? Being your own boss? Start thinking about your goals on a different level.

Don’t let work stress ruin your Sunday when Jupiter in Aquarius squares Uranus in your sign, creating some drama and tension in your career. This is a reminder that your job doesn’t define who you are as a person, so don’t let it! Take some time for yourself.

Gemini

Monday brings new points of view when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter in your sector of philosophy. This could manifest itself in hearing some good news about future long-distance travel plans, education, or just developing a new philosophy of life. Share your new ideas with others!

However, get ready for some conflict on Tuesday when Mercury squares Uranus in Taurus. Could your unconscious beliefs be preventing you from learning something new? It might be uncomfortable confronting your biases, but it will help you grow as a person. Allow yourself to be wrong, Gemini.

Also on Tuesday, the new moon in Capricorn encourages growth even if it doesn’t come easily. The new moon is in your sector of intimacy, encouraging personal transformation and even a rebirth. This change won’t happen overnight, but it will be worth it if you persist. Now is the ideal time to let go of the past.

Cancer

The week takes a toll on your nerves when Mercury in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday, creating some conflicts between your surface-level relationships and the need for intimacy. As a water sign, you aren’t afraid to get deep, but others may not be ready to be that emotionally vulnerable. Respect that, Cancer. Remember that you don’t have to go deep with everyone.

Continue to be patient with your relationships when the new moon is in Capricorn and your sector of partnerships midweek. A new relationship could be a marvelous thing if you can just be patient. Even love needs some time to bloom.

However, if it doesn’t feel right when the sun in Capricorn conjoins Pluto on Thursday, it might be time to move on. Trust your gut. If you don’t feel a solid connection, end it. Just make sure it’s a clean break. You don’t want any lingering feelings.

Leo

It’s still cuffing season, Leo, and if you’ve been looking for love, partnership, or even just a connection, now is the time! On Monday, Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter in your sector of partnership. Download those dating apps and meet your match. If you’re already in a relationship, send a flirty text to your partner to spice things up.

Patience is a virtue, one you don’t particularly have. However, Tuesday is a great day to cultivate it while the new moon is in Capricorn. The moon is in your sector of routine, encouraging you to develop a healthy habit, whether it’s a skincare routine or bedtime meditation. Practice makes perfect.

Use the sun in Capricorn conjoining Pluto on Thursday to finish up any lingering projects you may have, especially at work. Refrain from starting a new project and focus on the goals you’re currently working on.

Virgo

You’re not the type who enjoys “surprises.” In fact, it’s probably your least favorite word, especially when it comes to your routine. However, when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter on Monday, a surprising discovery could improve your life. This aspect is in your sector of routine, creating a few shake-ups that can lead to positive results. Whatever works for you, Virgo.

However, don’t let your love for the tried and true get in the way of innovation when Mercury squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. You may be caught between the old ways of doing things and innovation. Is your way really the “right” way? Try exploring those new possibilities, Virgo.

Fortunately, the week gets better when the new moon in Capricorn is in your sector of pleasure midweek. This is a great time to start a creative project, watch a good movie, and just enjoy life.

Libra

Begin the week with acts of self-expression when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter in your sector of pleasure on Monday. This is a great day to express yourself creatively with outside-the-box ideas. Who knows? You might even discover a new art form!

However, your quest for pleasure could conflict with the breaking of certain taboos when Mercury squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. What you find enjoyable might seem totally bonkers to someone else. Don’t let society decide what you can and can’t enjoy, Libra. As long as it’s not hurting anyone, let yourself have fun!

Be patient regarding family matters when the new moon is in persistent Capricorn and your domestic sector, creating some emotional uphill battles in your private life. While this might be very frustrating, try to be positive, and don’t lose your temper.

Scorpio

A great day for thinking and getting your point across is when the new moon is in Capricorn and your sector of communication on Tuesday. It can boost your logical thinking and ability to express yourself through writing and speaking. Sure, some people may not get what you’re trying to say, but with a little persistence you can have them seeing things your way.

Continue using that cool logic on Thursday when the sun in Capricorn conjoins Pluto. It can help you solve any problems that have been plaguing you. Suddenly a communication issue becomes easy to solve.

The week ends on a bit of a sour note when Jupiter in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Sunday. You might feel the urge to rebel in your current relationships. Some childhood scars or family issues could get the way of a healthy relationship. Look inward before acting. It will save you some heartbreak.

Sagittarius

On Monday, keep your phone near you at all times when Mercury in Aquarius conjoins Jupiter in your sector of communication. Some unexpected good news could come to you in the form of a text, DM, or alert. Whether it’s something about siblings, travel plans, or a message you’ve been longing for, it will be exciting.

However, you might not get good news about your spending when the new moon is in Capricorn on Tuesday. The moon is in your sector of value, revealing that there may not be as much cash in your travel fund as you’d hoped. Think about ways you can make and save more money.

As the week comes to an end, don’t let a petty quarrel ruin your fun when Jupiter in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus. Try to speak your feelings in a clear, calm manner, Sagittarius, without letting your fiery nature burn any bridges to communication.

Capricorn

Your week begins on a bit of a sour note when Mercury in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. You could be dying to have fun outside, but your budget simply won’t allow the extra expense. Instead of moping at home, try to find ways to have fun without spending a lot of money. Get creative!

Fortunately, your luck turns around when the new moon is in your sign midweek, bringing you into your personal power. This is an excellent opportunity to make changes that will improve your life in the long run. Start working toward some new goals.

Continue your quest for self-improvement when the sun in your sign conjoins Pluto on Thursday, making it an ideal time for personal transformation and self-reflection. Take a moment to look at your journey so far: where you’ve been and where you would like to be. You’re doing great, Capricorn.

Aquarius

The week starts with classic Aquarius rebellion on Tuesday when Mercury in your sign squares Uranus in Taurus. Some members of your family aren’t approving your choices. However, you need to move to the beat of your own drummer regardless of tradition. Express that as clearly as possible.

Be patient with yourself when the new moon is in Capricorn midweek. The moon is in your sector of privacy, bringing waves of emotion to your inner world. It’s a time for healing as old feelings make their way to the surface. Be kind to yourself, and avoid any self-destructive habits.

This is especially important as your ruler Uranus goes direct in Taurus on Thursday, letting out plenty of emotions. Uranus is in your home sector, which could bring up some family drama. Fighting, childhood scars, or issues with your domestic life are coming to the surface. Try to deal with this in a healthy way.

Pisces

You’ll get by with little help from your friends this week, Pisces. It starts with the new moon in Capricorn on Tuesday. The moon is in your sector of friendship, so if you’re having trouble solving a problem, enlist your friends to help. They might come up with a clever solution.

Continue to put your networking skills to good use when the sun in Capricorn conjoins Pluto on Thursday, bringing some transformation to your social group. Whether you’re adding new friends, making interesting connections, bonding with others, or learning about a social issue, it will be an eye-opening day.

The week ends on a rocky note when Jupiter in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus on Sunday. Some harsh words spoken in the heat of the moment could lead to your undoing. Instead of lashing out, take a day to be by yourself and enjoy some self-care.