Your Weekly Horoscope Has The Tea On Your Valentine’s Day Plans

Good morning, gorgeous—welcome to your weekly horoscope for February 8-14, 2021. Get ready, because this is going to be a very busy week for most signs, with the most happening toward the weekend.

On Thursday, the new moon is in Aquarius, strengthening the Aquarius stellium. Now that we’re feeling the full effects of the Aquarian energy, it’s a good time to look to the future and brainstorm ideas for how to fulfill our desires in the next few months. The sky is the limit!

On Friday, it’s time to ring in the Chinese New Year as we enter the year of the Ox. In Chinese astrology, the Ox represents honesty, loyalty, and determination. Expect your hard work to begin paying off as you see the fruits of your labors. It’s also a great time to start planning a family.

Finally, Valentine’s Day is on Sunday, making us very lucky when Mercury (planet of communication) conjoins Jupiter (planet of luck) in Aquarius. With love in the air on this sociable day (and a little extra knowledge about your love language), you could receive some great news!

Aries

Cautious isn’t exactly your middle name, Aries. You’re more of an act fast, take chances type of sign. However, you’ll need to practice caution when Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus on Wednesday. Don’t make any big decisions when it comes to your finances. A technology error or some bad advice could lead you down the wrong path. Just wait.

While you’re waiting, focus on your hopes and ambitions when the new moon is in Aquarius on Thursday. What are you hoping to achieve? You might make some new connections to help you get what you want.

If you’ve managed to stay away from trouble this week, you’ll be rewarded on Saturday when Mars sextiles Neptune in Pisces to bring some good karma into your life. Return the favor by helping other people in need. Whether you’re donating your time, money, or skills, doing good will make you feel great.

Taurus

Stay on high alert this week, Taurus. When Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in your sign on Wednesday, impulsive decisions could negatively affect your reputation and public image. Keep out of the spotlight to avoid a scandal.

Fortunately, the rest of the week looks better with the new moon in Aquarius on Thursday. This new moon is in your career sector, bringing you new beginnings and opportunities in your work ambitious. This is an excellent day to brainstorm ways to get ahead whether you’re looking for a promotion or a new career. Dream big!

The week ends on a friendly note when Mars sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, creating an excellent day of socializing and helping others. Put that extra drive and energy into a humanitarian cause, and bring your friends with you. All that good karma you’re creating will help you out later.

Gemini

Adventure is on your agenda this week when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aquarius and your sector of philosophy and travel on Monday. This is an excellent opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and expand your intellectual horizons in the form of going on a trip, taking a class, or meeting new people. Keep an open mind, Gemini.

Then, on Thursday, the new moon is also in your sector of philosophy and travel, bringing up the possibility of long-distance travel in the future. Start planning it now. This is also a good time to make plans regarding your education, such as going back to school.

Valentine’s Day on Sunday ends the week on a sexy note when Mercury conjoins Jupiter in Aquarius, making you lucky in love. Put that luck to good use by exploring your valentine (if you have one) in intellectual, emotional, and… physical ways!

Cancer

Your Valentine’s Day week starts on a very steamy note on Monday when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aquarius. This conjunction occurs in your sector of intimacy, encouraging you to walk on the wild side of life. If there are certain taboos you’ve always been curious about, why not give them a try? We won’t tell.

Intimacy intensifies when the new moon is in Aquarius on Thursday, bringing a time of transformation in a relationship that could strengthen your bond or create a change within yourself. Either way, this marks a cycle of growth and adjustment for you, so make it count.

Your week ends on a thoughtful note when Mars in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, creating opportunities to better understand a friend’s point of view and social justice issues you haven’t understood before. Use this time to ask questions and get involved in small ways.

Leo

You’ll get by with a little help from your friends (and lovers) this week, Leo. It all starts on Monday when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aquarius and your sector of partnerships. If you have tasks that need to be done, ask for help. A team effort can make sure you get things done in no time at all.

The new moon in Aquarius brings the possibility of romance on Thursday. If you’re single, you might meet your next romantic partner in an unusual way. If you’re currently committed, your relationship could move into a new phase. Exciting!

The week ends with Valentine’s Day on Sunday when Mercury conjoins Jupiter, creating a very lucky aspect. If you’re single, say yes to that date. It could lead to something magical. If you already have a special valentine, it will be a night you won’t forget.

Virgo

Yikes, Virgo! Your week starts on a tense note when Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus on Wednesday. New information and ideas could clash with your preexisting opinions, and you might be reluctant to change your mind. While you don’t have to make any big changes yet, keep your mind open to the possibility that you may not always be right.

The new moon in Aquarius on Thursday brings a new beginning to your sector of work and routine. This is an excellent time to switch up your routine and figure out what you can do to make yourself more productive. This is also a good time to start a new job or try an unconventional fitness plan.

Valentine’s Day on Sunday brings new ideas when Mercury conjoins Jupiter. This is a great day to come up with innovative ways to show someone how much you care about them.

Libra

Valentine’s Day starts early for you this week when the new moon is in Aquarius on Thursday. The new moon is in your sector of pleasure, helping you manifest all the good vibes you desire, either by yourself or with a lover. However, if you’re not feeling naughty, this is also a great opportunity to come up with a creative handmade gift for your valentine.

Continue to get creative with your love life when Mercury conjoins Venus in Aquarius on Saturday. With this aspect in your pleasure sector, this is a great day to try new things and find innovative ways to get pleasure. Let your freak flag fly!

Finally, Valentine’s Day on Sunday brings extra luck when Mercury conjoins Jupiter, allowing you to get wild. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. You just might get it. Enjoy a very passionate evening to the fullest.

Scorpio

The week starts with a little push and pull when Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus on Wednesday and old traditional methods get in the way of innovation. However, don’t make any sudden decisions just yet. You’re going to need all the facts.

Then, on Thursday, the new moon is in Aquarius and your family sector. This can be a great time for new beginnings in your private life, like starting a family or getting a new home or apartment. This won’t necessarily be a very “traditional” family unit, but isn’t that how you like it, Scorpio?

Saturday is a good day to look for opportunities for pleasure when Mars sextiles Neptune in Pisces. This is a good day to devote yourself to your loved ones and enjoy dreamy pleasures. Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early. You’ll be very glad you did.

Sagittarius

The week starts on a very creative note when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aquarius on Monday. This aspect happens in your sector of communication, making it an excellent day for brainstorming new and exciting ideas. This is also a good time get organized and put your bright ideas somewhere safe so you won’t forget them later.

Even though Mercury is in retrograde, you’ll be able to communicate with ease when the new moon in Aquarius is in your sector of communication on Thursday. This is a great day to brainstorm ideas, plan for the near future, or take a short trip.

Finally, Valentine’s Day brings success when Mercury conjoins Jupiter on Sunday. If you’ve been coming up with some cool ideas, now is the day to pull them off, whether you’re planning a trip or a romantic date. It is sure to be a success.

Capricorn

Try not to get into your own head this week, Capricorn. It could lead to self-sabotage. On Wednesday, Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, creating some serious tension that could hinder your self-esteem. Try to focus on having fun. You can get back to work later.

On Thursday, the new moon in Aquarius brings attention to your sector of value. This can manifest as a fresh start for your finances and self-worth. This is a great opportunity to brainstorm ways you can make more money or save money for future purchases (like some future summer fun).

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early when Mars sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Saturday, creating a better day for romance and fun. This aspect could really help your fantasies become realities if you focus on pleasure and good thoughts. Put in the work and you’ll be rewarded.

Aquarius

Wow, Aquarius! This is a very big week for you with a lot of energy happening in your sign. You feel more powerful, energized, and ready to take on the world. Basically, you’re an unstoppable force at the moment. Channel your energy to start projects when the sun conjoins Mercury in your sign on Monday. You’ll be organized and motivated.

Your most powerful day is when the new moon is in your sign on Thursday. Look to the future with optimism and hope because this an opportunity to manifest anything you want. Your thoughts hold a lot of power, so think about this wisely. Either way, this is a good day for a fresh start.

The week ends when Mercury conjoins Jupiter on Valentine’s Day. Sunday is a very good day to get lucky, whether you’re trying to score a date or hanging out with friends.

Pisces

This is going to be a very emotional week for you, Pisces, so make sure you practice plenty of self-care and give yourself space to rest. It starts on Wednesday when Mercury in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, creating some major communication issues. If you just can’t seem to get your message across, take a step back and give yourself some privacy until you can speak clearly again.

The new moon in Aquarius and your sector of privacy on Thursday comes with weird energy. On the one hand, this brings opportunities for karmic returns and inner feelings, but on the other, it can also bring up some past heartbreak and the urge to self-isolate. Be careful not to cause damage to yourself.

Fortunately, things get better when Mars sextiles Neptune in your sign on Saturday, bringing new hope as you make plans for the future. Dream big!