Your Weekly Horoscope Kicks Off Pisces Season With A Bang

Scroll To See More Images

Your weekly horoscope for February 21-27 2022 has arrived—welcome to Pisces season, ladies and gentlemen! Naturally, the season of the Fish can be a little confusing for those of us who spend the bulk of our time in the physical rather than the spiritual realm. But there’s always something to be learned from Pisces’ more mystical outlook. Perhaps this is the month we begin to take our yoga or meditation practices seriously.

As far as astrological weather goes, we’re in for mostly clear skies this week. The first major transit comes in the form of Mars’, the planet of action, sextile with Neptune on Wednesday. Venus in Capricorn follows Mars’ footsteps the very next day, falling into its own sextile with Neptune. So, the overall vibe for this week is creative and dreamy.

However, on Thursday, it gets a little cloudy, as Mercury in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, bringing with it a tendency to overthink. Leave the heavy decisions for later in the week or even the following one.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You’ve been working hard lately, Aries, and when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, you’ll be a step closer to achieving your secret ambitions, the ones you haven’t even told your closest friends about. Do some manifesting to make your secret hope become a reality.

However, you don’t have to do this alone. As Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday, you might need to get some assistance from a boss or powerful co-worker to help reach your goal. Don’t be too proud to accept a helping hand.

Especially when technology screws up your day as Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Whether a technology malfunction hurts your bank account or a mean tweet hurts your feelings, you’ll need to log off and spend time with friends who can help you through the difficulty.

Taurus

Expanding your worldview can lead you to some pretty exciting places when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. From meeting new friends to finding yourself with a windfall, don’t be afraid to explore the road less traveled, Taurus.

In fact, the people you meet on that road can quickly become your best friends when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. Bonded by curiosity and a love of knowledge, you’ll easily find your partner in crime.

Thursday could also bring some stress when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in your sign. Stress at work could drain you dry as you feel like you’re losing your identity to your job. However, don’t quit your day job just yet. Instead, take a step back and see what’s making you truly unhappy and what’s just bruising your ego. Breathe before you act.

Gemini

Use your passion and drive to transform your career for the better when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Something that you desire is within your grasp, Gemini, so keep hustling and you’ll be rewarded.

Unless you need some help from your closest relationships when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. You might have friends in high places, and the bonds you’ve created could boost your social status and fuel your ambitions. Use those connections wisely.

Trust is key, and you might be feeling a little paranoid. When Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday, you could feel like everyone is against you. While you might want to spend the day alone, you need to get out of your own head and realize that no one is against you. In fact, they just want to help.

Cancer

Passionate relationships can expand your love life for the better when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Thursday. A new relationship is improving every aspect of your life. You might even want to take things to the next level with your current flame or creative partner. Keep those good vibes going!

Especially when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday, encouraging you to expand your relationships and your life in the process. Go on a romantic adventure, or, if you’re single, be on the lookout for your dream partner.

However, Cancer, make sure you keep it light and casual, because Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus that same day. Make sure you and your partner are on the same page before you take things to a deeper level. You don’t need to give them your life story.

Leo

Your productivity and drive could transform your life for the better when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Don’t lose that momentum now. This is an ideal day to start better habits that can lead you closer to your dreams. Keep going, Leo.

Sticking to your routine could bring the possibility of romance when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. Whether you meet someone on your way to the gym or find an intimate moment while making breakfast with your partner, your routines can bring you comfort and connection.

You love being the ruler of the jungle, but when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday, you’ll have to work with others on an important project. And that means sharing the glory. Try to be a team player or your career and reputation could suffer.

Virgo

This week brings plenty of opportunities for romance when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This aspect makes it easy to fall head over heels with someone very special, and love affairs can lead to dream partnerships. Enjoy the fun, Virgo!

Keep feeling those loving vibes when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. As cuffing season comes to an end, you could discover that your cuffing buddy wants to be with you when the snow melts. Swoon!

However, after being cooped up all winter, you might feel a little restless when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Make sure you check in with your partner before you go off adventuring on your own. Communicate your feelings if you want this relationship to last. You can’t just go off the grid because you’re bored!

Libra

Once you have a solid foundation, you can create better, healthier habits when Mars in Capricorn forms a square with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. From spending more time with family to improving your relationship with your partner to just getting your life moving again, you’re on your way to better days.

In fact, let your family help you create good habits when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. Enlist a relative to become your running partner or gym buddy, or just let them take care of you until you can do it yourself.

You have a lot of big, creative ideas, Libra, but when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday, you might have to put those things aside to deal with a sudden life change. Maybe this change can be used as inspiration for a creative project later?

Scorpio

Your passionate ideas increase your creative drive when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, and you’re ready to take things to the next level. Whether you’re pitching ideas to your boss, asking someone out, or finding adventure in creative expression, you need to keep the spate of ideas going, Scorpio.

Fan the flames by bringing your friends in on your grand schemes when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. Having your siblings, friends, or neighbors take part in your creative endeavors can bring you closer together as you build something truly magical.

Unless drama ruins the good vibes when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Meddling family members could spoil one of your most important relationships if you let them. Trust your gut, not something your nosy aunt rudely says to you.

Sagittarius

You’ve been working hard over the last few weeks, creating plenty of stress. However, as Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday, you need to remember that it’s okay to ask for help when you need it. You don’t have to do it all on your own, Sagittarius.

However, if you can’t get emotional support, try to buy your way into happiness when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday. Use that hard-earned cash to buy something that will make your life easier: a slow cooker, a back massager, or even a mattress to get better sleep.

You have a lot on your to-do list, but it might be difficult to get anything done when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. That’s because so many people are asking you for help. Don’t let yourself be distracted!

Capricorn

Passion and influence go hand in hand when Mars in your sign forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This aspect gives you an extra boost of drive to charm others. Ask someone out, score an important client, or give an impromptu presentation. Passion is laced through your every word, so use each one carefully.

Especially when it comes to your relationships. On Thursday, Venus in your sign forms a sextile with Neptune, encouraging you to have an open, honest conversation with your partner. No fancy tricks or mind games. Share your feelings and be ready to listen if you want love to bloom.

You really enjoy your creative hobby, Capricorn. However, don’t try to make money off it when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. You’ll end up creating more stress in the long run. Instead, create for the sake of creation.

Aquarius

You’ve been quietly working on your dreams, Aquarius, and keeping everything close to the vest. However, your hard work will soon be rewarded, especially in the form of money, when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. But don’t announce it yet. You could spoil the good karma.

Speaking of secrets, the hidden relationship you’ve been pursuing might also have major benefits when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday, especially when it comes to your self-esteem. When someone treats you well, you feel good about yourself and the world.

However, your private paradise gets disrupted when Mercury in your sign forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Everyone wants you to hang out, but you just want to have a quiet night in. Learn to balance your private and public time to gain some needed peace in your life.

Pisces

Your quest to make the world a better place grows stronger when Mars in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in your sign on Wednesday. Find inspiration by volunteering, learning, and being the change you wish to see in the world. You can do this, Pisces!

In fact, why don’t you get your friends involved when Venus in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune on Thursday? Organizing events, doing charity work, or attending a lecture can help make your dreams come true and inspire others to join your cause. Plus, all this work can bring your friends closer together.

However, your thoughts start to drift when Mercury in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus, making it difficult to concentrate on anything for too long. Try to stay focused or you’ll miss something important. Meditation and grounding can help you if you get lost in your head.