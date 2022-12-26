Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Making Sure 2023 Begins With a Bang

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve got a few days left before the calendar turns over, revealing a fresh new set of months and giving you endless opportunities for a reboot. Still, it looks like your horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 has a couple more challenges to throw your way before you can start over with fresh 2023 energy.

Tuesday’s confrontational square between the moon and Mars—the planet of war—gets this week started with a blast. This could stir up painful memories and bring out deep-seated emotions that should be dealt with. Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone! Do some of the heavy work while surrounded by the people who know you best and can support you in the way you need.

Wednesday’s vibes are a lot more constructive and fulfilling as graceful Venus forms a sextile with gentle Neptune and the moon’s rays reach out to Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Neptune. There still might be some lingering self-doubt to shake. But overall, these are good aspects for finding love or reassuring yourself that the partner you already have is the one you’re meant to be with. Stop second-guessing yourself and thinking you don’t deserve good things, because we’ve all been through a lot this year.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, festivities might not be all they live up to be as the moon has you in a downward emotional spiral while it squares Mercury, Venus, and Pluto. Don’t let not being in the mood to give the year a huge sendoff ruin everything, though. It’s not the end of the world, just the year. And there’s nothing wrong with spending the last hours of 2022 in a contemplative, low-key mood surrounded by a few close friends (or even alone if you prefer).

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You end 2022 on a professional note when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. A secret ambition of yours could become reality thanks to your professional relationships. Use your connections to help achieve your dreams.

However, you might want to put these big plans on hold until 2023, because your reputation might take a major hit when Mercury goes into retrograde in your career zone on Thursday. Any promotions, raises, or job opportunities you’ve been hoping for might come more slowly than expected. Don’t rush, Aries. It’ll come at the right time.

Thankfully, you’ll get a little help from your friends when Venus conjoins Pluto in your career zone on Saturday. Ask for help to finally complete some of your resolutions and goals before the clock strikes midnight. Just because it’s the end of the year doesn’t mean you have to stop hustling.

Taurus

Expand your circle of friends before the year ends as Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This is a great day to get your crew together to make your dreams come true. Being social can help bring you anything you desire, Taurus.

If you’ve been traveling for the holidays, make sure you’re back home before Thursday, because Mercury goes into retrograde in your travel zone on that day. The next couple of weeks could see plenty of delays, especially if you’re going some distance. Keep your cool. You could be more stubborn than usual.

Fortunately, you can get by with a little help from your friends at the end of the week when Venus conjoins Pluto in your expansion zone. Talking with loved ones can help you understand the world from a different point of view. Begin 2023 on a humble note.

Gemini

As we get to the end of the year, use your close connections to get ahead in your career when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Your network knows the secrets to success, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. Remember, teamwork really does make the dream work.

However, be careful about who you trust as we enter 2023. Mercury goes into retrograde in your intimacy zone on Thursday, putting bonds to the test. Don’t fight the changes that are coming, Gemini. It won’t serve you well. You might have to let go of some things if you want to move forward.

The year ends with a major transformation when Venus conjoins Pluto in Capricorn and your intimacy zone on Saturday. This aspect has you feeling like a phoenix rising bright and new out of the ashes. You got this.

Cancer

Relationships can really last over the long term when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. You might have found a partner you can go the distance with, whether you’ve met someone new or are traveling with your mate. It’s a day of love and commitment.

However, all those loving vibes can fly right out the window when you find it hard to keep the peace as Mercury goes into retrograde in your partnership zone on Thursday. Secret enemies start showing up as conflict comes easily. Everything could come undone, so this isn’t a great time to sign contracts or make deals.

The year 2022 ends with power couple vibes as Venus in Capricorn conjoins Pluto in your partnership zone on Saturday. You can overcome any obstacle with the right partner by your side. Remember, you are stronger together as you ring in the new year.

Leo

Get a jump-start on your fitness goals when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Take applications for a 2023 fitness buddy, because you’ll be able to achieve much more if you have someone by your side. Ask your friends to hold you accountable and help you with your goals.

Especially because it might be a slow start as Mercury goes into retrograde in your habit zone on Thursday, throwing a wrench into your plans. Your habits are so hard to change that it might take a while to reach your goals. Don’t give up. The new year hasn’t even started yet! Just take small steps, Leo.

It truly takes a village, something you’ll realize when Venus conjoins Pluto in Capricorn and your habit zone on Saturday. You’re going to need some help if you’re going to reach all your goals for the new year. Stop being so stubborn!

Virgo

End the year by falling in love when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Love is in the air, and the person you kiss at midnight at the end of the week could be the person you spend your life with. Swoon!

However, your good mood sours a little when Mercury goes into retrograde in your creativity zone on Thursday. You might have a hard time finding pleasure in anything over the next couple of weeks. Don’t force fun, Virgo. Let things happen naturally and your muse will return. Focus on enjoying the journey, not reaching the end goal.

End 2022 on a steamy note when Venus conjoins Pluto in your pleasure zone on Saturday and you get some hot loving to start the new year. This is a great day to focus on fun. Romance can transform your life for the better.

Libra

Your loved ones are keeping you on track as they help you develop the best version of yourself when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This is a great day to work together to create a life that everyone can be proud of.

But there might be some trouble at home after a hectic holiday season when Mercury goes into retrograde in your home zone on Thursday. Family drama could threaten to ruin your shiny new year as harsh words shake up even your most solid foundations. Develop emotional security in your private life.

However, no matter how much you might fight, when the chips are down, your family can help you step into your power as Venus conjoins Pluto in your home zone on Saturday. Find your power by going back to your roots and creating your own traditions.

Scorpio

The year 2022 ends this week, which means you have one more shot at having some fun when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This is a great day to go to a concert, chat with neighbors, or work on a creative project with friends to express your talents.

However, just be careful about what you say because it could ruffle a few feathers when Mercury goes into retrograde in your communication zone on Thursday. The next couple of weeks could be filled with miscommunication. This retrograde can make you give away too much, and you might lose your mysterious aura. Choose your words with care, Scorpio.

Even with the retrograde, it’s important to speak your mind when Venus conjoins Pluto in your communication zone on Saturday. Words can transform your relationship and your life, so say your piece before the clock strikes midnight.

Sagittarius

End the year on an adulting note by investing in your dream home when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Whether you’ve found the perfect place, you’re doing home repairs, or you’re filling your home with the people you love, start putting down some roots.

However, remember to keep your budget in mind when doing all of this, especially when Mercury goes into retrograde in your value zone on Thursday. The year 2022 might have been an expensive one, so take this time to look at your finances. You might need to change how you spend in 2023.

End the year by taking back your financial power when Venus conjoins Pluto on Saturday. This is a great day to work on personal resources, make money, or even take on a side hustle. Use your connections to make some power plays. You got this, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

As the year comes to an end, it’s the ideal time to visit friends and catch up with your loved ones as Venus in your sign sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. Connect with others on a mental level as you solve any problems before 2023 officially starts.

However, 2022 ends on a bit of a sour note when Mercury goes into retrograde in your sign on Thursday. You might feel misunderstood as people misread you completely over the next couple of weeks. New opportunities will come slowly, Capricorn, so don’t let it get under your skin.

Luckily, you’ll be able to find your power by focusing on your self-image when Venus conjoins Pluto in your sign on Saturday. This is a great time to develop your personal style or transform your appearance to make you better than ever. New year, new you!

Aquarius

As the year comes to a close, focus on what you truly value in this life when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. When the noise of everyday life starts to fade away, you’ll be able to see what’s important to you.

Yikes, Aquarius! The secrets you’ve been keeping close to the vest are coming out in the open when Mercury goes retrograde in your privacy zone on Thursday, leaving you exposed. It’s time to accept what you can’t change and make plans for the future. Try to keep things private and not say too much or it could be your undoing.

Saturday brings an end to 2022 and some of your relationships when Venus conjoins Pluto in your ending zone. Admit when something is over so you can stop holding on to the pain and finally let it go and move on.

Pisces

Teamwork really does make the dream work when Venus in Capricorn sextiles Neptune in your sign on Wednesday. The connections you make today will really inspire you to achieve your dreams. Windfalls can happen easily right now as you set your goals to be the best you can be.

Yikes, Pisces! If you receive any new technology for the holidays, make sure you keep the receipts or have everything backed up when Mercury goes into retrograde in your technology zone on Thursday. Tech issues, drama in your group chat, and trouble networking are all possible right now so stay on your toes.

However, you might be able to patch things up before the year ends as Venus conjoins Pluto in your friendship zone. This is a great time for parties and celebrations, so spend New Year’s Eve with your friends. Enjoy!

