Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts a Winter Solstice—Plus Major Relationship Drama

Hello, holiday angel! Your weekly horoscope for December 20-26 is here, and Christmas is right around the corner. This week marks the winter solstice when the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday, officially welcoming us into winter. While the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, every day after that we gain a little more daylight. This is the perfect metaphor for Capricorn season: Even in the darkest of times, we keep planning, striving, and working toward our dreams and the sunlight. Spend the next four weeks planning your next move.

However, we’re not through with Capricorn yet. On Saturday, Venus and Pluto form a conjunction for the third and final time in the sign of the Sea Goat. This is an intense day, physically, emotionally, and romantically. Your relationships could change dramatically today, and not always for the better.

Finally, the week ends on a positive note when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging us to finally relax after a long holiday month chock-full of activity.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

As we get closer to 2022, it’s time to get serious about what you want to achieve as the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday. The sun enters your career zone, encouraging you to make a plan for how to reach your goals. Job hunting, starting a new career, or making a name for yourself in your field are all possible ways to get ahead.

Be careful about what invitations you accept because they might not be what they seem when Saturn in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Friday. You might be excited to go to a big holiday party—until you see the price tag. Spend your time and money wisely.

Sunday brings creative energy when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces. This is an ideal day to pitch ideas, use social media, and market yourself in unique ways. Sell the dream, Aries.

Taurus

New ideas can expand your life for the better when Mercury in Capricorn forms a trine with Uranus in your sign on Monday. This is a great day to take a class, listen to lectures, or do some traveling that can allow you to form your own opinions.

Tuesday might be the shortest day of the year, but it’s also a day of personal expansion when the sun enters Capricorn and your philosophy zone. A new year is on the horizon, and you’ll be changing with it. This is a great time to travel, go back to school, or change your mind about an important issue.

Friday brings the possibility of a promotion when Saturn in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus. However, before you sign that contract, make sure you read the fine print. This “dream” job could turn into a nightmare if you don’t have all the facts, Taurus.

Gemini

Start the week with some emotional transformation and healing when Mercury in Capricorn forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on Monday. This aspect can lead to a major breakthrough in private. A secret moment with someone could lead to a bonding experience that brings you closer together.

A new season brings new changes into your life when the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday. The solstice can highlight what you’re no longer satisfied with and help you change your life for the better. Start by getting rid of everything (and everyone) that no longer makes you happy.

If you want to achieve your dreams, use your charm and networking skills to seal the deal when Mercury forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday. It’s easy to bond with people who can help you with your goals, Gemini, so dole out that famous sweet talk and get to work!

Cancer

’Tis the season to lend a helping hand, especially when Mercury in Capricorn forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on Monday, bringing out your inner humanitarian. Partner with your friends to do some charity work around town, or spread the word about important issues. Together, you can achieve anything you want to.

We’re still dealing with the retrograde of Venus, but you get a little relief when the sun enters Capricorn and your partnership zone on Tuesday. The solstice can help you repair any damage in your relationship and do some healing as your focus shifts from “me” to “we.”

Continue to work together when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, encouraging you to partner with others to share ideas that can help you build something magical, from a business plan to a group project to a creative vision. If you can dream it, Cancer, you can do it!

Leo

The new year is only a week away, but you’re going to get a jump-start on self-improvement right now when the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday. The sun will be in your habit zone for the rest of the year, encouraging you to dump your bad habits and become the best possible version of you.

Potential opportunities for partnership can lead to success when Saturn in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Friday. However, if you want to be successful, you’ll need to be a team player, which means letting someone else take the lead here. Put your ego aside, Leo.

Especially because Saturday could bring up some relationship issues when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn, making you so obsessed with the idea of perfection that it can hurt the people you care about. Try to relax and enjoy life as it is.

Virgo

It’s a day of big, new ideas when Mercury in Capricorn forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on Monday, bringing the creative energy to expand your life. Think about art in a bigger context and learn more about yourself in the process. Keep creating, especially over the next four weeks.

The sun enters Capricorn and your pleasure zone on Tuesday, staying here for the rest of the year. If you’ve been feeling a creative block because of the retrograde of Venus, try getting out of your funk by starting a new hobby, flirting, or changing up your style. Mix it up!

You can end the week on a pleasurable note when Mercury forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday, making it an ideal night for fun. Whether you’re having hot chocolate with friends or taking a sleigh ride with your sweetie, it’ll be a fun day for all involved. Try unwinding, Virgo.’

Libra

It’s a good time to head home for the holidays when the sun enters Capricorn and your family zone on Tuesday. On the shortest day of the year, you’ll yearn for stability and the comforts of home. Allow yourself to be nurtured by the people who love you.

Luck can only get you so far when Saturn in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Friday. A big opportunity could be presented to you, but make sure you read the fine print carefully or you could miss some important information. Your lucky break might not be so lucky, Libra.

Saturday brings some changes to your home life when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn. Going home for the holidays, adding more people to your dinner table, and moving into a new home are all possible today. Strengthen your emotional security and foundation to empower yourself.

Scorpio

While Tuesday might be the shortest day of the year, it can bring you some big ideas when the sun enters Capricorn. The sun will be in your communication zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to do plenty of writing and speaking. This is a great time to go job hunting or take a short trip to visit family, Scorpio.

Words also hold a lot of power, whether they’re transforming your relationship for the better or empowering yourself with knowledge, when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on Saturday. You might want to do some traveling or use your communication skills to make some extra money.

Finally, end the week on a creative note when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in Pisces on Sunday. This aspect makes it an ideal time to find inspiration in words, work on creative projects, or go on a hot date.

Sagittarius

As 2021 comes to an end, it’s an ideal time to think about your financial future when the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday. The sun will be shining in your value zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to start actively investing in your future, especially where money is concerned. If you want a new car or home, start working toward it now, Sagittarius!

You’re full of big ideas this week, but it might be hard to put them into practice when Saturn in Aquarius forms a square with Uranus in Taurus on Friday. Don’t weigh yourself down with too many commitments because you might not be able to fulfill them.

Saturday is a day of obsession when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn. If you become too attracted to material goods, you might drive yourself crazy trying to get them. Don’t work yourself to death just because you want to buy an expensive jacket.

Capricorn

It’s the end of the year, so if you have something important to say, Capricorn, say it now! On Monday, Mercury in your sign forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to say what you feel. Pitch those ideas, ask out your crush, compliment people! You don’t need to hold it in any more.

The message of self-love comes back stronger than ever when you enter your season on Tuesday. As the sun enters your sign on the solstice, focus on gaining more self-confidence. Treat yourself to some new clothes and make a few style changes. Don’t be afraid to go after your ambitions.

Continue that self-love as Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto on Saturday, especially if you’ve been so focused on your objectives that you’ve developed tunnel vision. Remind yourself that you are worthy of love even if you don’t reach all of your goals.

Aquarius

You’re doing the holidays a little differently this year, Aquarius. Celebrate the season using newly created traditions when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Uranus in Taurus on Monday. Do things your own way even if it means doing it privately so you don’t ruffle any feathers. Celebrate with your found family.

Tuesday brings intensity when the sun enters Capricorn and your privacy zone. During this, the shortest day of the year, you might want to retreat into your own world to find peace. The next four weeks will be a period of reflection as you get ready for the new year.

The week ends with some possible family drama when Saturn in your sign forms a square with Taurus on Friday. Doing your own thing might not go over too well with your traditional family. Don’t accept a holiday invitation if it gives you bad vibes. Your intuition knows best.

Pisces

Spend the holidays with your friends when the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday. The sun will be in your social zone for the next four weeks, bringing plenty of opportunities to spend time with friends as well as think about your hopes and dreams. You want to help others, Pisces, so engage in some volunteer work and lend a helping hand.

Saturday brings another social day when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn. This aspect can give you the opportunity to change a relationship from casual to close, especially when you bond over social causes. Making the world a better place can help you make good friends at the same time.

Working with others could make your dreams come true when Mercury in Capricorn forms a sextile with Neptune in your sign on Sunday. You can manifest your dreams into existence as long as you ask for help from your friends.