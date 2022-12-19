Your Weekly Horoscope Says Capricorn Season Is Here to Help You Become Your Best Self

Scroll To See More Images

Do you still have a lot to do before you can kick back and enjoy what your horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 has in store? Luckily, the universe is the gift that keeps on giving! As it bestows on you some great energy early in the week, you can get all those chores checked off your list early to have a great time celebrating with friends/family when the time comes. Or, if you’re sitting this holiday out or just seeing it as another day, you still get some much-needed relaxing time to spend as you wish.

There’s a slightly annoying t-square to deal with on Tuesday between rigid Saturn and insightful Uranus that makes everything a philosophical debate but Jupiter’s making its fiery entrance into Aries on the same day more than makes up for any trouble it tries to cause. This more upbeat “can do” Jupiter transit gives you a massive energy boost and reminds you of the positive reason for the season.

The sun squares Jupiter on Wednesday as the moody moon opposes stern Mars retrograde, giving off some overwhelming vibes. Still, if you keep your head down and stay focused, Thursday’s meetup between giving affectionate Venus and enlightening Uranus will remind you that there’s a whole lot more to life than just getting through the daily grind.

A new moon in ambitious Capricorn arrives on Friday, helping you push through those last-minute tasks like buying Secret Santa gifts or baking cookies for the family get-together. And Sunday (Christmas Day if you’re observing it) is equally upbeat thanks to happy interactions between the moon, Mars, and Jupiter, reminding you why this is one of the most joyful times of the year.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

After a brief break, your luck returns in full force when Jupiter reenters your sign on Tuesday. As we get ready to enter 2023 with confidence, it’s a great time to think about what you want to achieve next year. You’ll get a lucky break to achieve your wildest dreams, Aries, so don’t be afraid to be bold.

Especially since you’ll be feeling more ambitious than ever when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your career zone on Wednesday. Now is the time to focus on your reputation and create a good public image for yourself. However, wait until next year to make any major power moves.

The end of the week can bring job opportunities during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. Start polishing your resume for future interviews or making your New Year’s resolutions now. Start to set goals for a successful 2023. You got this!

Taurus

You might be feeling a little lost as we get to the end of 2022 and enter the cold winter. Especially when Jupiter reenters Aries on Monday, moving into your privacy zone. While things look dark, remember there is light at the end of the tunnel. Have faith that everything will work out, Taurus.

Especially since you’ll get a positive boost when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your expansion zone on Wednesday. While it might be the shortest day of the year, you’ll have opportunities to broaden your horizons. Use the balance of your sick days to do some traveling and reconnect with yourself.

The best time to start your trip will be during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. This is a great time to climb mountains and make discoveries, whether they’re about your career, your beliefs or yourself. A new experience could shape 2023 for you.

Gemini

The year 2022 is ending on a social note when Jupiter enters Aries, moving into your friendship zone on Tuesday. Thanks to good connections, things that you’ve been working hard toward suddenly become easy as you receive a windfall. Celebrate your success with your friends.

These successes will help you change your life for the better when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your transformation zone on Wednesday. The shortest day of the year is an opportunity for rebirth as get to learn more about yourself on an intimate level. Changes that happen now will affect you next year, Gemini, so make them count!

Friday brings a different kind of intimacy during the new moon in Capricorn. This is a great night to bond with your lover and make a commitment to change your life for the better. Let go of the person you were and step into the person you’re meant to be.

Cancer

This is a great week to make some big career moves when Jupiter enters Aries, moving into your career zone on Tuesday. Your public image and reputation get a boost as you feel confident about the direction your life is going. Stay optimistic if you want to achieve your long-term goals. You got this, Cancer!

“Me” turns into “we” on the solstice as the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your partnership zone on Wednesday. Over the next four weeks you’ll focus all your time and attention on your relationships. From business partnerships to love affairs, work together to build a life you can be proud of.

Life starts feeling like a holiday rom-com toward the weekend during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. This is a great time to start new partnerships and fall in love before the new year. Tell someone how you feel before Mercury turns retrograde on December 29.

Leo

You’re approaching the new year with an open mind and heart this week when Jupiter enters Aries, moving into your expansion zone on Tuesday. This is an ideal time to finish the traveling and exploring you’ve been doing this year and take it to the next level. Be bold and brave, Leo.

The year 2023 doesn’t start until next week, but you’re itching to get started on those New Year’s resolutions when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your productivity zone on Wednesday. During the solstice, work on self-improvement (yes, even you can be better), but don’t try to do everything at once. Slow and steady.

Start working on your goals during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday, because it will be the best time to begin new routines and start building better habits for yourself. Pace yourself and start with small, manageable goals. Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Virgo

Tuesday begins with a period of rebirth when Jupiter reenters Aries, moving into your transformation zone. You’re ready to enter the new year with the confidence that things are going to work out for the best. Release any negative thoughts you’ve been holding on to and work toward building a legacy of possibilities.

Especially if you’re working on something creative. Your artistic talents will get a major boost when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your creative zone on Wednesday. As you get ready for winter break, you’ll find opportunities to express yourself with fun hobbies and new projects.

Have fun and enjoy the spirit of the holiday season during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. Whether you plan a cozy date night, find a cuffing partner or watch your favorite holiday movies, quiet your overthinking mind and just enjoy the moment. You deserve the rest, Virgo.

Libra

The relationship you had during the spring and summer comes back in full force as Jupiter reenters Aries, moving into your partnership zone on Tuesday. Over the next few months you’ll be lucky in love, so solidify all your commitments and stand by them. If you’re unattached, you could find your better half right now.

As we near the holiday season, make sure your home is in perfect condition when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your home zone on Wednesday. Especially if you have nitpicky family coming over. It’s also an ideal time to buy a new home or add another member to your family.

Friday is family night during the new moon in Capricorn. This is a great time to have your support system around you as you enjoy some of your favorite holiday traditions or even start some new ones. Feel the love, Libra!

Scorpio

If you’ve been backsliding on those habits you started in the spring, you’ll have the opportunity to get back on track when Jupiter reenters Aries, moving into your routine zone on Tuesday. You’re feeling healthy and ready to achieve anything. However, don’t get too cocky. It could lead to injury.

The solstice is the perfect time to get together with your friends, siblings and neighbors when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your communication zone on Wednesday. Over the next four weeks you’ll be invited to plenty of social events that will keep you busy as you celebrate the holidays.

Friday is a perfect day for a holiday party during the new moon in Capricorn. After you finally cross everything off your holiday to-do list, invite your loved ones and neighbors over to celebrate the season with the people you care about most. Have some fun, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

The year is almost over, Sagittarius, so let’s have some FUN this week! Jupiter reenters Aries on Tuesday, moving into your pleasure zone and giving you a major boost of luck and passion that will last for the next few months. You’ll be optimistic about love, life and your own talents, so dive headfirst into creative projects. Enjoy!

However, you’ll still have to do a little adulting when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your value zone on Wednesday. Use the reflective nature of the year’s end to think about your self-worth. Value doesn’t come from how much you make but from how much you respect yourself.

End the week on a level-headed note during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. Now is a great time to start looking into setting financial goals and even creating a budget for yourself, especially if you blew all your money on gifts.

Capricorn

Home is where the heart is this holiday season, especially when Jupiter enters Aries, moving into your family zone on Tuesday. As we get cozy in winter, this is a great opportunity to look for a new home, make some renovations or even add a new family member. Keep an open mind.

The rest of the week brings a major boost of self-esteem and confidence when the sun enters your sign on Wednesday, ushering us into your season. This is the season for your success. If you want to be the GOAT, Capricorn, you’d better start dressing and acting like one.

Especially during the new moon in your sign on Friday. You are feeling your best self right now, so use it to your full advantage. This is a great time to go on first dates, start a new job or take the first steps in creating the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Aquarius

It’s the most social time of the year for you, Aquarius, as Jupiter reenters Aries, moving back into your communication zone on Tuesday. This is a period of bright, vibrant ideas that you can work to turn into reality. Attend big events to share your ideas with others or start a study group.

However, you won’t be feeling too chatty when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your privacy zone on Wednesday. The ghosts of your past come out on the longest night of the year, and you could be a little more sensitive than usual. Get ready for winter by taking the time to retreat and heal yourself for the new year.

While it is the holidays, you’re not really in the spirit during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. It’s the season of giving, and you might be making plenty of sacrifices that can leave you feeling a bit raw.

Pisces

End the year on a lucky note when Jupiter reenters Aries, moving into your value zone on Tuesday. The investments you made last spring are finally coming to fruition. From financial windfalls to self-esteem, just make sure you don’t spend all your good fortune in one place.

Especially as you’ll be thinking about the future when the sun enters Capricorn, moving into your social zone on Wednesday. As we get closer to 2023, this is an excellent time to think about your hopes and dreams. Use this time to make the right connections to make the new year easy and productive.

End the week on a social note during the new moon in Capricorn on Friday. Ring in the holiday season by spending time with your close friends and loved ones. This is a great time to enjoy some holiday activities and make some memories, Pisces.

