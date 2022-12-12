Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Give Yourself a Break, Because Great Things Take Time

Scroll To See More Images

Your horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 says you may be feeling discouraged by your current status, but you have every reason to trust in the process. Great things take time, so allow the seeds you’ve planted to grow on their own time and blossom when they’re ready.

On December 12—at exactly 1:11 p.m. ET—the sun in optimistic Sagittarius will form a sextile with disciplined and consistent Saturn, reminding you to commit to a routine and to show up for your responsibilities. Delayed gratification is the name of the game, so have faith in your ability to build toward something over a longer period of time!

Your ego may feel somewhat deflated by December 14, so don’t be surprised if negative thoughts start swirling through your mind. As the sun squares off with dreamy and disorienting Neptune, you may feel lazier and more spaced out than usual. If you allow your fears to wander, they may become amplified! When a last quarter moon in organized and analytical Virgo rises on December 16, you may feel compelled to find a way to resolve your problems. However, keep in mind that your stamina is finite, so don’t push yourself beyond your limits for the sake of maintaining your pride. You’re not invincible (and that’s OK).

If you feel as though you’ve been dragging your feet, you’ll get a breath of fresh air by December 17. As chatty Mercury forms a trine with electrifying Uranus, it will be easier to keep yourself interested without overstimulating yourself. Embrace the rush of new ideas that hits you like a gust of wind.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Dream big! This week, you have every reason to think about what the end game is here. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you may feel compelled to really go the distance, because you know you’re capable of it.

However, some of your fears and doubts may begin to creep in by December 14. As the sun squares off with Neptune, you may find that your imagination may feel like reality, especially if you’re constantly thinking of the worst case scenario.

Once the last quarter moon lights up your productive sixth house on December 16, you’ll finally receive a motivating boost of energy. And as Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you have every reason to go against the grain and experiment with tactics that change the game.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For December 2022

Taurus

Are you truly willing to do what it takes? When the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, it will remind you of all the work that stands before you. Not everyone makes it all the way to the top, but your odds are automatically reduced to zero when you give up.

By the time the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, you may feel as though people don’t have you back. Perhaps your intentions are misunderstood and you’re given the impression that you’re coming on too strong. Don’t measure your worth based on their validation.

After all, you’re *this* close to a major breakthrough. When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus in Taurus on December 17, you’ll find it easier to access the parts of your personality that make you feel special and unique. Honor your right to take up space, Taurus.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For December 2022

Gemini

You’re finding so many reasons to appreciate the people in your life this week. As the Sagittarius sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’re seeing the value of your commitment to and investment in some of your longterm relationships. Look what you’ve built together!

However, when the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, you may feel concerned that your partnerships don’t look “good on paper”. If you’re concerned about appearing guilty by association, it’s important to remember that you can’t control what other people think. Set yourself free from that responsibility.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, it could lead to some sudden and unexpected bursts of insight. Don’t be shocked if a repressed memory suddenly floods back, especially if you’ve been trying to remember something you know you’ve forgotten.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For December 2022

Cancer

You’re coming to terms with the indisputable fact that meaningful results don’t happen overnight. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you may find yourself wanting to get back to your center and return to the steady routine that brings out your best.

However, when the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, you may find yourself feeling distracted and unfocused. Instead of overwhelming your plate, try to simplify your schedule and concentrate on the tasks that matter the most. Trying too hard to push forward isn’t always worth feeling sore tomorrow.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you’ll encounter an opportunity to expand your social network and concoct brilliant ideas with colleagues. Indulge in the electricity of stimulating intellectual connections!

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For December 2022

Leo

If you’ve ever been concerned that you’ll get bored too quickly or lose interest too fast, think again. On December 12, the sun will form a sextile with Saturn and show you that some things age like fine wine. If you’ve fallen in love, you might be surprised to find that love growing, not expiring.

When the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, some of that trust you’ve built may be challenged. Old fears and destructive patterns may creep back in, but only if you give them too much power. Remember—you call the shots over your reality.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you may find that you’re getting the ball rolling at work again. Prepare for exciting things to start cooking up in your career. You most definitely can stand the heat and you’re *staying* in the kitchen!

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For December 2022

Virgo

This is a beautiful week to nurture your wellbeing and tend to your sacred space. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’ll feel more motivated to clean up your living room, spend time with family and do whatever it takes to make yourself feel more at home.

However, when the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, external influences could create chaos behind closed doors. If someone on the outside feels like a threat to your circle of trust, it’s important to remember that looks can be deceiving.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you’ll be met with a burst of creative inspiration. Even if you don’t consider yourself an artist, it’s time to find a way to express yourself. You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve whether you like it or not!

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For December 2022

Libra

This week, you’re feeling inspired by local social events and opportunities to connect with your neighborhood. When the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’ll find that talking about your passions will automatically cultivate closeness with people who share your interests.

However, when the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, you may feel as though you’ve started more conversations than you’re capable of keeping up with. Don’t let someone lead you on when there’s no evidence to back up their claims.

By the time Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you may find yourself feeling right at home in the most unexpected places. Have the courage to embark into uncharted territory, because you just might stumble across something that feels achingly familiar.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For December 2022

Scorpio

This week, you’re feeling inspired to spend some of your hard-earned money on things that make you feel cozy. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’re realizing that there’s nothing wrong with splurging on something ridiculous if it gives you a ridiculous amount of happiness!

However, by the time the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, you may take that innocent sentiment and run with it. Beware of giving yourself a little too much freedom with the credit card, especially if you’ve got some big bills coming up.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you may find that a chance encounter is turning into an unlikely friendship. Be aware of unexpected allies that show up right when you need it most!

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For December 2022

Sagittarius

You’re saying what you mean and meaning what you say. As the sun in Sagittarius forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’re entering the week feeling confident in what you believe and where you stand. Your thoughts are valid and deserving of respect.

However, by the time the sun squares off with Neptune on December 14, some of those childhood fears may creep back in. You’re not the same scared little kid you once were! Sometimes, memories feel vivid enough to transport you back in time. There’s no need to feel afraid anymore, Sag.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you may stumble across unexpected opportunities for work and innovative methods for getting your assignments done on time. Shake things up in your office space!

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For December 2022

Capricorn

Working hard or hardly working? If you’re feeling guilty for going on autopilot, you shouldn’t. The sun will form a sextile with Saturn on December 12, giving you every reason to take a step back from your workspace and give the work you’ve done time to marinate. A watched pot never boils!

However, by December 14, the sun will square off with Neptune, confusing the process. You may feel as though you’ve skipped over an important step or forgotten to do something that’s mandatory. Pay extra attention, because everything you’ve missed is likely right in front of you.

By the time Mercury in Capricorn forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you’ll be coming into a burst of confidence and inspiration. If you’re feeling inspired to create your next masterpiece, follow that colorful thread and see where it takes you!

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For December 2022

Aquarius

Your extended network is coming to your aid this week. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn in Aquarius on December 12, you’re receiving support from your various social connections, making this the perfect time to crowdfund your next project or plan your holiday party!

However, when the sun squares off with Neptune on December 12, you may feel as though you don’t have your budget in order. You may overspend—or even underspend—so double check the perimeters and prepare for backups. Marginal errors are inevitable, but major ones don’t have to be.

When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you’ll have an opportunity to take a step back from your engagements and give yourself time to rejuvenate your energy. Taking some restful alone time could lead to brilliant ideas when you least expect it.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For December 2022

Pisces

This week, you’re coming to terms with the fact that you don’t have to change who you are in order to be loved. As the sun forms a sextile with Saturn on December 12, you’re realizing that you can decide what other people are allowed to see, but that doesn’t mean you have to suppress your true self.

However, by the time the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on December 14, you may feel the pressure of other people’s expectations of you. Just because the world wants all of your time and energy doesn’t mean you have to give it to them. Your boundaries matter, Pisces.

By the time Mercury forms a trine with Uranus on December 17, you may feel inspired to regroup with your colleagues, teammates and mutual connections. Brainstorming sessions are likely to leave you with rare gems of inspiration. Keep mining for more!

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For December 2022