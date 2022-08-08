Brace Yourselves—Your Weekly Horoscope Says You Might Be Navigating Drama In Your Relationships

Scroll To See More Images

Your relationships are becoming more and more important to you, and this week, you may be struggling to get on the same page as your partner. Even though drama is afoot, your horoscope for the week of August 8 to 14 shows that you’re paving the way for so much growth. Embrace the lessons you’re about to learn, because you’re on your way to a more meaningful understanding of your strength.

On August 9, Venus—planet of love and money—will oppose dark and obsessive Pluto, bringing up some of your deepest relationship fears. You may feel more vulnerable than usual, prompting you or your partner to gain a stronger sense of control over the situation. However, beware of the lengths some people will go to in order to establish that dominance. Luckily, the energy will begin to shift by August 11, when Venus leaves behind emotional Cancer and enters fun-loving Leo. This transit will bring you the confidence you’ve been craving, but it will also force you to live up to that confidence. In other words, it may be time to raise your standards!

August 11 is also when a full moon in Aquarius will cause deep-seated truths to rise to the surface. Taking place at 9:35 p.m. ET, this full moon will join forces with Saturn—planet of karma and limitations—which could lead to some sobering realizations. If it feels like doors are being slammed in your face at every turn, have faith that you won’t be met with obstacles forever. Stay the course and don’t be deterred! This is a marathon, not a race, babe.

You’ll receive some positive reinforcement by the end of the week. On August 14, passionate Mars will form a trine with transformative Pluto, giving you the ability to make miracles happen. And on August 16, clever Mercury will form a trine with innovative Uranus, helping you think outside the box. Make no mistake—you’re about to discover just how resilient and resourceful you can be!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

This week, you may be experiencing some discomfort in your personal life, especially once Venus in your fourth house of home and family forms an opposition with ambitious Pluto on August 9. Are you working so much that your loved ones are starting to miss you? Are your loved ones being less-than-understanding about your dedication to your work? It may be time to rethink your priorities, one way or the other.

As Venus enters your fifth house of love and pleasure on August 11, you’re approaching the most romantic time of your entire year! Do yourself a favor and go out on some dates, whether it’s with your lover, a best friend or even just yourself. Your threshold for self-love is increasing.

When a full moon blasts through your 11th house of community, it may force you to recognize how you’re being influenced by the social circles you’re running through. If the energy in your social life feels stagnant, it may be time to shake things up.

Taurus

This week, you’re bound to get involved in some tense conversations, Taurus. After all, on August 9, Venus in your third house of communication will oppose manipulative Pluto, which could reveal the way each word exchanged can feel like a chess move if you’re speaking with someone who has the wrong intentions. Don’t get sucked into a no-win situation!

Once Venus enters your fourth house of home and family on August 11, it will turn your energy inward, encouraging you to focus on nurturing your private life. If you feel the need to cancel your plans and rejuvenate in your own sacred space, don’t ignore your intuition. Most often, the best healing takes place behind closed doors.

As a full moon blasts through your 10th house of career and publicity on August 11, you’re becoming aware of a change that’s unfolding in your professional life. If you’re being blocked at every turn, it may be time to try a path you never expected to take.

Gemini

Even a zodiac sign as carefree as yours can experience emotional attachment. And on August 9, Venus will oppose Pluto in your eighth house of merged energies, bringing up the way boundaries are respected in your relationships. You mind yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle, so remember when to take your ego out of the situation and protect your energy.

You’ll be in a much better position to talk through it by August 11, when Venus enters your communicative third house and inspires you to flirt through witty repartee. If there’s something on your mind, your partner deserves to know what that is. However, good communication relies not only on talking, but also listening. Make sure you take in what’s being said.

When a full moon rises in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 11, you’ll be able to take a step back and consider the whole picture. Don’t spend too much time dissecting one little detail when a more all-encompassing understanding is needed.

Cancer

This week, you might be experiencing turbulence in your relationship. On August 9, Venus in Cancer will oppose Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships, which could be the spark that lights a fire of conflict. Whether you’re going head-to-head with your S.O., your best friend or even your colleague, hidden tensions are resurfacing. Talk about the elephant in the room rather than around it.

When Venus enters your second house of stability and self-worth on August 11, it will encourage you to pull back some of your energy and refill your cup. If you can’t support yourself, it becomes much harder to be a shoulder for others. Take time to nurture and replenish yourself, even if that means setting boundaries.

When a full moon rises in your eighth house of transformation on August 11, you may find that you’re ready to sever ties with something heavy in your life. However, letting go of something you’ve hung onto for so long can feel incredibly difficult, so give yourself time, patience and forgiveness. You’re setting your sights for something better, love.

Leo

It’s not always about what’s said, but what *isn’t* said. And on August 9, you might find that someone is saying something behind your back rather than to your face. As Venus in your 12th house of unseen energy opposes Pluto, you may hear whispers, but it’s only inspiring you to work harder. After all, the more successful you become, the louder the haters complain.

However, you’ll be in a stronger position to address issues in your relationships once Venus enters Leo on August 11. This will encourage you to keep indulging in self-love and to keep working on yourself, regardless of what anyone else thinks. In order to understand what you need from your relationships, you need to understand what you need from yourself first.

When a full moon in Aquarius rises in your seventh house of partnerships on August 11, a major turning point in your relationship may take place. The dynamics of a relationship is shifting, so pay attention to what is revealed about the nature of your partnership. If you can’t find a way to compromise, it may be time to rethink your options.

Virgo

As much as you might romanticize the idea of a loving and respectful group of friends, there are often hidden tensions and longstanding jealousies spicing things up a little. After all, it’s natural to compare ourselves to our friends! When Venus in your 11th house of community opposes Pluto on August 9, you may feel pressured into dimming your shine to make others feel more comfortable. You don’t always have to make sacrifices for the greater good, love.

Once Venus enters your 12th house of solitude and subliminal energies on August 11, you may feel the need to take a break from the outer world and soak up some personal time. Take yourself out for a date, write in your journal, carve out time to meditate and do all the little rituals you struggle to make time for. You’re worth it.

When a full moon rises in your sixth house of work and health on August 11, it will also encourage you to nourish your mind, body and soul. If you’ve been feeding yourself foods that make you feel sick, it’s time to change up that menu. If you’ve been staying up to late, create time for a well-deserved nap!

Libra

You may be struggling to create some work-life balance this week, Libra. After all, Venus in your career sector will oppose Pluto in your fourth house of home and family on August 9, which could instill an even deeper division between both aspects of your life. Beware of airing out each other’s dirty laundry, because when Pandora comes out of the box, she doesn’t go back in.

Luckily, once Venus enters your 11th house of friends and acquaintances on August 11, you’re reaching out and forming connections that extend far beyond your inner circle. It’s time to make connections on a grand scale and to project ideas that can touch the entire world. You have the power to use your social network for good!

When a full moon rises in your fifth house of creativity and artistic influence on August 11, it will force you to rethink the way you experience pleasure and romance. Something may be blocking you from fully expressing yourself and this full moon will help you understand what that may be.

Scorpio

This week, you may feel like your ideas are all being bogged down by so many details that don’t fit in with your overall vision. As Venus in your ninth house of expansion opposes Pluto in your analytical third house on August 9, you may find someone trying to talk you out of your own plans. Don’t let someone confuse you and gaslight you. Have faith in your own understanding of the truth!

When Venus enters your 10th house of reputation on August 11, you may receive some recognition for all your hard work. The world is shining a light on your many accolades, so indulge in the praise. However, if you’re feeling held back from reaching your potential, it may be time to set yourself free.

When a full moon rises in your fourth house of home and family on August 11, it will shine a light on some of the longstanding issues that continue to create discomfort in your personal life. It’s time to create the home you know you deserve, one step at a time. Don’t let your past dictate your future, love.

Sagittarius

As much as you want to forge a deeper connection and make a lasting impact, you may feel like you’re running low on energy. As Venus opposes Pluto in your second house of money and belongings on August 11, you may feel nervous about giving more than you receive. However, there are also moments when cheapness reflects badly on you, so don’t be irrationally stingy either.

When Venus enters your ninth house of adventure and spontaneity on August 11, it will shift your priorities and inspire you to have an open mind about love. If you’re single, it’s time to look for love in new places and to enjoy the romance of the present moment. If you’re taken, it may be time to spice things up and try something different!

However, when a full moon rises in your third house of communication on August 11, it may encourage you to have a serious talk with someone. It’s time to recognize how you communicate with others and whether you could learn how to be more open, understanding and firm with your words.

Capricorn

This week, you might experience some push and pull in your relationships. On August 9, Venus in your seventh house of partnerships will oppose Pluto in Capricorn, which could intensify the emotions that exist between you and someone else. If conflict is rising, it may be time to figure out a healthier approach to the issue. In other words, think before you act!

However, once Venus enters your eighth house of intimacy on August 11, it will encourage you to deepen the level of trust in your relationships. If you’re not with someone who has your back, remember that you deserve to know you can rely on them. You deserve to know that if you fall, someone will catch you. And if they don’t keep their promises, remember to keep your promises to yourself.

When a full moon rises in your second house of self-worth on August 11, it may reveal the ways you’ve been short-changing yourself. You have so much to give and your resilience is proof of how quickly you bounce back. Have faith in your ability to weather even the harshest storms.

Aquarius

You might feel overwhelmed with all the many errands and responsibilities on your plate, Aquarius. You may be the waterbearer of astrology, but that doesn’t mean you have to bear everyone’s emotions too! As Venus in your giving sixth house opposes Pluto on August 9, you may feel guilt-tripped into giving more than you’re capable of giving. If you can’t refill your cup, how else will you be able to pour from it?

When Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships on August 11, it will remind you that a relationship is a two-way street. And if either you or your partner are unable to meet in the middle, it may be time to ask yourself if you’re truly willing to make the extra sacrifice. Remember—your priorities should always begin with yourself.

As a full moon in Aquarius riser on August 11, it will remind you who you are and what you stand for. However, it could also increase your instinct to judge yourself and criticize yourself. Remember to speak to yourself with a level of respect and forgiveness that you know you would give someone else.

Pisces

This week, you might find yourself unsure of whether a platonic friendship is turning into something more. On August 9, Venus in your fifth house of romance will oppose Pluto, which could bring up feelings of fear and rejection in your relationships. You can’t control how someone else feels, but you can control how you choose to respond to those feelings. And if something isn’t going in your favor, it has absolutely nothing to do with you.

When Venus enters your sixth house of service on August service 11, it will inspire you to continue working on yourself and to keep your eye on the ball. And if someone is in need, your helping hand can make all the difference! Right now, you’re enjoying the process of giving more than receiving, especially when you’re helping someone in a meaningful way.

As a full moon rises in your spiritual 12th house on August 11, it could lead to a major revelation! Prepare for your psychic powers to increase tenfold, because vivid dreams could shine a light on some startling information. Trust in your intuition, becasue you already know the answer.

