Your Weekly Horoscope (August 5–11): Your Social Life Is About to Explode

No full or new moons, no retrogrades, no eclipses… Just some awesome, social energy heading our way! (And honestly, what a relief now that Mercury is direct.) All this positive energy starts on Wednesday, when the sun teams up with Jupiter (planet of luck)—and Venus (planet of sociability) on Thursday—making for all sorts of spontaneous and harmonious celebrations. Whether these occasions are for fun or business, they’ll go very well.

The weekend is where a lot of planetary commotion will hit. On Sunday, Jupiter turns direct after being retrograde since April. If any best-laid plans and projects have stalled lately, things can now take an upward turn.

That same day, Mercury (planet of communication) moves into Leo, which is a very charismatic and at times dramatic influence, so expect people to have an increased desire for their voice to be heard.

And finally, also on Sunday, Uranus (planet of transformation) turns retrograde in Taurus, where it will remain so until January 2020. This could encourage a slower approach to the process of change. With less of an urge to jump ship, there could be a desire to adopt a more orderly approach to revolutionizing affairs.

Here’s how the planets will affect each sign’s social life this week.

Aries-

Compared to the past month, this week should be a piece of cake for you, Aries—especially because it looks like your leisure and romance sections are about to be highlighted. The aspects on Wednesday and Thursday could enhance this energy even more, making those two days the best to go on a date. Lastly, Jupiter just turned direct in your travel zones. Time to jet set!

Taurus-

With planets circling your domestic zones, you’re ready to host a party this week! Perfect days for this get together would be either Wednesday or Thursday. Thanks to Jupiter turning direct, the weekend may bring some money your way that you’ve been waiting on for some time. And finally, Uranus turns retrograde in Taurus this week… putting a clear focus on your sign’s revolution.

Gemini-

This week, it’s like anything you say drips in gold. Your natural Gemini charm and persuasion comes out as effortlessly as ever, especially on Wednesday and Thursday (so if you’re trying to convince someone to listen to you, those are the best days to do it!). At the end of the week, as Jupiter turns direct and Uranus turns retrograde, you’ll see yourself feeling more positive for the future as well as more inventive regarding how you channel those rewards

Cancer-

Lately, you’ve been very focused on gaining some monetary traction. And this week, you’ll really be able to make some ground. The only problem is that you’ll feel more like you want to spend that money rather than save it. Try to see the bigger picture here, Cancer. If you can do that, you’ll see results faster and you’ll feel more in control.

Leo-

The planets have been giving you their full attention as of late (it is Leo season after all!), and this week isn’t any different. You’ve got Venus, Mars, and Mercury all in your sign on Sunday, making the weekend an ideal time to step into a leadership role and take charge. This doesn’t just relate to your career—you’ll also have command with your romantic interests. Prepare for plenty of dates!

Virgo-

Being a Virgo tends to make you think with your head first, then your heart. As we approach Virgo season, these next weeks will challenge you to take a deeper look at your spiritual levels, to come to terms with any past emotional burdens that hold you back. While Wednesday and Thursday are great times for dates for other signs, for you those days should be central to family. Time to get everyone together for a birthday, wedding, or other celebration!

Libra-

There’s bright opportunity for you this week, Libra. With a focus on the social areas of your chart, you’ll find it difficult not to meet new people and surround yourself with like-minded groups. As Jupiter turns direct on Sunday, the subsequent days after are ideal for you to reveal your new ideas to those in power. (Hint: You may want to think about team collaboration here.)

Scorpio-

You’ll meet opportunity and challenge this week, but you’ll also feel a heightened sense of confidence to achieve anything you put your mind to. Jupiter turning direct this weekend might be the best thing that’s happened to your bank account, especially since finances have been a little slow recently. Lastly, as Mercury in Leo travels through your ambition zones on Sunday, you can’t help but to show off your vast talents—and you should, Scorpio!

Sagittarius-

Wednesday or Thursday could see you being offered an amazing opportunity. All that leads up to Jupiter turning direct on Sunday, granting you some gracious rewards for your hard work (or future hard work—if you’re waiting for a sign to start a project, this is it!). Sunday will also be about forging new ideas for a trip outside your comfort zone, as Mercury enters your travel sector. Be bold and fearless, Sagittarius!

Capricorn-

You’re typically one to keep those emotions close to the vest, Capricorn. But planetary energy is forcing you to take a hard look at those tender points. What’s more, Jupiter will enter into your spiritual zone and show you how far you’ve come, making you realize what true self-reflection can bring. Because of this, these emotions will also collide with the urge to take action. Thus, if you’ve been wondering whether to invest in a therapist, this is the perfect week to take that next step.

Aquarius-

As Uranus, Aquarius’ personal planet, turns retrograde on Sunday, you’ll start to feel the need to slow down your pace… positive rewards can only come from patience. But for the most part, relationships—romantic or not—are the highlight this week. To that end, you’ll see many social invitations flooding in this week as you relish a bunch of fun and unique connections with people. Even more, Jupiter is about to enter your relation zones, which should see a new lift in your social life. Everyone will want to be around you and your charming social energy.

Pisces-

Fitness, fitness, fitness! It’s time, Pisces. Your wellness zones are being brought to the forefront and challenges you to start new, healthy routines. There’s some focus on career and self-advertisement due to Jupiter turning direct in your goals sector. Lastly, that retrograde will be most helpful if you need to sell material items, or sell your own work to higher ups. Dive in, don’t let up.

As always, check your rising and moon signs for a deeper look at what the zodiac has in store for you this week.

This story was originally published on Horoscope.com.