Your Weekly Horoscope Says Your Social Life Is About To Get Interesting, So Get Out There & Mingle

You’re being pulled in a beautiful direction and your horoscope for the week of August 29 to September 4 is bringing you a burst of motivating energy. Take this opportunity to generate some brilliant ideas and get organized as you prepare for whatever may be coming next, because the astrology of this week is actually the calm before the storm.

After all, Mercury is currently in the pre-retrograde shadow, which is beginning to bring your awareness to problems that need solving and the issues that need revisiting. And once Mercury stations retrograde next week, it could really slow down your pace and screw with some of your plans. However, as Mars—planet of drive and courage—forms a sextile with larger-than-life Jupiter on September 1, it will inspire you to keep moving forward, no matter what may be inhibiting your path of action. Believe in your ability to overcome any hurdle you’re met with.

As Mercury in Libra forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on September 2, it will encourage you to embrace your boldest ideas and to set your mind on your loftiest goals. However, it’s important to be realistic about what it takes to get there, especially if you’re making promises you can’t keep. Your relationships are likely to become more emphasized around this time, allowing you to intellectually connect on a much deeper level. It’s time for healthy debates with people who inspire you, because an intellectual spar could lead to an unexpected friendship.

By September 3, a first quarter moon in Sagittarius could lead to spontaneous interventions that derail your routine. If you’re falling into disarray, don’t let it knock you off center. Get right back up on that pony, because how you act now will define where you wind up later.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week, you’re finding that social interactions are giving you some serious mental steam! On September 1, Mars in your third house of communication will form a sextile with Jupiter in Aries, which means that the more you learn and the more you exercise your intellectual chops, the more you’ll feel like your best self.

By September 2, Mercury in Libra will oppose Jupiter in Aries, which will highlight the one-on-one relationships you share. If you’re lost in a sea of people, think about the people who inspire the strongest reaction from you and why. Stay tuned for an exciting relationship development, Aries.

When a first quarter moon in Sagittarius activates your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 3, you may feel pulled away from your plans and into the great unknown. Embrace flexibility in your routine and don’t be afraid to start over.

Taurus

You’re starting off this week feeling confident in your goals and ready to really build something solid and long-lasting. As Mars in your second house of stability forms a sextile with Jupiter in Aries on September 1, it will encourage you to put in the time and effort it takes to make your world stronger and more centered.

By September 2, Mercury in your sixth house of work and health will oppose Jupiter, which could inspire you to get healthy, get fit and get serious about your wellbeing! Although this energy is encouraging some mega productivity, it could also make you feel like you can add way more to your plate than you should. Take it nice and easy.

If you’re feeling the desire to do something that feels dangerous by the end of the week, be prepared for the drama that follows. As a first quarter moon in Sagittarius lingers in your transformative eighth house, you may become more aware of the power struggles fueling your desires. How can you act on your instincts in way that’s healing rather than detrimental?

Gemini

Your gift of gab is coming in handy this week, Gemini! After all, on September 1, Mars in Gemini will sextile Jupiter in your 11th house of community and social outreach, which could open the floodgates for some serious exposure. You have the power to network and exchange credentials with exciting people, so send out a message that aligns with your inner purpose.

In fact, as Mercury in your flirty fifth house forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on September 2, you may find that one of these chance encounters turns into a memorable meet-cute. People are attracted to how smart and clever you are, Gem! Feel free to work the room, but remember—not everyone is into your brand of humor (and that’s totally OK).

By September 3, a first quarter moon in Sagittarius will spice up your relationship sector, especially if your personal life is putting a strain on your partnership. It may be time to set boundaries, especially if you’re being pulled in two separate directions.

Cancer

This week, you’re realizing that rest is just as conducive to your success as going hard on your daily grind. On September 1, Mars in your sleepy 12th house will sextile Jupiter in your career sector, reminding you to schedule time to just do abso-freaking-lutely nothing. You’ve been working hard lately and you deserve time to yourself!

By September 2, Mercury in your fourth house of home and family will form an opposition with Jupiter in Aries, which will encourage you to remember why you’re working as hard as you have been. Are you dreaming of buying a gorgeous condo someday? Are you hoping to strengthen your family dynamic? Now’s a beautiful time to do it, as you’re already receiving some of these blessings now.

However, once a first quarter moon in Sagittarius turns up the heat in your sixth house of productivity on September 3, you may feel like tasks are beginning to pile up again. It’s time to learn how to shift gears more smoothly, because you’re learning how to make your routine a more fluid process.

Leo

This week, you’re feeling inspired to strengthen your connection with the world around you and to become a more meaningful member of your community. As Mars in your social 11th house forms a sextile with Jupiter in Aries on September 9, which is encouraging you to reach out to people who open your mind and inspire you to do your part.

This energy will only get more intense by September 2, which is when Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your adventurous and philosophical ninth house. This could lead to some major mental breakthroughs, especially if you’re currently a student or you’re interested in a subject. Despite how much you’re beginning to understand, remember—you still have a lot left to learn.

By September 3, a first quarter moon in Sagittarius will spice up your creative fifth house, which could lead to an unexpected crush that throws you off balance. You’re only human, so embrace the way it feels to be vulnerable and exhilarated at the same time.

Virgo

You may find that an unexpected benefactor is coming to your rescue at the beginning of this week. As Mars in your career sector forms a sextile with Jupiter in your eighth house of inheritance, you may find your investments paying off big time. Let this remind you that long-term commitment is the name of the game, as long as you’re focusing on your true goals and not a series of pipe dreams.

By September 2, Mercury in your second house of money will oppose Jupiter in Aries, which could encourage you to put your money into something with serious promise. Although this is a powerful time to get lucky, it’s also important to know your limits, because no one’s invincible.

On September 3, a first quarter moon in Sagittarius will bring rise to some lingering issues at home. You may feel like your house is a total mess. You might even feel like your family members are getting on your nerves. Either way, it’s time to remedy the problem like the handy-dandy Virgo you are!

Libra

Get ready, cause this week, you’re about to discover some beautiful things with some fascinating people. As Mars in your adventurous ninth house forms a sextile with Jupiter in Aries, you’re feeling the call to the wild and a deeper desire to expand your perspective of the world. Follow it, Libra! It may just lead to a lucky relationship development.

In fact, as Mercury in Libra forms an opposition with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on September 2, the universe is setting the stage for a major turning point in your bond with someone in your life. Mercury will station retrograde this week, which could kick up some drama, but also lead to some major headway if you’re feeling productive instead of destructive.

As a first quarter moon in Sagittarius lights up your third house of communication on September 3, some challenging conversations may raise the stakes, but it will also shine a light on how other people are communicating with you. Remember that mutual respect is nonnegotiable.

Scorpio

Ever heard of something called “toxic productivity”, Scorpio? This week, you just might be become a little obsessed with achieving the end goal, especially as Mars in your transformative eighth house forms a sextile with Jupiter in your sixth house of productivity, you’re feeling motivated to redefine your formula for success. However, your best bet is to take things slow rather than take short-cuts, because delayed gratification will serve you even better in the long run.

As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries on September 2, you may find that your dreams are beginning to reveal more information to you, prompting you to look within for answers. Give yourself time to light a candle and tend to your spiritual needs.

When a first quarter moon in Sagittarius shines a light on your second house of money and stability, a financial issue may arise, prompting you to strengthen the system that you rely on. Make sure your basic needs are being met, because the cosmos are showing you how to become more self-sufficient.

Sagittarius

This week, you’re feeling passionate and in love! Ride these waves of affection, because on September 1, Mars in your seventh house of partnerships will form a sextile with Jupiter in Aries, spreading warmth and creativity throughout your social life and your love life. In fact, a disagreement lay lead to a sexy moment, so don’t be afraid to be your sassy Sagittarius self.

When Mercury in Libra forms an opposition with Jupiter in your flirty fifth house, you may find yourself falling for someone in your friend group. If you’re in a relationship, you may feel reminded that you’re dating your best friend! And if you’re an artist, this is a powerful time to meet with your contemporaries and workshop, because social gatherings are getting the creative juices flowing.

When a first quarter moon in Sagittarius stirs up drama and squares off with the sun in your flashy 10th house, you may find yourself rebranding your identity. It’s time to edit your social media bios and update your resumés to match your true self, Sag. Quit chasing pipe dreams and start following your destiny.

Capricorn

If you’re the stereotypical Capricorn who loves working hard and getting ahead, you’ll love how this week starts off. On September 1, Mars in your productive sixth house will sextile Jupiter in your fourth house of domestic affairs, which is inspiring you to put on your apron and tap into your inner homemaker. It’s a great time to clean the house, invite relatives over and reconnect with your roots!

However, by September 2, you may find that your public standing is affecting your feelings toward your own private life. As Mercury in your ambitious 10th house forms an opposition with Jupiter in Aries, may feel like you can do it all! You can have a stellar career, a warm and cozy family and even golden retriever. However, all of that not only takes patience, it also takes commitment. Are you ready to back up your promises with true effort?

When a first quarter moon in Sagittarius simmers in your 12th house of spirituality on September 3, it could make you feel like canceling plans and soaking up some solitude. If you’re willing to give in to your feelings and give yourself time to process, you just might discover the truth you’re searching for.

Aquarius

You’re on the verge of some serious creative output, Aquarius! After all, on September 1, Mars in your creative fifth house will sextile Jupiter in Aries, inspiring you to learn more about your hobbies and follow your desire to express yourself. It could even pave the way for some flirtatious repartee, so get out there and socialize with the person—or people—you’re currently crushing on.

You may feel like you can conquer the world by September 2, so follow your inner compass, Aquarius. This is when Mercury in your ninth house of adventure will oppose Jupiter in your third house of communication, encouraging you to seek truths that open your mind and challenge everything you thought you knew. It’s time to really see the world (or at least learn more about it).

By September 3, a first quarter moon in your 11th house of community could shake things up, especially if you’ve got a few haters in your midst. If you’re getting the evil eye from someone, it’s time to protect your energy rather than give in to your instinct to keep the peace.

Pisces

Are you in the mood to spruce up your home environment and satisfy your need for some retail therapy? If so, you’re in luck, because on September 1, Mars in your fourth house of sacred spaces will sextile Jupiter in your second house of money and luxury, encouraging you to make your home feel that much more comfortable for you. Give yourself whatever you need to feel more grounded!

By September 2, Mercury in your eighth house of intimacy will oppose Jupiter in your second house of self-sufficiency, which could intensify your desire to become closer to someone and build a deeper level of trust. However, it’s important to allow things to blossom at their own pace, as you may feel the instinct to rush the process. Either way, your heart is ready for a deeper connection.

By September 8, things may start getting more chaotic at work, because a first quarter moon will shake things up in your 10th house of career. If you’re working so much that your relationships and personal goals are falling by the wayside, it may be time to take a step back and rethink the amount of eggs you’re placing in each basket.

