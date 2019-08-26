Your Horoscope This Week: Expect the Unexpected This Labor Day Weekend

Scroll To See More Images

According to your horoscope this week (August 26-September 1), you might not want to make plans. With four different aspects to Uranus (planet of change), we’re about to see a lot of new developments and surprises. We’ll see them particularly on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. While all these aspects will be harmonious, you will only benefit from them if you’re willing to be open minded and think outside-the-box.

Combining with Uranus’s spontaneity, there will also be an emphasis on sign of Virgo (and speaking of, happy Virgo season!). On Thursday, Mercury moves into the earth sign, bringing the number of planets in Virgo to four (Mercury, sun, Mars, and moon).

On Friday, the new moon in Virgo can be an opportunity for a fresh start, especially if routines have fallen by the wayside. If there’s any unhappiness with the way things are, this lunar phase can encourage asking questions and making a few changes.

Finally on Sunday, Venus (planet of love) aligns with Saturn (planet of responsibility), which can make things very businesslike. It should be easier to do one’s duty and stick with responsibilities to others.

How Uranus Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries –

Feeling stuck in a rut these days, Aries? Uranus’s energy could see things starting to change for you. New opportunities could start to pop up that align perfectly with what you’ve been working toward. As you receive that new client or new opportunity for collaboration, think radically about how you can play it out (and follow through during Friday’s full moon). Interesting ideas are bound to come!

Taurus –

All good things this week for you, Taurus! With planets lining up in your lifestyle zones, this week is all about centering back to you and what you love to do. If you’re an artist or have an opportunity to share your creative talents at a show or at work, this is the perfect week to do it. Lastly, the new moon will be an opportunity for a romantic connection to blossom.

Gemini –

Your frazzled and social Gemini nature can sometimes leave little to no time for tidying up your home. This week, with four planets in Virgo, it’s the best time to clean like a madwoman (or madman). And while you’re at it, you might want to sell clothes, furniture, or other items you’re not using. Lastly, the new moon will ask you to pick up a project that’s been left to the wayside.

Cancer –

There are many things to be said—and also many things to be heard this week! And with Uranus’s energy this week, many of these comments will be surprising. If you’re a single Cancer, be prepared for some lucky encounters in the dating pool this week. For the new moon on Friday, traveling through your communication zone, you might want to think about kick-starting a new project or voicing your opinions.

Leo –

Surprising money opportunities may come your way this week if you’re quick enough to jump on them. But stay away from any doubt that may arise during this. Negativity will only bring more difficulty to you! But if you channel the new moon, Leo, you should be okay. As this moon travels through your financial zones, It’s a good time to start new financial processes.

Virgo –

Here we go! You’re going to feel on fire this week with four major planets lining up in your sign. Most important for you this week is to be open to discovering something new. This could include taking a course or a workshop, exploring new religions, traveling to distant lands. Whatever it is, be open-minded about what you could find in yourself during the process.

Libra –

The planets this week might bring you some colorful and prominent dreams that have important messages. (You may want to write them down to see if you can identify a pattern!) Uranus energy is all over the place this week, but for you, Libra, it may directly affect your relationships as you could be presented with an opportunity to look deeper into a partnership. Lastly, the new moon roams in your spiritual zone, so try to take a moment to do something peaceful.

Scorpio –

The energy this week just won’t stop for you, Scorpio. With Uranus energy all over your social life, get ready to receive invites and date opportunities completely out of nowhere. The best part? Through one of these excursions—if you’re open to taking a little risk—you could see a window of opportunity. And if this happens around Friday during the new moon, the planets are aligning: This is the right moment to make a breakthrough!

Sagittarius –

For you, Sagittarius, this is a week of self-promotion. Get the word out there on your new project, business, or idea. With Virgo running through your section of goals and ambitions, you’ll feel attentive to details more than ever. On Thursday, you’ll find that someone may have the perfect to solution to any career roadblocks you face. And finally, Friday during the new moon is the best time to apply for a new job or make your next big move at work.

Capricorn –

Being a hardworking Capricorn, you can sometimes forget to take a vacation. This week, though, three planets are traveling through a section of your chart that seeks adventure and new lands. While you love having plans, you may even want to book your trip without having everything thought out. It’ll thrill you to discover unknown opportunities as you go. Friday’s new moon might be a good time to book your flight.

Aquarius –

Uranus, your ruling planet, is taking over this week, which means a lot of good things could come your way. Most notable this week, Aquarius, is that your dreams and desires are going to be super strong. In order to get what you want, consider connecting with other people (like a therapist or your coworkers) to hear what they have to say. They could bring up exciting ideas you hadn’t considered.

Pisces –

You’re a busy bee this week, Pisces. There are a lot of opportunities to connect with all types of people from romantic interests to coworkers to family. With so many commitments piling up, you might feel a little overwhelmed. But try to lean into all this energy. Speaking out on areas that you’re passionate about on social media or via conversation could lead to some special openings for you. Finally, that new moon on Friday could see your current relationship stepping up to the next level.

