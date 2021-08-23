Your Weekly Horoscope Offers Equal Parts Mystery & Romance

Scroll To See More Images

Lover, your weekly horoscope for August 23-29 2021 has arrived. A lot of transits are happening this week that could bring both inconvenience and mysteries to be solved. However, we start the week on a positive note when Venus (planet of love) in Libra trines Saturn (planet of foundation) in Aquarius on Monday.

This is the second time this positive aspect graces our skies. It’s an ideal day for romance, developing bonds, and being social. Have fun and enjoy the flirting!

However, communication gets muddled when Mercury (planet of communication) in Virgo opposes Neptune (planet of illusion) in Pisces on Tuesday. Try not to make any major decisions right now because you can’t see all the facts clearly. Something important may be hidden from your view. Thursday brings tension as communication issues get worse when Mercury trines Pluto (planet of destruction) in Capricorn. While this is a positive day for earth signs, other signs may have to deal with untangling certain mysteries that could be very unpleasant. What you learn today might change your perception of certain issues. Keep one eye open, everyone.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

With love, anything is possible when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. This is a great day to get romantic, develop an intimate bond with a new partner, or have your new relationship meet your social circle. Love is dreamy right now.

However, living in a fantasy world gets you into trouble when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. You might create some bad habits for yourself when you get too caught up in your inner world. Remember to stick to your routines or you may do yourself more harm than good.

Hard work pays off—especially when it comes to your career—when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. You may have succeeded in reaching a goal or even getting a boost to your reputation. Either way, you’ll be hitting a milestone and achieving something important. Just keep doing what you’re doing, Aries!

Taurus

The week starts with the possibility of career success when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. Developing good habits and improving yourself may help you advance in your career and get some much-deserved recognition. Keep working toward your goals, Taurus.

But don’t let your fantasies run away with you when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. It’s easy to fall for delusions and fantasies during this aspect, especially if you let your imagination take over. Be creative and entertain yourself, but don’t jump off the deep end.

Instead, channel this creativity into leading you to new ideas when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. The more you express yourself, the more you begin to expand on your philosophies. Your stubborn nature has shifted to being open to different perspectives. Your power will come from untangling your inner mysteries.

Gemini

Romantic affairs bring new adventures and discoveries when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. Falling in love could lead to learning new things and being exposed to different points of view. Let your sense of curiosity and creativity encourage you to learn and enjoy!

Tuesday brings family drama that could spill into your public life when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Do yourself a favor and don’t lie to anyone about what’s going on behind closed doors. It will save you some major embarrassment later. Trust us.

But it’s not all doom and gloom! Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, encouraging you to use your sharp mind and curiosity to uncover the truth about certain family issues. Learning something about where you come from and your generational roots will lead to your personal power. Learn from the past to transform your life, Gemini.

Cancer

If you’re lacking in funds, Monday is a great day to ask for a little loan from family when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius. It’s also a good time to stay with family members. While this can temporarily bond you for the moment, don’t overstay your welcome, and don’t get greedy. Even family ties have their limits.

Tuesday brings confusion and deception when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Someone may be hiding or twisting important information that you need. A friend’s moral compass (or lack of one) could leave you feeling confused. Stay on your guard, Cancer.

If you’ve been struggling in some of your important relationships lately, talk it out when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Communicate your needs and brainstorm ways to make this partnership work. Don’t just bottle up your feelings to please them. It won’t work out in the long run.

Leo

The start of the week is an excellent time to connect with loved ones when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. Express your thoughts and feelings in unique and interesting ways for a stronger bond and to help your relationships develop and grow.

However, don’t let that bond go to your head when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. Sharing is caring, but don’t give away your hard-earned money to someone until you have all the facts. Wait for the truth before acting. You’re generous, but don’t get taken advantage of because of your kind heart.

After working hard on your financial situation, you’re finally making some real progress on improving your life when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. Use your confidence to make healthy changes and take care of yourself. We know you think you’re perfect, but you can always improve.

Virgo

Your hard work pays off when you remember your value on Monday. Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to work hard and be productive. You will be rewarded soon, whether it’s money, clothing, or a boost to your self-esteem. Just keep grinding, Virgo!

Get to the truth when it comes to your relationship when Mercury in your sign opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. Your partner might be trying to sell you a fantasy about them to get you to agree with them. Get all the facts and don’t make any firm commitments.

The week ends on a positive note when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. This aspect helps you creatively express yourself, bringing a lot of pleasure into your life. There’s a possibility of discovering a new talent or finding a new creative project. Either way, the day will bring happiness, so enjoy yourself.

Libra

If you’ve been in an on again, off again relationship, you may be on again when Venus in your sign trines Saturn in Aquarius on Monday. That person suddenly wants to make it work. The bound is strong and you have a solid foundation, but don’t ignore any red flags.

Especially when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, putting your head in the clouds and detaching you from reality. Work routines and habits get messed up, and keeping secrets can make you stressed. Be careful. You could develop some bad habits if you don’t get a reality check.

Family secrets could come to light when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday, changing your view of certain family members. Try to get to the bottom of this, but remember to take care of yourself as well. Find a safe place to recharge afterward when your detective work is done.

Scorpio

Ask for help from your family or find comfort at home if your personal life becomes difficult to manage on Monday. Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius, making you crave the comforts of home, especially if you’re currently healing from a broken heart. Take care of yourself, Scorpio.

Research everything when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. Someone you’ve been hanging out with has been telling you some “creative” stories that your friends tell you aren’t true. Check the facts before speaking so you won’t be accused of spreading misinformation.

Spend Thursday brainstorming when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn. Use your friends as a brain trust to help you work through issues you’ve been struggling with. By having a brainstorming session, you can talk it out, pinpoint the root cause of your issue, and solve it. Teamwork makes the dream work! Remember to bring snacks to share.

Sagittarius

Friendships can thrive when you start having mature conversations with pals on Monday. Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius that day, encouraging you to get deep and explore. This could be the day when casual acquaintances become real friends after a heart-to-heart discussion.

Your work/life balance is off when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. You might think you have your life put together perfectly, but there could be some tension lurking below the surface as your domestic fantasies start to crumble. Don’t let your career take over your personal life, Sagittarius.

After solving a problem at work, you might receive a major bonus or recognition when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. This achievement could be a big boost to your self-esteem and make your wallet happy. Showcase your skills and put your wonderful mind to good use.

Capricorn

Use your professional connections to get some more money or a promotion at work on Monday. Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius to help boost your self-esteem and burnish your good public image. You’re a hard worker on your own, Capricorn, but a little networking never hurt anyone.

Someone could be lying to you when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. Trust your gut and follow your moral compass instead of listening to someone else’s world. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Learning something new and expanding your education could transform your personal beliefs when Mercury trines Pluto in your sign on Thursday. This is a good day for personal growth and development as you expand your understanding of the world around you. Don’t be afraid to be wrong. It’ll help you grow and learn from your mistakes.

Aquarius

Relationships can help you see things from a new perspective when Venus in Libra trines Saturn in your sign on Monday. Listening to views on life from someone you care about will help you come to a new understanding of certain issues. A long-distance relationship helps you grow as a person.

Be careful about what you believe when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday. Pillow talk may not be as truthful as you’d hoped it would be. Someone could be telling you what you want to hear for their personal gain. Read between the lines to prevent unhappiness.

Thursday is a powerful day when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn and a mystery that has been plaguing you is soon solved. Use the intimate connections you’ve formed through communication to transform your life. To connect with your inner power, you need to open your mind.

Pisces

On Monday, Venus in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius, so use this to make a strong, lasting connection. The connections you make right now have the potential to move past the surface to the deep core of who you are. Allow yourself to grow and change with someone emotionally and spiritually, Pisces.

However, don’t put on your rose-colored glasses just yet when Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in your sign on Tuesday. You have a fantasy about how things should be, but your partner has other ideas. Hold off on making any compromises until you feel you can let go of your illusions.

Talk things out with your friends when Mercury trines Pluto in Capricorn on Thursday. By joining forces with your friends, you’ll make each other’s lives better and strengthen your bond. However, make sure you’re clear about your intentions and that everyone is on the same page before you begin.