Your Horoscope This Week: Your Love Life Is About to Get Real Hot

Gird your loins because this your horoscope this week (August 19-25) is about to get real sexy. The planets (like, a lot of them) are continuing to move into Virgo. While this sign fuels our desire to look at our lives with more detail, it also opens some opportunity to dive into the earth sign’s more sensual side. Over the weekend (particularly on Saturday!) we’ll get some serious “feelin’ myself” vibes that’ll make us not only seem more attractive to others but also feel more attractive—which means desire… and romance!

However, the beginning half of the week may be more concerned with organization and planning so that goals and ambitions can be realized. This diligent energy starts on Wednesday as Venus (planet of love) travels through Virgo, followed by the sun (all hail Virgo season!) on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, Mercury (planet of communication) in Leo forges a lovely angle with Jupiter (planet of luck) in Sagittarius, which might encourage us to look at the bigger picture. If you feel lost, then seeing the whole map can help you get your bearings.

And with Mars continuing its journey through the earth sign, it might be easier to zip through that to-do list as quickly as possible.

This Saturday is when we’ll see a turn toward Confidence Ville. A special aspect between Venus and Mars (planet of passion) both in Virgo could enhance desire. People could be attracted to others even if the bond has been platonic up until this point.

This story was originally published on Horoscope.com.

How the Planets Will Affect your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries –

You’ve been feeling pretty good over the past couple weeks. But you’ll take a turn toward productivity over the next seven days. Particularly midweek onward, you’ll start to feel Virgo’s “get sh*t done” energy hovering over you, making you more attentive to deadlines. As you hit the weekend, that Venus/Mars aspect could see you feeling a little saucy with someone special. Chemistry is in the air, Aries.

Taurus –

You’re the hostess with the mostess this week, Taurus. As Venus in Virgo moves into your leisure zones on Wednesday, you’ll feel more inclined to be out and about. This day might also see you receiving a surprise in the money department. And lastly, Saturday looks good for you and the person you’ve been eyeing (someone new or even a past flame!). Now’s the time to make a move.

Gemini –

Your chatty Gemini nature will be put to use this week as you make moves on some key business connections. As Venus and Mars in Virgo travel through your domestic zones on Wednesday, don’t be surprised if you feel the need to “Marie Kondo” your home. The weekend could see some improvements in your love life, as things become a little more intimate.

Cancer –

Money issues start to arise for you, Cancer, as you struggle with the desire to save and spend. What’s the purpose of having money if you’re not able to do anything with it? Midweek, Venus is making you branch out a little more than usual. You’re more open to making plans to see old friends. Finally, someone becomes very interesting over the weekend.

Leo –

Get ready for your finances to take focus this week as Venus in Virgo moves through your money zones. This may inspire you to take a realistic look at how much you’re spending and how it’s affecting your bank account (might be time to catch up on all those Uber rides). Over the weekend, Saturday brings hint that a romantic relationship may be ready for the next step.

Virgo –

If you’ve felt out of control lately, your sign’s presence this week will make things a breeze. Wednesday, as the planet of love moves into your sign, you’ll be brimming with confidence—you may even feel like getting a makeover! As for the weekend, Saturday’s a great day to go on a date! As the sun moves in Virgo on Friday, all three planets (sun, Venus, and Mars) will be in your sign, bringing some seriously confident energies to the table.

Libra –

We know you love balance, Libra. And this week, with so much grounded Virgo energy taking place, you’ll finally feel up to the challenge of getting your busy social life in order. Lately, you’ve been out and about, but it’s time to focus on some quality “me time.” Friday is the most important day to remember this. Allowing yourself to recharge is key. Saturday’s Venus/Mars combo might bring an opportunity for a secret, sizzling love affair.

Scorpio –

Planets have been traveling through your ambition zones for some time now, so your nose has been to the grindstone lately. Wednesday may present your last opportunity in this sector; though it may seem risky, it could be worth it. Toward the end of the week, you’ll feel a desperate need to get back in touch with friends. And Saturday could see you meeting someone that you have a deep connection with (your favorite, Scorpio!).

Sagittarius –

Your travel zone has been lighting up lately. But this week, the planets start to move through your sector of ambition. Starting Wednesday, with Mars and Venus in Virgo, you’ll feel a bit of a salesman streak bubbling up as you try to charm your way into doing business with someone. This week you may also find that you have deeper feelings for a coworker than you thought.

Capricorn –

As a Capricorn, your mindset is typically very business-oriented and serious. But some of that seriousness may be lifted this week with Virgo floating around. You may lighten up. As you feel these energies, make sure you’re talking positively to yourself. Lastly, over the weekend, you could meet someone adventurous who pushes you outside your comfort zone.

Aquarius –

You’ve enjoyed plenty of lighthearted social gatherings and blossoming relationships over the past weeks. But this week will turn a little more intense, Aquarius. Venus and the sun in Virgo are stationed in a more emotional part of your chart toward the end of the week which might dig up some old issues you’ve forgotten about. Lastly, a relationship could move to the next level on Saturday.

Pisces –

Your relationship zones light up this week, Pisces—but in a different way than you might expect. With Mars at play, you could be spurred to say something that’s been on your chest. Or with Venus in the mix, you could be searching for meaning behind something that’s bothering you. On Saturday though, you’ll finally feel validated in your feelings for someone else.