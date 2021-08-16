Call Olivia Rodrigo, Your Weekly Horoscope Has Déjà Vu

Scroll To See More Images

Hey there—your weekly horoscope for August 16-22 2021 is here. This is a big week with some subtle shifts in energy as we move closer to the end of summer. We start the week with lovely Venus (planet of love) entering Libra on Monday. Venus is right at home in the sign of the Scales, making the next four weeks an excellent time for love. However, we could have trouble making decisions about love and financial matters.

Sunday is a big day with a Full Moon in Aquarius. It could bring up some serious déjà vu from last month when the full moon was also in the sign of the Water Bearer. During the second time around, try not to start too much trouble with your rebellious streak. It could cause more harm than good.

Sunday marks the beginning of Virgo season! The sun will be shining in practical, modest Virgo for the next four weeks, encouraging us to be sensible and practical and get our lives together. Strive to help others and be your best self.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You’re a natural leader, Aries, but when Venus enters Libra on Monday, you might need to pair up with someone. That’s because Venus will be in your partnership zone for the next few weeks, making you interested in joining forces and fighting for justice. Just try not to turn it into a competition.

Being rebellious can help you get what you want when the full moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. Something you’ve been working toward is suddenly within your grasp. However, to make it last, you’ll have to play by the rules and share your good fortune with others.

After weeks of pleasure, the sun entering sensible but critical Virgo on Sunday could feel like a bad hangover. However, try to take care of yourself. The sun will be in your health zone for the next month, encouraging you to rebuild your life and develop healthy routines. Boring, true, but you’ll be glad you did.

Taurus

As summer comes to a close, routines and habits become more attractive when Venus enters Libra on Monday. With your ruling planet in your habit zone for the next few weeks, start taking care of other people as well as yourself. Practice self-discipline when shopping.

Sunday brings the possibility of hitting a career milestone sooner than expected when the full moon is in Aquarius. Doing something unexpected could help you in your profession and boost your reputation. Celebrate your achievements, Taurus!

Sunday is a great time for celebration as the sun enters Virgo. The sun will be shining in your pleasure zone for the next four weeks, encouraging you to express yourself creatively and show the world what makes you unique. Nurture your talents and get in touch with your pleasure. Focus on doing what you love with the people you love and you’ll be feeling marvelous.

Gemini

Life takes a romantic turn when Venus enters Libra on Monday. The planet of love will in your pleasure zone for the next few weeks, making this an ideal time for creativity and expressing your personal style. Life will be entertaining, so have fun and get a little naughty!

Go on an adventure during the full moon in Aquarius on Sunday. The full moon is in your philosophy zone, encouraging you to let curiosity take the wheel. Gain a new understanding of a certain situation by looking at it from a different point of view.

However, don’t stray too far from home because the sun moves into Virgo on Sunday as well. The sun will be in your home zone for the next four weeks, bringing changes to your family dynamic. You might have to fill the role of caretaker for the next few weeks. Don’t forget to take care of yourself too, Gemini.

Cancer

Home is where the heart is, Cancer. At least, that’s where your heart will be when Venus enters Libra on Monday. Venus will be in your home zone for the next few weeks, bringing peace and comfort in family matters as you seek harmony in your home life. Reconnect with family members and put any bad blood behind you.

Life starts changing very quickly when the full moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. The full moon is in your intimacy zone, and you’ll need to think fast if you want to make it through this transformative period, perhaps even joining forces with others.

Also on Sunday, the sun enters Virgo, where it shines its light on your communication zone. For the next four weeks, it will be very easy to express your thoughts, feelings, and opinions in writing as your thinking gets organized. Speak your mind and tell people who you really are.

Leo

Relationships of all kinds can thrive when you communicate, Leo. Venus enters Libra on Monday, moving through your communication zone for the next few weeks. You’ll have increased charm to dazzle anyone who comes your way. This is a great time to be social, take a short trip, and speak your feelings.

Come to an agreement to resolve a major conflict during Sunday’s full moon in Aquarius. You might have a unique way of reaching a compromise, but if it works for you, do it! Put competition to rest and work on collaboration instead.

Also on Sunday, the sun leaves your sign for sensible Virgo. The sun will be shining in your value zone for the next few weeks, asking you to focus on your material and emotional needs. Virgo’s modesty and no-nonsense attitude could dent your ego a bit. Help others in order to improve your self-worth.

Virgo

Treat yourself! Yes, even sensible, frugal you deserve a treat, especially when Venus enters Libra on Monday. Venus will be in your value zone for the next few weeks, encouraging you to take your hard-earned cash and buy yourself an early birthday present. Go ahead and splurge on something you’ve been longing for. Just don’t break the bank.

Celebrate your achievements when the full moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. You’ve been hustling hard during this lunar cycle, and you could start seeing the results of that labor soon. Keep practicing self-discipline, but allow yourself to mix things up.

Sunday is also a big day because it’s the start of your season! Yes, the sun enters your sign that day, making you feel like your best self. Focus on self-improvement (like your amazing skincare routine), but don’t try to be “perfect.” Instead, embrace your messy side. It’s your party, Virgo!

Libra

The week starts on a positive note when Venus enters your sign on Monday. With your ruling planet in your sign, this is an ideal time to shower yourself in self-love as you focus on new beginnings in your love, social, and financial lives. Venus gives you a boost of confidence, so don’t be afraid to try new things, Libra.

Use Sunday’s full moon in Aquarius to find unique, creative ways to express yourself. The full moon is in your pleasure zone, encouraging you to entertain yourself and take a break from all the stress.

That stress may start when the sun enters Virgo that day, moving through your privacy zone for the next four weeks. After a hot summer, you might want to cool down to regroup and refocus. You could feel the need to be private and make some sacrifices as you try to understand yourself.

Scorpio

Venus enters Libra on Monday, so trust your gut over the next few weeks. The planet of love will be in your privacy zone, increasing your intuition as you use it to make any major decisions, especially when it comes to relationships. While you may be attracted to mysteries, you could be drawn to things that hurt you. Stay smart, Scorpio.

The full moon in Aquarius brings some nontraditional family dynamics on Sunday. You don’t need to follow tradition to be happy and emotionally fulfilled. You could even find security in unsuspected places.

Also on Sunday, the sun enters Virgo, moving through your social zone for the next few weeks. Direct your attention to friendships and following your personal passions. Life could feel like a whirlwind as you get everything that you desire. Be careful, though, those sudden gains could disappear if you don’t work hard to keep them. Keep hustling.

Sagittarius

Life gets very social when Venus enters Libra on Monday. With the planet of love in your social zone for the next few weeks, spend plenty of time with your friends and add some new people to your social network. Find ways to help others and connect with humanity as a whole.

Speak out about issues that have been weighing on your mind when the full moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. With the full moon in your communication zone, problems you’ve been struggling with will finally have answers that no one has thought of.

Turn your attention to your public image for the next four weeks when the sun enters Virgo on Sunday. The sun will be moving through your career zone, encouraging you to strive to be the best in your field, get noticed, and achieve something great. However, remember that you are so much more than your job.

Capricorn

Start networking to benefit your career when Venus enters Libra and your career zone on Monday. Use your social connections to get ahead as Venus gives you a boost of charm to achieve your long-term goals. Value your success as you work.

An investment you made earlier this year is starting to pay off in a unique way when the full moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. The full moon is an excellent time to take care of yourself and your emotions as you remind yourself of your self-worth. Treat yourself a little, Capricorn.

Sunday also brings a period of self-discovery when the sun enters analytical Virgo. The sun will be in your philosophy zone for the next four weeks, expanding your understanding of the world around you. You could learn more about your morals and personal beliefs and form new opinions.

Aquarius

Summer is ending, and Venus enters Libra on Monday, so squeeze some last-minute travel into the next few weeks. Venus enters your philosophy zone, making travel and higher education very attractive to you right now. It’s easy to become fascinated by new projects, ideas, and ways of experiencing the world. Ideas will help connect you with other people and create understanding.

Sunday is a great day because the full moon is in your sign. Use the full moon’s energy to step into your power and do what’s best for you. Take care of your body now because your actions will come back to you later.

Sunday also brings major changes because the sun enters Virgo that day. The sun moves through your intimacy zone, creating possibilities for major transformation during the next four weeks. Don’t fight the changes, Aquarius. You’ll only end up hurting yourself.

Pisces

Personal relationships begin to transform when Venus enters Libra on Monday. The planet of love will be in your intimacy zone for the next few weeks, so strengthen the bonds of your relationships, especially if you’re sharing resources. Trust your intuition as you go through these changes.

Sunday brings karma during the full moon in Aquarius. It’s time to receive the rewards of all your hard work since the last full moon in Aquarius. However, as you wait, remember to take care of yourself, because karma can be a real witch.

Also on Sunday, the sun enters Virgo and your partnership zone. This is an ideal time to partner up with people who can bring out the best in you, whether in business or romance. During the next four weeks, you could find your better half, someone who is the complete opposite of you in every way. But, hey, opposites attract!