Your Weekly Horoscope Says It’s A Beautiful Time To Manifest, So Start Building Your Ideal Reality

Last week was a struggle, thanks to the intense reality check full moon in Aquarius gave us. Luckily, your horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 says things are taking a turn for the better. The universe is rewarding you for all your hard work, so dive right into the good vibes. It’s a powerful time to manifest your desires into reality, so start envisioning it now.

You know that feeling where everything starts to click and you realize you’re starting to understand an incredibly complex idea? On August 16, you might be getting that feeling more than once! As Mercury—planet of communication and connection—forms a trine with Uranus—planet of innovation and forward-thinking—you might just experience a burst of insight that changes the technique or methods that you’ve been using. Get practical about these methods, because both Mercury and Uranus are moving through earth signs, which is encouraging you to get grounded and constructive. Jot down your blueprints, map out a plan and get to work!

By August 18, Venus—planet of love and friendship—will form a trine with expansive and optimistic Jupiter, which is paving the way for playful and romantic energy. This trine will help you tap into a source of deep joy, so follow your heart and do what brings you the most happiness! If you’re single, this is an incredible time to get out there and start flirting with someone who catches your eye. If you’re taken, you should set aside time to really soak up each other’s company (if you know what I mean).

By the end of the week, you might notice a major energetic shift beginning to unfold. On August 20, Mars—planet of drive and courage—will enter clever, intelligent and social Gemini, encouraging you to indulge in your deepest intellectual interests! However, Mars is also a planet that loves conflict, which means that gossip could run rampant during this time. Also, be careful how you come across, because Mars in Gemini can also entice everyone to communicate in a more rude or brash way. And once chatty Mercury forms an opposition with dreamy and disorienting Neptune on August 21, it’s important to take everything with a grain of salt. Neptune prevents you from seeing things clearly, so wait for the fog to disperse before making judgments!

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

Aries

As this week begins, you’ll be in a beautiful position for a brilliant idea to drop in on you when you least expect it. On August 16, Mercury will form a trine with Uranus in your second house of money, which will shine a light on new ways to bring in more income. Ask the universe for what you need and take advantage of the opportunities that you are given.

When Venus in your flirtatious fifth house forms a trine with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, it will invite you to open your heart and embrace love on a much deeper level. There’s no better time for grand displays of affection, so don’t be afraid of telling someone how you feel!

On August 20, a powerful shift will take place as Mars—your ruling planet—enters your chatty and intellectual third house. This will inspire you to socialize and intensify your cravings for intellectual discourse. Just remember to think before you speak, just in case you’re about to put your foot in your mouth!

Taurus

You’re tapping into your creativity this week, and if you follow your artistic impulses, you may just walk away with a masterpiece on your hands! On August 16, Mercury in Virgo will form a trine with Uranus in Taurus, which will open you up to a world of color, music and poetry that was previously unknown to you. Ready to get inspired, Taurus?

When Venus—your ruling planet—forms a trine with Jupiter in your 12th house of spirituality on August 18, it will encourage you to deepen your emotional bond with the people you love. It will also put you in a beautiful position to accept healing and love, letting it nourish your insecurities and forgive yourself for not being perfect.

However, as Mercury forms an opposition with Neptune on August 21, you might be susceptible to romanticizing a romantic partner and overlooking their flaws. Don’t let red flags go just because you’re still searching for green ones.

Gemini

This week is a powerful time to nurture your sacred space sand start manifesting the home you’ve always wanted! On August 16, Mercury—your ruling planet—will form a trine with Uranus in your spiritual 12th house, encouraging you to focus on your heart and on giving it what it needs. What makes you feel at home? Start giving yourself more of that.

When Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your social 11th house on August 18, you might be in the mood to go out and enjoy the end-of-summer festivities with all your friends! Spend time connection with others and rejoicing in shared company, because it will refill your cup.

When action-packed Mars enters Gemini on August 20, things will start picking up speed for you. It’s as if you’re waking up from a long dream and you’re going after your goals with renewed conviction. Go for the goal, Gem!

Cancer

This week, you’re meeting new people and learning more about the type of people who inspire you! As Mercury forms a trine with Uranus in your community-oriented 11th house on August 16, it will pave the way for exciting new relationships to begin forming. Start manifesting the type of friend group you’ve always wanted, because teamwork makes the dream work.

This is also an ideal time to start setting financial goals and dreaming of more money in your pocket. After all, when Venus in your second house of money forms a trine with Jupiter in your ambitious 10th house on August 18, you might just win up with a promotion or even a raise!

However, once Mars enters your sleepy and spiritual 12th house on August 20, you might find yourself struggling to find the motivation to keep pushing. Take a break and remember that your energy is not finite. Don’t drain it without replenishing it!

Leo

Ready to make waves in your career? The world is waiting to see what you’ve been cooking up, Leo. On August 16, Mercury will form a trine with Uranus in your 10th house of social standing and public image, which could lead to a game-changing idea for increasing your level of notoriety. Don’t be afraid to take risks that make you shine even brighter!

On August 18, you’ll be in an even more beautiful position to expand your horizons and indulge in everything the world has to offer. Venus in Leo will form a trine with Jupiter in Aries, which will inspire you to try something different and go on an adventure. Want to manifest your dream vacation? Start now.

However, once Mercury forms an opposition with Neptune in your eighth house of give and take on August 21, you might be in danger of lowering your boundaries too far. Don’t give your trust away to someone who hasn’t earned it, especially if you’re trusting them with something big.

Virgo

Everyone knows you’re smart, Virgo. However, this week, you might be on the verge of proving that you’re a full-on genius! On August 16, Mercury—your ruling planet—will form a trine with Uranus in your ninth house of open-mindedness, which is showing you a whole new perspective. Your brainstorming sessions are turning up some rare gems, so keep mining for brilliant ideas!

By August 18, you may feel like pulling back your energy as you start craving deeper spiritual connections. As Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your eighth house of intimacy and transformation, what you’re really looking for is someone who understands you, accepts you and gives you the space to feel however you feel.

However, it’s vital that you not open up to just anyone! As Mercury forms an opposition with Neptune in your seventh house of allies and enemies on August 21, there’s a chance someone may present themselves as a friend, but their intentions are not clear. Wait until your emotions clear up before you make a judgment on the situation.

Libra

This week, you’re looking inward and doing some major healing, Libra. After all, on August 16, Mercury will form a trine with Uranus in your eighth house of give and take, which is shining a light on a whole new understanding of growth. You’ve been shedding your skin and getting to know the new you, so don’t look back.

Luckily, on August 18, the energy will become so vibrant and alive that you won’t have trouble focusing on the blessings surrounding you. As Venus—your ruling planet—forms a trine with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on August 18, you may feel pulled toward a particular person that has ensnared your heart. Dive into this relationship with all your heart!

However, once Mercury opposes Neptune in your sixth house of work and health, there’s a chance you may overlook your needs for the sake of your desires. If you don’t find time to replenish your body, your body will hit the brakes for you.

Scorpio

Prepare to make some major headway in your relationships this week, Scorpio. On August 16, Mercury will form a trine with Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships, which could lead to an unexpected connection with someone you weren’t expecting to impress you so much! Keep an open mind about love, Scorpio.

In fact, once Venus in your 10th house of public image forms a trine with Jupiter in Aries, you might find that the person you love most in the world is yourself. After all, your career has the power to really benefit from this energy, especially if you let go of that imposter syndrome and start recognizing how hard you’ve worked to get where you are.

Once Mars—your ruling planet—enters your eighth house of transformation on August 20, you might find yourself comparing yourself to others and seeing your colleagues and friends as competitors. Don’t fall for this trap, because it’s like drinking poison and hoping it hurts someone else. Remember—the only person you’re competing against is your former self!

Sagittarius

This week, you might discover some new techniques at work that make your job so much easier! As Mercury in your career sector forms a trine with Uranus in your sixth house of productivity, you might realize that you can get more done in a shorter amount of time, especially if you learn how to work more efficiently. Streamline those tasks, Sag!

Once Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your fifth house of creativity and romance on August 18, it will open you up to a deeper understanding of joy and love. Take a chance on telling someone how you feel. Satisfy your creative urges by engaging in an artistic project. Life is meant to be beautiful, so find ways to make yours even more enticing.

However, once Mars enters your seventh house of allies and enemies on August 20, you might notice that conflicts are starting to arise in your relationships. If people are acting hostile toward you, it’s time to take a step back and recognize what is and isn’t working about the way you solve problems.

Capricorn

This week, you’re seeing the world in a much brighter light. When Mercury forms a trine with Uranus in your playful fifth house on August 16, it could pave the way for a brilliant artistic idea to drop in on you. It might even lead to a romantic spark, because this energy has “love at first sight” written *all* over it.

When Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your sensitive and nurturing fourth house on August 18, it will encourage you to spend time with those who matter to you most. If you’re dating someone, this is a beautiful time to introduce them to your family or spend time with the in-laws!

However, when Mercury forms an opposition with Neptune in your communication sector on August 21, there’s a chance that misunderstandings may lead to conflicts if you’re not careful. Say what you mean and leave nothing up to interpretation. And if someone says something strange, give them a chance to clarify themselves.

Aquarius

You’re finding love in unexpected places this week, Aquarius. After all, on August 18, Mercury will form a trine with Uranus in your comforting fourth house, which could make you feel like you’re right where you’re meant to be, even if you’re in a completely foreign situation. Remember—”home” can be wherever you want it to be.

By August 18, you’ll be in a beautiful position to strengthen your friendships and pour more love into your romantic relationships. As Venus in your seventh house of partnerships forms a trine with Jupiter, it will encourage a more hopeful and passionate form of communication. Don’t hide your enthusiasm for the people in your life!

When Mercury forms an opposition with dizzying Neptune on August 21, you might be susceptible to making a bad financial decision. Don’t spend big bucks on something that’s not guaranteed, especially if what’s being promised seems too good to be true.

Pisces

Your relationships are growing and expanding in ways you’ve never seen before, Pisces. On August 18, Mercury in your seventh house of partnerships is forming a trine with Uranus, which could pave the way for a new connection that lights up your heart. There are so many fish in the sea and there’s always someone new to introduce yourself to!

When Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your second house of stability on August 18, it will remind you that love isn’t just about romance, but about being there for each other. Become fluent in the love language “acts of service”, because if you can show up for your partner, you can accomplish anything together.

However, once Mercury opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 21, there’s a chance you might be prone to giving away more than you can give. Loving someone doesn’t have to come at the expense of your own wellbeing, Pisces. Remember to keep some for yourself!

