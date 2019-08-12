Your Weekly Horoscope (August 12–18): These 3 Zodiac Signs May Lose Friendships This Week

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re hoping your horoscope this week (August 12-18) turns out pretty mellow, then you might just be in luck, my friends! With yet more focus on Leo, Mercury (the planet of communication) moved into the fire sign at the end of last week, creating further dynamism and sparkle. And who doesn’t love the sound of that? (Oh, and let’s not forget all the astrological effects that come with Uranus in retrograde from now and into 2020—yep, that’s happening, too.)

On Tuesday, the sun (planet of self) aligns with Venus (planet of love)—both in bold Leo—making this the perfect time for all kinds of social occasions. With these two planets literally creating a “self”-“love” unit in proud Leo, this can also be an opportune moment for a makeover or change of image.

On Friday, Mercury in Leo angles toward Uranus (planet of change) in sturdy Taurus, which could see a clash of opinions. It may even cause a minor fracture in a relationship due to an edgy comment; pausing for thought before answering someone back could save a friendship. Take note: The signs most likely to find trouble with friends this week are Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius.

Finally, over the weekend on Saturday, Mars (planet of passion) moves into industrious Virgo for a six-week stay, and its presence here encourages getting better organized.

Here’s how the planets will affect your zodiac sign this week.

Aries-

That sun/Venus conjunction on Tuesday could boost your confidence just enough to ask someone special out on a date. It’ll turn out well if you do, Aries! Before you buy something out of your means on Friday, stop and give it a second thought. Lastly, this weekend, Mars in Virgo will move through your lifestyle zones, which could see you getting excited about organizing your daily routines.

Taurus-

Your family and home is the center this week; with a lot of positive energy around your home, you may even feel like hosting a party. Tuesday would be the best day to do so. Friday’s disagreement with a friend or family member will only be resolved if one of you is flexible and open to compromise.

Gemini-

Those Geminis who work in sales, media, or tech will likely have a busy week coming us as the sun/Venus tie brings an interesting marketing opportunity. This could be a great deal! Friday could mangle affect day-to-day communication as opposed to serious friendships—best not to go on a first date here.

Cancer-

Money matters are highlighted again this week, Cancer—keep striving to maintain balance between spending and saving! One hint this week when it comes to making money: Self-worth comes from you first. When it comes to work, with Mars in Virgo this weekend in your communication zones, organizing emails, promotional, and networking opportunities is the best use of your time.

Leo-

Once again, the planets align with you this week, shooting your confidence through the roof. Because of the vast amount of Leo influences here, a new makeover or image update is in order! Friday could see you struggling to connect with a higher up at work; if you can avoid important convos on this day, that would be wise.

Virgo-

Feeling spiritual? This section of your chart is glowing. It may be a great time to do a little soul-searching this week. In terms of love, you may find romance somewhere we’re you’re meeting like-minded people. As you slowly steep into your beliefs, beware of encountering someone with a difference of opinion on Friday. Try to appreciate their point of view as much as you do your own.

Libra-

If you’re a single Libra, this is one of the best weeks of the year to potentially meet your mate. Take advantage of all your event invites this week, and you’ll have plenty of opportunity to meet someone new. Lastly, as Mars in Virgo enters a more emotional section of your chart, you might want to ask yourself whether there are some parts of your past that you need to come to terms with. Closure is on the horizon.

Scorpio-

Being a Scorpio, your mind is always on your life goals; but this week with Leo flying through it, you’re feeling extra charged. If you have a presentation to get through at work, Tuesday’s sun/venus link is making a most opportune moment for you. Mars in Virgo is heading through your adventure sections, nudging at that travel bug.

Sagittarius-

You’re a natural traveler, Sagittarius, but this week the wanderlust adventurer inside you is really calling your name. This week is also a good time to try something new and make it worthwhile, whether that be by working toward a certification or signing up for a class. As Mars in Virgo moves into your ambition zones, you’ll be ready to break down any barriers that stop you from getting what you want.

Capricorn-

This week may be a little emotional for you, Capricorn. But what’s exciting about the feelings you face is that this week is the perfect time to clear the air. As you become more open with colleagues and business partners, this may also seep into your love life… linking up with the romantic energies at play this week. This weekend, you may feel more adventurous than normal.

Aquarius-

Tuesday is swirling with romantic energy as the sun/Venus tie floats in your relationship zone. Take your S.O. (or potential S.O.) out on a special date or to an event. Overall, this week is once again booming with social opportunities. All seems well until Friday, when an argument could occur between friends. Try not to act out right away. Things will settle down later.

Pisces-

A romance might bloom this week in an area of work such as your job or the gym. If the hope of a new partnership isn’t promising enough, the energies behind this encounter could be close to love at first sight. Mars in Virgo for some zodiac signs may be encouraging them to get organized. For you, Pisces, it’s telling you to organize your feelings by clearing the emotional air. Try to have those tough conversations over the next six weeks because they can only benefit your relationships moving forward.

