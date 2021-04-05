Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Go After Your Deepest Desires

Scroll To See More Images

Wake up, your weekly horoscope for April 5-11 2021 is here! We are fully into Aries season and this week is jam-packed with of energy, boldness, and adventure. It all begins on Tuesday when Venus (planet of love) in Aries sextiles Mars (planet of action) in Gemini, bringing us waves of confidence and assertiveness. It encourages us to take quick action because time is of the essence. This is a great day to ask someone out or go on an adventure. Carpe diem!

Put that confidence to work when Mercury (planet of communication) in Aries sextiles Saturn (planet of structure) in Aquarius on Saturday, making it a great day to negotiate deals to get the best results. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want directly. You might just get it.

Finally, the new moon is in fiery Aries on Sunday, encouraging fresh starts and manifesting, so set those intentions. This moon gives us the courage to meet challenges head-on and follow what we’re passionate about. Don’t be afraid to go after what you truly desire.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Need a crystal to guide you through it? Not only is gold sandstone gorgeous, but it can help you be more ambitious and achieve all you aspire to. Carry it around whenever you need a confidence boost to achieve your big goals!

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Your week begins on a romantic note when Venus in your sign sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, encouraging you to express your feelings for someone. Whether you’re confessing to a crush, asking someone out, or just telling people you love them, let it all out!

Don’t be afraid to be blunt and direct when Mercury in your sign sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Saturday. When a friend comes to you for advice, be honest with them. They might need to hear some hard truths. While it may be rough, they’ll appreciate your honesty in the long run.

Finally, the week ends on a positive note when the new moon is in your sign. It’s a time of new beginnings and change, so this is a great day to go after what you want. It’s okay to be a little selfish right now and do what’s in your best interests.

Taurus

Your week begins with a little retail therapy as Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. However, before you check out, ask yourself if you really need everything in your cart. While shopping can make you feel good, it won’t fix any emotional problems.

Trust those good vibes when Venus sextiles Jupiter in Aquarius on Saturday. Your reputation and public image can get a major boost if you just allow yourself to have fun and be yourself. Don’t stress too hard about making a good impression. You do it naturally.

Finally, practice some major self-care when the new moon is in Aries on Sunday. If you’ve avoided dealing with some emotional pain or made denial your home address, it’s time to face it. It takes courage to deal with your emotional wounds, so be brave and dive right in. You’ll be better for it, Taurus.

Gemini

Tuesday’s your lucky day this week! That’s when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in your sign, making it a perfect day for windfalls and getting anything you want. Whether you’re looking for love, lust, or money, all you have to do is wish for it and it’s yours.

However, those good vibes don’t last long. Mars squares Neptune in Pisces on Friday, creating some serious tension in your social life. After a rude awakening, you might discover that certain people don’t see you as a friend, or you may have misunderstood your role in a certain relationship or at work. Your ego might get bruised, but it will be a learning experience.

Finally, the week ends on a positive note when the new moon is in Aries and your friendship zone on Sunday. This is a great time to make new friends and network. Make a wish. It could come true!

Cancer

The week begins with a make-or-break moment in your intimate relationships when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. Letting someone into your private world for the first time could be a major risk, but it might be worth it if you allow yourself to be brave and put yourself out there. There’s courage in vulnerability, Cancer.

Keep up that courage for the rest of the week, because things could get a little rocky when Mars squares Neptune in Pisces on Friday, making you feel conflicted and directionless. Don’t lose hope yet. Your future is still as bright as ever, just a little cloudy.

Fortunately, the new moon in Aries on Sunday can help you get back on track. The moon is in your career zone, encouraging you to set some important long-term goals and refocus on your career. You got this!

Leo

This is an amazing week for you, Leo, with your fellow fire sign Aries running things. It all begins when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, making you extra adventurous. This is a good time to go after your dreams, especially if they’re of the romantic variety. Memories will be made.

On Saturday, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries in your relationships, both personal and professional. This can help you better understand the other person and even grow your relationships by sharing ideas in a healthy space.

Finally, the week ends on an exciting note when the new moon is in Aries and your sector of philosophy on Sunday, encouraging you to plan trips in advance or explore your spirituality. Take the lead and don’t be afraid to walk on the wild side, Leo.

Virgo

Whoa, Virgo! All work and no play makes you a very exhausted sign! As Mars in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces on Friday, you’ll be feeling burned out. Use this as an opportunity to look at your work/life balance and see what you can do to actually make it balanced.

A change in routine might be needed. On Saturday, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set up a healthier, more reasonable schedule and helping you to set some boundaries. Stop checking your work e-mail when you’re off the clock! Focus on self-care and relaxation after work.

End the week by being bold and asking for what you desire when the new moon is in Aries on Sunday. The moon is in your sector of intimacy, which means this is a great time to embrace your sexuality and be forward about your burning desires. Get it, Virgo.

Libra

The week starts with a leap of faith when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, encouraging you to take the plunge in your romantic life. Whether you sign up on a dating app, run off to meet your long-distance romance, or plan an adventurous date night, have fun and be open to anything!

And things only continue to get more romantic when Venus sextiles Jupiter in Aquarius on Saturday, making it a great time to get creative with your dates and partnerships. Whether that means starting a love affair or just having fun, it’ll be a great day.

If you’re still looking for love, get serious about what exactly you’re looking for when the new moon is in Aries on Sunday. The moon in your partnership zone encourages you to dig deep about what you want out of love and start manifesting it.

Scorpio

This week encourages self-care and self-love when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. Once you make taking care of yourself a priority, you’ll start growing and glowing. Make time for rest and develop healthy habits (like actually getting enough sleep).

You’ll need that rest because Friday brings some serious drama when Mars squares Neptune in Pisces. A love affair you’ve been having may not be as deep or committed as you thought. Or you may not be as connected to your partner. Figure out a way to save the spark or walk away.

Fortunately, the week ends on a positive note when the new moon is in Aries and your sector of work and routines on Sunday, making you extra productive. This is a good time to throw yourself into your work projects or create a self-improvement routine. You got this!

Sagittarius

Cuffing season is almost over, Sagittarius. If you’re into the person who’s been sharing your video-streaming account, you’d better lock it down when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. Or, if you’re more motivated by money, don’t let a lucrative deal slip through your fingers. Seal the deal now.

If it all goes well, make a plan to have fun when Venus sextiles Jupiter in Aquarius on Saturday, encouraging you to take a short trip or have some conversations with your loved ones. Overall, just focus on having fun and enjoying the people in your life.

The week ends with creativity and passion when the new moon is in Aries and your pleasure zone on Sunday. This is a great time to start a passion project and express yourself in creative ways. Take some risks. They’ll eventually pay off in major ways in the next lunar cycle.

Capricorn

Cuffing season is almost over, Sagittarius. If you’re into the person who’s been sharing your video-streaming account, you’d better lock it down when Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini on Tuesday. Or, if you’re more motivated by money, don’t let a lucrative deal slip through your fingers. Seal the deal now.

If it all goes well, make a plan to have fun when Venus sextiles Jupiter in Aquarius on Saturday, encouraging you to take a short trip or have some conversations with your loved ones. Overall, just focus on having fun and enjoying the people in your life.

The week ends with creativity and passion when the new moon is in Aries and your pleasure zone on Sunday. This is a great time to start a passion project and express yourself in creative ways. Take some risks. They’ll eventually pay off in major ways in the next lunar cycle.

Aquarius

Flex those creative muscles this week, Aquarius. On Tuesday, Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini, encouraging you to let your creative side out. Whether you’re using unique ways to express your feelings to a loved one, taking a gamble on romance, or just finding a new hobby, it will be entertaining for sure!

Put your intellect and logic to good use when Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in your sign on Saturday, encouraging you to be strategic about what you want. If you go into a meeting with a battle plan, you’ll be sure to come out victorious.

Finally, the new moon is in Aries on Sunday, making it a great day to go on a short trip or visit siblings or neighbors (if it’s safe to do so). Offer a helping hand and advice to someone struggling with a unique problem. You could help them see the situation from a new angle.

Pisces

Family drama could throw a monkey wrench in your big plans when Mars in Gemini squares Neptune in your sign on Friday. While there could be a lot of tension going on at home, don’t let family disapproval stop you from going after what you want. You have to live for your own happiness, not the happiness of others.

Fortunately, the weekend looks bright when Venus in Aries sextiles Jupiter in Aquarius, giving you a major boost of self-esteem. Focus on your emotional growth and figure out how to best invest in yourself. You’re worth it!

Finally, the week ends on a potentially positive note when the new moon is in Aries on Sunday. The moon is in your value zone, making it a great day to manifest money and wealth in your life. Look into side hustles or a new job. However, money may just find you, Pisces.